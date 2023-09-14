CEE MARKETS-Currencies drift lower before ECB, Hungary rate setter flags more cuts

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Central European currencies drifted lower on Thursday before a European Central Bank interest rate decision which, if it leads to a hike, would cut into already narrowing rate differentials in the region.

With policy already easing in Poland and Hungary, and on hold since last year in the Czech Republic and Romania, currencies are losing their high rate differential advantage as the ECB maintains a tightening cycle.

The ECB will decide on Thursday whether to raise its key interest rate to a record peak in what could be its final step in the fight against inflation, or take a break as the economy deteriorates.

The result could rattle central Europe even more after a shock Polish rate cut last week sent currencies sharply down.

On Thursday, a leading Hungarian central banker, Gyula Pleschinger, told Reuters the bank could cut its base rate to 10-11% by the end of the year from 13%.

He warned however against big or unexpected moves amid the fallout from Poland's larger-than-expected cut.

The forint EURHUF= edged 0.2% down on Thursday to 384.30 per euro, although it has stayed relatively stable in the turbulence of the past week as its rates remain the highest in the European Union despite some initial loosening.

Focus has turned to how soon the Czech central bank may follow peers with interest rate cuts, with markets betting it will happen by the end of the year.

The crown EURCZK= had slipped 0.2% lower to 24.485 to the euro by 1113 GMT, after clawing back some recent losses in the previous session and is sitting off a nearly 1-year low of 24.645.

"The crown must be on guard again today with the afternoon ECB meeting," CSOB said.

"Another rate increase in the euro zone can put the crown under pressure due to the narrowing interest rate differential which makes the crown less attractive in the eyes of foreign investors."

Markets are pricing in about a 65% chance of another ECB hike.

Bank Millennium said an ECB hike would also add to pressure on the zloty, which has lost as much as 4% since its central bank delivered a bigger than expected 75-basis-point cut.

The zloty EURPLN= was down almost 0.3% at 4.6325 per euro by early afternoon.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1313 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4700

24.4190

-0.21%

-1.28%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.3000

383.6000

-0.18%

+3.94%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6325

4.6205

-0.26%

+1.23%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9695

4.9705

+0.02%

-0.54%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.2050

+0.11%

+0.19%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1358.51

1338.7100

+1.48%

+13.05%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57319.47

57191.42

+0.22%

+30.89%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1963.93

1949.65

+0.73%

+9.59%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14150.67

14089.54

+0.43%

+21.32%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3770

-0.1520

+222bps

-14bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7500

0.0070

+210bps

+3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4340

0.0000

+180bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.8210

-0.0250

+167bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1370

-0.0210

+248bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6070

-0.0210

+297bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.71

5.75

4.81

7.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

11.00

9.52

8.39

12.88

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.82

4.15

3.92

5.84

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

