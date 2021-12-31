CEE MARKETS-Crowning glory: Czech tightening drives FX outperformance in 2021

By contrast, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened around 1.5% against the euro in 2021, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= shed about 0.8%.

"The Czech central bank has been pursuing a very aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw. "The other two central banks in the region (Hungary and Poland) were either delivering inadequate tightening or were hesitating, like the National Bank of Poland."

The Polish central bank raised rates much later than its counterparts in the Czech Republic and Hungary, delivering its first hike in October.

Meanwhile, the National Bank of Hungary used more gradual adjustments of its interest rate corridor, at times delivering hikes that were smaller than what markets had expected.

Another factor that weighed on the zloty and the forint in 2021 was the disputes between the European Union and governments in Warsaw and Budapest over issues including the rule of law, a row that has held up the disbursement of COVID-19 recovery funds.

"Looking ahead to next year, as hiking cycles fizzle out, I expect external flows to come back into focus," said Malin Rosengren, a portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management. "Here I think PLN and HUF will be challenged as the EU funding block becomes more material."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1143 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.8590

24.8750

+0.06%

+5.51%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.1000

369.0500

-0.01%

-1.73%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5952

4.5890

-0.13%

-0.78%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9485

4.9495

+0.02%

-1.69%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5120

7.5225

+0.14%

+0.47%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1426.03

1426.0300

+0.00%

+38.84%

Budapest

.BUX

50720.71

50720.71

+0.00%

+20.46%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2266.92

2266.92

+0.00%

+14.26%

Bucharest

.BETI

13061.32

13061.32

+0.00%

+33.20%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1258.80

1255.47

+0.27%

+39.73%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2079.35

2079.35

+0.00%

+19.55%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

820.78

820.78

+0.00%

+9.64%

Sofia

.SOFIX

635.68

635.68

+0.00%

+42.04%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.7390

0.0000

+438bps

+3bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3510

0.0000

+380bps

+0bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.9770

0.0000

+316bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.3460

-0.0160

+398bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.9880

0.0200

+444bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.7050

0.0030

+388bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.61

4.13

3.99

4.07

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.23

5.38

5.39

4.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.90

4.21

4.14

2.51

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.