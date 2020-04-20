CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as investors assess coronavirus economic fallout
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased and stock indexes were mixed on Monday as investors awaited first-quarter corporate earnings reports and some nations took tentative steps toward reopening public spaces and their economies.
Poland began reopening parks and forests on Monday, but a spike in coronavirus cases on Sunday prompted Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski to warn that the loosening of restrictions might be reversed.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday said that experts expect the epidemic in Hungary to peak on May 3. Hungary's largest carmakers last week said that they plan to restart production gradually, but a lockdown remains in place nationwide.
Prague's blue-chip index .PX firmed 0.1% while equities in Budapest .BUX and Warsaw .WIG20 were down 0.5% by 0833 GMT on Monday. The stock market in Bucharest was closed for Easter.
Though central banks and governments have introduced a series of emergency measures to shore up economies that have ground to a halt with the introduction of restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects CEE economies to contract by 3-6% this year.
Poland's central bank has provided banks with almost 100 billion zloty ($24 billion) of support in the fight against the epidemic but it may still increase its financing, governor Adam Glapinski said in an article on Monday.
The central bank announced on Monday that it will hold its next rate-setting meeting on May 28 instead of May 6-7. Poland has cut rates by 100 basis points during the crisis to a record low of 0.5%.
Glapinski also said that recent zloty weakness was caused by external factors and the Polish currency is now stable.
The zloty EURPLN= was trading at 4.5181 to the euro on Monday, having stood at around 4.3 zloty before the pandemic.
Czech central banker Ales Michl will propose another cut in the Czech National Bank's main interest rate, by 50 basis points from the current level of 1%, he said in a newspaper on Monday.
The Czech central bank cut its key policy rate by a bigger than expected 75 basis points on March 26 and said it was ready to loosen policy further.
"The market has been princing in higher probabibility of another rate cut," an analyst note from Komercni Banka said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.13% and traded at 27.250 to the euro. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.29% at 353.520 against the common currency.
The central bank in Hungary, previously the most dovish in the region, raised some of its interest rates to widen the interest rate corridor and introduced a series of measures to boost liquidity.
Innovation and Technology Minister Laszlo Palkovics on Sunday said that Hungary will increase support for businesses hit by the coronavirus downturn after complaints from business leaders that its measures were too narrow in scope.
** For an interactive graphic: https://reut.rs/3exsJHO
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1033 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2500
27.2150
-0.13%
-6.67%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
353.5200
352.5000
-0.29%
-6.33%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5181
4.5160
-0.05%
-5.79%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
0.0000
4.8341
#DIV/0!
#DIV/0!
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5500
7.5585
+0.11%
-1.39%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.5900
+0.06%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
852.27
851.3600
+0.11%
-23.61%
Budapest
.BUX
32999.19
33173.40
-0.53%
-28.39%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1618.29
1625.59
-0.45%
-24.73%
Bucharest
.BETI
7935.06
7935.06
+0.00%
-20.47%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
813.47
804.46
+1.12%
-12.14%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1570.20
1557.73
+0.80%
-22.17%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
689.82
689.82
+0.00%
-13.95%
Sofia
.SOFIX
447.27
447.27
+0.00%
-21.27%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.7220
-0.0060
+143bps
-1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0110
0.0250
+168bps
+4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5130
0.1780
+200bps
+18bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.6350
0.0210
+134bps
+2bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0590
0.0130
+173bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.4260
-0.0060
+191bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.29
0.32
0.97
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.16
1.11
1.06
1.09
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.32
0.34
0.31
0.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Central Europe bracing for a rough 2020 pnghttps://reut.rs/2yrclrK
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague Editing by David Goodman)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.