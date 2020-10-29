CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as lockdowns loom; traders eye Hungary's one-week depo rate

Central European currencies further weakened on Thursday, after deep losses in the previous session when the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty plunged to levels last seen during the first wave of the pandemic.

Investors are concerned that new lockdown measures could derail global economic recovery, and are also eyeing clues on whether the European Central Bank will announce further easing measures later in the day.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.1% to 4.6317 versus the euro as the country was struggling with a rise in virus cases and anti-government protests.

Daily cases could rise to 20,000 by Thursday or Friday, government spokesman Piotr Muller said, adding that a full lockdown cannot be ruled out.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.06% to trade at 369.00 per euro, near an all-time low of 369.54 hit on April 1.

"The forint could touch the 370 level, however, the last days of the month could help to strengthen as investors correct their positions," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"A small hike of the one-week rate is possible today to calm markets, but the weakening is not specific to the forint, so touching the rate might not be a good idea," he added.

The Hungarian central bank will hold a weekly tender of its one-week deposit facility and announce the interest rate at 1050 GMT.

The central bank said it would use the one-week rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment. The rate, currently at 0.75% NBHK, is above the benchmark base rate of 0.6% NBHI.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.09% after hitting a five-month low on Wednesday in off-shore trading as the domestic market was closed for a national holiday.

Most stock markets extended their losses from the previous session, with Budapest .BUX bucking the trend to climb 0.37% on Thursday. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 eased 0.37% while Prague's stocks .PX slid 1.7%. Bucharest .BETI was down 0.67%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1043 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.4350

27.4100

-0.09%

-7.30%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.0000

368.7700

-0.06%

-10.26%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6317

4.6270

-0.10%

-8.10%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8760

4.8756

-0.01%

-1.80%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5750

7.5775

+0.03%

-1.71%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

850.44

865.1200

-1.70%

-23.77%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

32224.15

32106.78

+0.37%

-30.07%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1544.04

1549.74

-0.37%

-28.19%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8610.28

8668.45

-0.67%

-13.70%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

797.19

801.90

-0.59%

-13.90%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1564.81

1575.25

-0.66%

-22.44%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

694.20

695.87

-0.24%

-13.41%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

421.01

423.69

-0.63%

-25.90%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0440

0.0020

+084bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5740

-0.0190

+139bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.0050

-0.0370

+163bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

-0.0350

-0.0400

+076bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3960

-0.0070

+121bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1690

0.0070

+180bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.28

0.23

0.24

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.93

0.98

1.01

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.16

0.14

0.14

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

