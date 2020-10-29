CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as lockdowns loom; traders eye Hungary's one-week depo rate
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Central European currencies further weakened on Thursday, after deep losses in the previous session when the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty plunged to levels last seen during the first wave of the pandemic.
Investors are concerned that new lockdown measures could derail global economic recovery, and are also eyeing clues on whether the European Central Bank will announce further easing measures later in the day.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.1% to 4.6317 versus the euro as the country was struggling with a rise in virus cases and anti-government protests.
Daily cases could rise to 20,000 by Thursday or Friday, government spokesman Piotr Muller said, adding that a full lockdown cannot be ruled out.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.06% to trade at 369.00 per euro, near an all-time low of 369.54 hit on April 1.
"The forint could touch the 370 level, however, the last days of the month could help to strengthen as investors correct their positions," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
"A small hike of the one-week rate is possible today to calm markets, but the weakening is not specific to the forint, so touching the rate might not be a good idea," he added.
The Hungarian central bank will hold a weekly tender of its one-week deposit facility and announce the interest rate at 1050 GMT.
The central bank said it would use the one-week rate to combat inflation risks stemming from volatile global sentiment. The rate, currently at 0.75% NBHK, is above the benchmark base rate of 0.6% NBHI.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.09% after hitting a five-month low on Wednesday in off-shore trading as the domestic market was closed for a national holiday.
Most stock markets extended their losses from the previous session, with Budapest .BUX bucking the trend to climb 0.37% on Thursday. Warsaw's equities .WIG20 eased 0.37% while Prague's stocks .PX slid 1.7%. Bucharest .BETI was down 0.67%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1043 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.4350
27.4100
-0.09%
-7.30%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.0000
368.7700
-0.06%
-10.26%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6317
4.6270
-0.10%
-8.10%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8760
4.8756
-0.01%
-1.80%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5750
7.5775
+0.03%
-1.71%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
850.44
865.1200
-1.70%
-23.77%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32224.15
32106.78
+0.37%
-30.07%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1544.04
1549.74
-0.37%
-28.19%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8610.28
8668.45
-0.67%
-13.70%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
797.19
801.90
-0.59%
-13.90%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1564.81
1575.25
-0.66%
-22.44%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
694.20
695.87
-0.24%
-13.41%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
421.01
423.69
-0.63%
-25.90%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0440
0.0020
+084bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5740
-0.0190
+139bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0050
-0.0370
+163bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
-0.0350
-0.0400
+076bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3960
-0.0070
+121bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1690
0.0070
+180bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.28
0.23
0.24
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.93
0.98
1.01
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.16
0.14
0.14
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
