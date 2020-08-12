CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease as dollar firms, forint seen under pressure by jump in inflation

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies and assets eased on Wednesday as the dollar firmed and investors were unnerved by a political deadlock over a new economic stimulus package in the United States.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.2% at 26.198 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.19% to 4.4135 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.19% at 345.50 to the euro, still in the range it has been in for more than two weeks.

However, analysts warn that rising inflation could affect the forint's exchange rate.

Hungarian headline inflation HUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 3.8% in July from 2.9% in June, while core inflation rose to a seven-year high of an annual 4.5%, data showed on Tuesday.

"EUR-HUF may have bottomed out at 344 in the short term, as the forint risks further headwinds," Commerzbank said.

If inflation rises further, the central bank "could find itself struggling to explain to the market why it is continuing its expansionary measures", it said.

The bank cut interest rates in the past two months by a total of 30 basis points to 0.6% and started a bond buying programme to help an economy battered by the pandemic.

GDP data for the second quarter is due for release on Friday.

"Should the results even disappoint market expectations, the forint is likely to start the weekend on a weak footing," Commerzbank said.

Poland and Romania are also reporting second-quarter GDP numbers this week.

The Czech republic was the first in the region to publish Q2 GDP data, with a smaller-than-expected contraction of 10.7% year-on-year.

** For an interactive graphic on CEE economic developments: https://reut.rs/3exsJHO

Most stock indices in the CEE region slid. Prague's assets .PX were 0.41% lower while Budapest's .BUX equities edged down 0.03%. Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 was down 0.16% while Bucharest's blue chip index .BETI firmed 0.28%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1035 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1980

26.1460

-0.20%

-2.92%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

345.5000

344.8300

-0.19%

-4.15%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4135

4.4050

-0.19%

-3.56%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8355

4.8380

+0.05%

-0.98%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4780

7.4775

-0.01%

-0.44%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6000

+0.04%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

925.25

929.0800

-0.41%

-17.06%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

36351.58

36363.83

-0.03%

-21.12%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1844.74

1847.73

-0.16%

-14.20%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8770.47

8745.68

+0.28%

-12.10%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

860.29

861.58

-0.15%

-7.08%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1601.02

1598.49

+0.16%

-20.64%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

670.29

671.23

-0.14%

-16.39%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

435.77

435.62

+0.03%

-23.30%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1290

-0.0340

+079bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3850

-0.0010

+104bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9780

0.1100

+143bps

+8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1440

-0.0120

+081bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.7280

-0.0130

+138bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3540

0.0100

+180bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.33

0.40

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.67

0.71

0.72

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.21

0.21

0.21

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

