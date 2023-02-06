CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as dollar gains, Polish and Romanian cbank decisions in focus

By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint slipped 0.5% on Monday, as other emerging Central European currencies also eased due to the dollar's gains after upbeat U.S. jobs report doused sentiment.
Investors in the region were awaiting a Polish and Romanian rate meeting later this week to seek clues on how policy makers react to a sharp slowdown in economic growth in late 2022, with inflation still running high.
Analysts said the Polish central bank and the Romanian central bank were both expected to keep their policy rates on hold at a respective 6.75% and 7.0%. The region's central banks have adopted a wait and see approach for now, keeping interest rates stable, as inflation is still strong while economies have stepped on the brakes.
"FX markets are driven by expectations concerning the Fed's rate hikes ...the forint is weakening slightly as the dollar firms and US treasury yields rise," Magyar Bankholding analysts said in a note.
The forint EURHUF=, which tested a fresh eight-month high on Friday before the U.S. data, was down half a percent at 389.45 versus the euro. Its losses in early trade on Monday appeared contained.
"Should the negative international sentiment prevail for longer, the forint could extend losses, aiming for the 396-400 range," brokerage Equilor said in a note.
Other currencies also eased marginally, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= down 0.1%, retreating to 4.7165 per euro.
The zloty is pressured due "to very good data from the U.S. labor market, which strengthens the dollar, and the strengthening of the dollar has never been favorable for currencies in this part of Europe," said Mateusz Sutowicz, financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.
The Czech crown EURCZK= lost 0.2% to 23.80 against the euro. The Czech National Bank left rates at a more than two-decade high as expected last week, while saying rate stability for longer was preferred.
Currencies and bonds in central Europe got a boost last Thursday from a strong euro, which is the region's main reference currency, after the European Central Bank delivered a 50 basis point interest rate hike.
"CEE bonds rallied strongly in reaction to Thursday's ECB meeting," Erste Bank said in a note.
Central Europe's bond yields have dropped sharply to begin 2023 in a debt market rally unlikely to fizzle out this year, as stubborn double-digit inflation is expected to ease, a Reuters poll showed late last month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0935 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.8050
23.7620
-0.18%
+1.48%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
389.4500
387.6000
-0.48%
+2.57%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7165
4.7120
-0.10%
-0.57%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8999
4.9000
+0.00%
+0.87%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3600
+0.14%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1356.92
1355.1000
+0.13%
+12.91%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45144.62
45396.33
-0.55%
+3.08%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1890.38
1906.13
-0.83%
+5.49%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12305.12
12275.89
+0.24%
+5.50%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1168.94
1163.32
+0.48%
+11.45%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2112.32
2112.69
-0.02%
+703.87%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
865.76
865.76
+0.00%
+4.99%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
611.03
611.28
-0.04%
+1.59%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7060
-0.0080
+312bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8220
-0.0030
+257bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3970
0.0030
+215bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9080
-0.0030
+332bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7360
0.0780
+348bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.7390
0.0460
+349bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.14
6.82
6.16
7.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.51
12.79
11.47
16.05
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.95
6.80
6.39
6.92
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
