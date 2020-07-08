CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as markets assess economic impact of virus resurgence

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - Central European currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the forint easing to a one-week low versus the euro, as investors turned cautious on signs of a slower-than-expected economic revival after countries reported a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

"Markets are hoping for a recovery sooner or later," said an FX trader in Budapest.

"But free money will not make the virus go away, and this constant pressure will stay with us," he said.

The forint and the crown both plunged on Tuesday after dismal industrial output data in Central Europe showed a slower-than-expected recovery from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.33% on Wednesday and trading at 355.05 versus the euro, a one-week low.

Investors will also closely watch the minutes of the last rate-setting meeting of the Hungarian central bank due later in the day, Erste Bank said in a note.

The National Bank of Hungary unexpectedly cut its base rate by 0.15 basis points to 0.75% at its June 23 meeting. The bank's deputy governor later said the NBH may cut its base rate by another 15 basis points this month.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was mostly stable, down 0,06% and trading at 4.476 to the common currency.

The Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.13% to 26.730 versus the euro.

The Czech parliament will once again vote on the third extension of this year's budget deficit to as much as 9% of economic output, far above the EU's 3% normal threshold.

"As the approval of the budget seems likely today CZK might continue its sideways trade," Commerzbank said in a note.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Prague .PX gaining 0.3% and Budapest .BUX up 0.24%. Bucharest's blue-chip index gained 0.15%, while Warsaw was down 0.45%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0942 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.7300

26.6950

-0.13%

-4.86%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.0500

353.8900

-0.33%

-6.73%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4764

4.4735

-0.06%

-4.91%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8395

4.8380

-0.03%

-1.06%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5390

7.5483

+0.12%

-1.24%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.5900

+0.02%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

939.58

936.7900

+0.30%

-15.78%

Budapest

.BUX

35833.78

35747.71

+0.24%

-22.24%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1792.24

1800.93

-0.48%

-16.64%

Bucharest

.BETI

8536.32

8523.47

+0.15%

-14.44%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

852.32

852.27

+0.01%

-7.94%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1616.00

1616.07

-0.00%

-19.90%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

659.93

659.93

+0.00%

-17.68%

Sofia

.SOFIX

446.73

446.22

+0.11%

-21.37%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

-0.0040

0.0070

+067bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3170

-0.0560

+099bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.7980

0.0070

+124bps

+3bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1220

0.0000

+080bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7400

-0.0050

+141bps

+1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3660

-0.0040

+181bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.28

0.28

0.29

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.65

0.64

0.64

0.70

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.20

0.20

0.21

0.26

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

