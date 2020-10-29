CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as lockdowns loom; traders eye Hungary's one-week depo rate

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies further weakened on Thursday, after deep losses in the previous session when the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty plunged to levels last seen during the first wave of the pandemic.

Investors are concerned that new lockdown measures could derail global economic recovery, and are also eyeing clues on whether the European Central Bank will announce further easing measures later in the day.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.1% to 4.6317 versus the euro as the country was struggling with a rise in virus cases and anti-government protests.

Daily cases could rise to 20,000 by Thursday or Friday, government spokesman Piotr Muller said, adding that a full lockdown cannot be ruled out.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.06% to trade at 369.00 per euro, near an all-time low of 369.54 hit on April 1.

"The forint could touch the 370 level, however, the last days of the month could help to strengthen as investors correct their positions," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

"A small hike of the one-week rate is possible today to calm markets, but the weakening is not specific to the forint, so touching the rate might not be a good idea," he added.

The Hungarian central bank will hold a weekly tender of its one-week deposit facility and announce the interest rate at 1050 GMT.

The central bank said it would use the one-week rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment. The rate, currently at 0.75% NBHK, is above the benchmark base rate of 0.6% NBHI.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.09% after hitting a five-month low on Wednesday in off-shore trading as the domestic market was closed for a national holiday.

Most stock markets extended their losses from the previous session, with Budapest .BUX bucking the trend to climb 0.37% on Thursday. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 eased 0.37% while Prague's stocks .PX slid 1.7%. Bucharest .BETI was down 0.67%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1043 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 27.4350 27.4100 -0.09% -7.30% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 369.0000 368.7700 -0.06% -10.26% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.6317 4.6270 -0.10% -8.10% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8760 4.8756 -0.01% -1.80% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5750 7.5775 +0.03% -1.71% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5000 117.6000 +0.09% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 850.44 865.1200 -1.70% -23.77% .BUX Budapest .BUX 32224.15 32106.78 +0.37% -30.07% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1544.04 1549.74 -0.37% -28.19% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8610.28 8668.45 -0.67% -13.70% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 797.19 801.90 -0.59% -13.90% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1564.81 1575.25 -0.66% -22.44% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 694.20 695.87 -0.24% -13.41% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 421.01 423.69 -0.63% -25.90% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.0440 0.0020 +084bps +0bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.5740 -0.0190 +139bps -2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.0050 -0.0370 +163bps -4bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR -0.0350 -0.0400 +076bps -4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 0.3960 -0.0070 +121bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.1690 0.0070 +180bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.28 0.23 0.24 0.35 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.93 0.98 1.01 0.77 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.16 0.14 0.14 0.22 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

