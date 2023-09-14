CEE MARKETS-Currencies drift lower before ECB, Hungary rate setter flags more cuts

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies drifted lower on Thursday before a European Central Bank interest rate decision which, if it leads to a hike, would cut into already narrowing rate differentials in the region.
With policy already easing in Poland and Hungary, and on hold since last year in the Czech Republic and Romania, currencies are losing their high rate differential advantage as the ECB maintains a tightening cycle.
The ECB will decide on Thursday whether to raise its key interest rate to a record peak in what could be its final step in the fight against inflation, or take a break as the economy deteriorates.
The result could rattle central Europe even more after a shock Polish rate cut last week sent currencies sharply down.
On Thursday, a leading Hungarian central banker, Gyula Pleschinger, told Reuters the bank could cut its base rate to 10-11% by the end of the year from 13%.
He warned however against big or unexpected moves amid the fallout from Poland's larger-than-expected cut.
The forint EURHUF= edged 0.2% down on Thursday to 384.30 per euro, although it has stayed relatively stable in the turbulence of the past week as its rates remain the highest in the European Union despite some initial loosening.
Focus has turned to how soon the Czech central bank may follow peers with interest rate cuts, with markets betting it will happen by the end of the year.
The crown EURCZK= had slipped 0.2% lower to 24.485 to the euro by 1113 GMT, after clawing back some recent losses in the previous session and is sitting off a nearly 1-year low of 24.645.
"The crown must be on guard again today with the afternoon ECB meeting," CSOB said.
"Another rate increase in the euro zone can put the crown under pressure due to the narrowing interest rate differential which makes the crown less attractive in the eyes of foreign investors."
Markets are pricing in about a 65% chance of another ECB hike.
Bank Millennium said an ECB hike would also add to pressure on the zloty, which has lost as much as 4% since its central bank delivered a bigger than expected 75-basis-point cut.
The zloty EURPLN= was down almost 0.3% at 4.6325 per euro by early afternoon.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1313 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4700
24.4190
-0.21%
-1.28%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.3000
383.6000
-0.18%
+3.94%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6325
4.6205
-0.26%
+1.23%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9695
4.9705
+0.02%
-0.54%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.2050
+0.11%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1358.51
1338.7100
+1.48%
+13.05%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57319.47
57191.42
+0.22%
+30.89%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1963.93
1949.65
+0.73%
+9.59%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14150.67
14089.54
+0.43%
+21.32%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3770
-0.1520
+222bps
-14bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7500
0.0070
+210bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4340
0.0000
+180bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8210
-0.0250
+167bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1370
-0.0210
+248bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6070
-0.0210
+297bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.71
5.75
4.81
7.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.00
9.52
8.39
12.88
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.82
4.15
3.92
5.84
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
