CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as dollar firms, forint seen under pressure by jump in inflation

BUDAPEST, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies and assets eased on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and investors were unnerved by a political deadlock over a new economic stimulus package in the United States.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.2% at 26.198 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.19% to 4.4135 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.19% at 345.50 to the euro, still in the range it has been in for more than two weeks.
However, analysts warn that rising inflation could affect the forint's exchange rate.
Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July from 2.9% in June, while core inflation rose to a seven-year high of an annual 4.5%, data showed on Tuesday.
"EUR-HUF may have bottomed out at 344 in the short term, as the forint risks further headwinds," Commerzbank said.
If inflation rises further, the central bank "could find itself struggling to explain to the market why it is continuing its expansionary measures", it said.
The bank cut interest rates in the past two months by a total of 30 basis points to 0.6% and started a bond buying programme to help an economy battered by the pandemic.
GDP data for the second quarter is due for release on Friday.
"Should the results even disappoint market expectations, the forint is likely to start the weekend on a weak footing," Commerzbank said.
Poland and Romania are also reporting second-quarter GDP numbers this week.
The Czech republic was the first in the region to publish Q2 GDP data, with a smaller-than-expected contraction of 10.7% year-on-year.
** For an interactive graphic on CEE economic developments: https://reut.rs/3exsJHO
Most stock indices in the CEE region slid. Prague's assets .PX were 0.41% lower while Budapest's .BUX equities edged down 0.03%. Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 was down 0.16% while Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI firmed 0.28%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1035 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1980
26.1460
-0.20%
-2.92%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
345.5000
344.8300
-0.19%
-4.15%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4135
4.4050
-0.19%
-3.56%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8355
4.8380
+0.05%
-0.98%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4780
7.4775
-0.01%
-0.44%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6000
+0.04%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
925.25
929.0800
-0.41%
-17.06%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
36351.58
36363.83
-0.03%
-21.12%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1844.74
1847.73
-0.16%
-14.20%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8770.47
8745.68
+0.28%
-12.10%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
860.29
861.58
-0.15%
-7.08%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1601.02
1598.49
+0.16%
-20.64%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
670.29
671.23
-0.14%
-16.39%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
435.77
435.62
+0.03%
-23.30%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1290
-0.0340
+079bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3850
-0.0010
+104bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9780
0.1100
+143bps
+8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1440
-0.0120
+081bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7280
-0.0130
+138bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3540
0.0100
+180bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.33
0.40
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.67
0.71
0.72
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.21
0.21
0.21
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
