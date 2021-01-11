CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as dollar firms, stocks climb to pre-pandemic levels

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Central European currencies slid on Monday as the dollar was strengthening in a risk-off mood as investors were concerned about rising coronavirus cases and political risks in the United States.

Democratic lawmakers in the U.S are trying to impeach President Donald Trump to bar him from running for office again.

Markets were also paying attention to Poland, where the central bank holds its rate-setting meeting on Wednesday.

Rates are expected to stay on hold, but governor Adam Glapinski recently said that a rate cut could be possible in the first quarter, which introduced an element of uncertainty.

Lower-than-expected inflation reported last week also increased the likelihood of a rate cut, Commerzbank wrote.

Flash CPI was up 2.3% year-on-year in December while analysts polled by Reuters had expected 2.60%.

The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.41% on Monday to 4.5260 per euro.

"Due to possible re-intervention, it seems that in the coming days the EUR/PLN rate will remain above 4.50," PKO BP wrote in a note.

The National Bank of Poland intervened in the FX market in December to weaken the zloty to help exports.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.31% and trading at 26.215 while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= eased 0.25% to 360.60 versus the euro.

"Currencies in the region are softening this morning, and the direction from American investors later in the day will decide where they finish the day," a Budapest-based FX trader said. "The impeachment carries political risks."

Hungary's preliminary December budget deficit surged to a record 2.25 trillion forints ($7.59 billion) due to sharply increased spending before the end of the year, boosting the 2020 deficit to 5.549 trillion forints, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said Hungary's 2020 budget deficit could come in at around 9% of GDP, the top of its latest upgraded forecast, showing the extent of the blow to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks in the region firmed, with equities in Prague, Warsaw and Budapest extending their gains to levels that are the strongest since February 2020, before the coronavirus and lockdowns hit economies in the region.

Equities in Warsaw .WIG20 gained 0.81% while they were up 0.36% in Prague .PX and edged up 0.07% in Budapest .BUX.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1116 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2150

26.1350

-0.31%

+0.05%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.6000

359.7000

-0.25%

+0.59%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5260

4.5075

-0.41%

+0.73%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8705

4.8705

+0.00%

-0.11%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5720

7.5693

-0.04%

-0.32%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.6200

+0.09%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1079.29

1075.4300

+0.36%

+5.08%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44426.03

44393.21

+0.07%

+5.51%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2089.46

2072.74

+0.81%

+5.32%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10135.49

10144.77

-0.09%

+3.36%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

948.10

938.92

+0.98%

+5.25%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1814.59

1806.24

+0.46%

+4.33%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

746.94

746.94

+0.00%

-0.22%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

451.90

451.31

+0.13%

+0.98%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2720

-0.0010

+098bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7920

-0.0320

+153bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2800

-0.0230

+181bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0480

-0.0340

+076bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3820

-0.0460

+112bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2380

-0.0260

+177bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.42

0.53

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.71

0.74

0.77

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.15

0.16

0.16

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.