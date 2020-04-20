CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as investors assess coronavirus economic fallout

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased and stock indexes were mixed on Monday as investors awaited first-quarter corporate earnings reports and some nations took tentative steps toward reopening public spaces and their economies.

Poland began reopening parks and forests on Monday, but a spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday prompted Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski to warn that the loosening of restrictions might be reversed.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday said that experts expect the epidemic in Hungary to peak on May 3. Hungary's largest carmakers last week said that they plan to restart production gradually, but a lockdown remains in place nationwide.

Prague's blue-chip index .PX firmed 0.1% while equities in Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were down 0.5% by 0833 GMT on Monday. The stock market in Bucharest was closed for Easter.

Though central banks and governments have introduced a series of emergency measures to shore up economies that have ground to a halt with the introduction of restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects CEE economies to contract by 3-6% this year.

Poland's central bank has provided banks with almost 100 billion zloty ($24 billion) of support in the fight against the epidemic but it may still increase its financing, governor Adam Glapinski said in an article on Monday.

The central bank announced on Monday that it will hold its next rate-setting meeting on May 28 instead of May 6-7. Poland has cut rates by 100 basis points during the crisis to a record low of 0.5%.

Glapinski also said that recent zloty weakness was caused by external factors and the Polish currency is now stable.

The zloty EURPLN= was trading at 4.5181 to the euro on Monday, having stood at around 4.3 zloty before the pandemic.

Czech central banker Ales Michl will propose another cut in the Czech National Bank's main interest rate, by 50 basis points from the current level of 1%, he said in a newspaper on Monday.

The Czech central bank cut its key policy rate by a bigger than expected 75 basis points on March 26 and said it was ready to loosen policy further.

"The market has been princing in higher probabibility of another rate cut," an analyst note from Komercni Banka said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.13% and traded at 27.250 to the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.29% at 353.520 against the common currency.

The central bank in Hungary, previously the most dovish in the region, raised some of its interest rates to widen the interest rate corridor and introduced a series of measures to boost liquidity.

Innovation and Technology Minister Laszlo Palkovics on Sunday said that Hungary will increase support for businesses hit by the coronavirus downturn after complaints from business leaders that its measures were too narrow in scope.

** For an interactive graphic: https://reut.rs/3exsJHO

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1033 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.2500

27.2150

-0.13%

-6.67%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

353.5200

352.5000

-0.29%

-6.33%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5181

4.5160

-0.05%

-5.79%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

0.0000

4.8341

#DIV/0!

#DIV/0!

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5500

7.5585

+0.11%

-1.39%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.5900

+0.06%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

852.27

851.3600

+0.11%

-23.61%

Budapest

.BUX

32999.19

33173.40

-0.53%

-28.39%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1618.29

1625.59

-0.45%

-24.73%

Bucharest

.BETI

7935.06

7935.06

+0.00%

-20.47%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

813.47

804.46

+1.12%

-12.14%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1570.20

1557.73

+0.80%

-22.17%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

689.82

689.82

+0.00%

-13.95%

Sofia

.SOFIX

447.27

447.27

+0.00%

-21.27%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.7220

-0.0060

+143bps

-1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0110

0.0250

+168bps

+4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5130

0.1780

+200bps

+18bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.6350

0.0210

+134bps

+2bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0590

0.0130

+173bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.4260

-0.0060

+191bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.29

0.32

0.97

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.16

1.11

1.06

1.09

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.32

0.34

0.31

0.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

Central Europe bracing for a rough 2020 pnghttps://reut.rs/2yrclrK

(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague Editing by David Goodman)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

