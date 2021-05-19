CEE MARKETS-Currencies and stocks ease as inflation worries dominate

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 19 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies and stocks eased on Wednesday as equities in the U.S. and Europe fell on inflation worries, with markets eyeing U.S. Federal Reserve minutes later in the day.

Budapest's index .BUX was down 0.92% while Warsaw .WIG20 lost 0.89% and Prague .PX slid 0.33%. Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and gained 0.32%.

The forint EURHUF= slid 0.24% to 351.50 in what a trader called a correction that was expected after the currency strengthened to a nine-month high on Monday and then turned back from the psychological level of 350 on Tuesday.

The currency jumped on Monday when the central bank flagged a possible rate hike in June. Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said that from June the central bank will adjust short-term rates proactively to tackle rising inflation risks.

The bank will hold its next rate meeting next Tuesday.

Hungarian government bond yields were 2-3 basis points higher on Wednesday after a jump on Monday following the central bank's announcement.

On Wednesday, the 10-year Hungarian government bond yield was 3.2%, while the yield on the 15-year bond was 3.6%.

"Yesterday was calm, the market was trying to process the 25-30 point jump in yields on Monday, but this morning yields are 2-3 higher, tracking a rise in core yields," an FI trader in Budapest said.

The benchmark German Bund yield rose to a two-year high as investors increasingly priced in the possibility of the ECB slowing its bond-buying.

Polish 10-year government bond yields PL10YT=RR were 4 basis points higher on Wednesday, at 1.97%. It hit 2% on Monday for the first time since March 2020.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.17% to 4.5300 versus the common currency after firming in the previous session on increased rate hike prospects in the CEE region.

"Yesterday, the zloty took advantage of the dollar depreciation and continued strengthening of the region's currencies. ...The prospect of low real rates still does not allow for a more significant strengthening," Alior Bank wrote.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.25% to trade at 25.467 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1032 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4670

25.4030

-0.25%

+2.99%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

351.5000

350.6500

-0.24%

+3.19%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5300

4.5225

-0.17%

+0.64%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9270

4.9270

+0.00%

-1.26%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5080

7.5142

+0.08%

+0.53%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1139.52

1143.3000

-0.33%

+10.94%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45467.79

45891.45

-0.92%

+7.98%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2117.46

2136.54

-0.89%

+6.73%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11679.08

11642.16

+0.32%

+19.11%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1088.29

1088.44

-0.01%

+20.81%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1955.78

1952.48

+0.17%

+12.45%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

756.59

757.23

-0.08%

+1.07%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

523.27

519.93

+0.64%

+16.92%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5960

-0.0300

+124bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5020

-0.0170

+199bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8070

-0.0150

+189bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.2810

0.0220

+092bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3950

0.0130

+188bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.9710

0.0400

+205bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.69

1.00

1.36

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.20

1.43

1.57

0.88

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.38

0.54

0.77

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.