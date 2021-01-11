CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as dollar firms, stocks climb to pre-pandemic levels
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies slid on Monday as the dollar was strengthening in a risk-off mood as investors were concerned about rising coronavirus cases and political risks in the United States.
Democratic lawmakers in the U.S are trying to impeach President Donald Trump to bar him from running for office again.
Markets were also paying attention to Poland, where the central bank holds its rate-setting meeting on Wednesday.
Rates are expected to stay on hold, but governor Adam Glapinski recently said that a rate cut could be possible in the first quarter, which introduced an element of uncertainty.
Lower-than-expected inflation reported last week also increased the likelihood of a rate cut, Commerzbank wrote.
Flash CPI was up 2.3% year-on-year in December while analysts polled by Reuters had expected 2.60%.
The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.41% on Monday to 4.5260 per euro.
"Due to possible re-intervention, it seems that in the coming days the EUR/PLN rate will remain above 4.50," PKO BP wrote in a note.
The National Bank of Poland intervened in the FX market in December to weaken the zloty to help exports.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.31% and trading at 26.215 while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.25% to 360.60 versus the euro.
"Currencies in the region are softening this morning, and the direction from American investors later in the day will decide where they finish the day," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "The impeachment carries political risks."
Hungary's preliminary December budget deficit surged to a record 2.25 trillion forints ($7.59 billion) due to sharply increased spending before the end of the year, boosting the 2020 deficit to 5.549 trillion forints, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said Hungary's 2020 budget deficit could come in at around 9% of GDP, the top of its latest upgraded forecast, showing the extent of the blow to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.
Stocks in the region firmed, with equities in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest extending their gains to levels that are the strongest since February 2020, before the coronavirus and lockdowns hit economies in the region.
Equities in Warsaw .WIG20 gained 0.81% while they were up 0.36% in Prague .PX and edged up 0.07% in Budapest .BUX.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1116 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2150
26.1350
-0.31%
+0.05%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.6000
359.7000
-0.25%
+0.59%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5260
4.5075
-0.41%
+0.73%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8705
4.8705
+0.00%
-0.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5720
7.5693
-0.04%
-0.32%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.6200
+0.09%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1079.29
1075.4300
+0.36%
+5.08%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44426.03
44393.21
+0.07%
+5.51%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2089.46
2072.74
+0.81%
+5.32%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10135.49
10144.77
-0.09%
+3.36%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
948.10
938.92
+0.98%
+5.25%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1814.59
1806.24
+0.46%
+4.33%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
746.94
746.94
+0.00%
-0.22%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
451.90
451.31
+0.13%
+0.98%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2720
-0.0010
+098bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7920
-0.0320
+153bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2800
-0.0230
+181bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0480
-0.0340
+076bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3820
-0.0460
+112bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2380
-0.0260
+177bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.42
0.53
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.71
0.74
0.77
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.15
0.16
0.16
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.