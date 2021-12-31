CEE MARKETS-Crowning glory: Czech tightening drives FX outperformance in 2021
By contrast, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened around 1.5% against the euro in 2021, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= shed about 0.8%.
"The Czech central bank has been pursuing a very aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle," said Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao in Warsaw. "The other two central banks in the region (Hungary and Poland) were either delivering inadequate tightening or were hesitating, like the National Bank of Poland."
The Polish central bank raised rates much later than its counterparts in the Czech Republic and Hungary, delivering its first hike in October.
Meanwhile, the National Bank of Hungary used more gradual adjustments of its interest rate corridor, at times delivering hikes that were smaller than what markets had expected.
Another factor that weighed on the zloty and the forint in 2021 was the disputes between the European Union and governments in Warsaw and Budapest over issues including the rule of law, a row that has held up the disbursement of COVID-19 recovery funds.
"Looking ahead to next year, as hiking cycles fizzle out, I expect external flows to come back into focus," said Malin Rosengren, a portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management. "Here I think PLN and HUF will be challenged as the EU funding block becomes more material."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1143 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.8590
24.8750
+0.06%
+5.51%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.1000
369.0500
-0.01%
-1.73%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5952
4.5890
-0.13%
-0.78%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9495
+0.02%
-1.69%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5120
7.5225
+0.14%
+0.47%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1426.03
1426.0300
+0.00%
+38.84%
Budapest
.BUX
50720.71
50720.71
+0.00%
+20.46%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2266.92
2266.92
+0.00%
+14.26%
Bucharest
.BETI
13061.32
13061.32
+0.00%
+33.20%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1258.80
1255.47
+0.27%
+39.73%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2079.35
2079.35
+0.00%
+19.55%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.78
820.78
+0.00%
+9.64%
Sofia
.SOFIX
635.68
635.68
+0.00%
+42.04%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.7390
0.0000
+438bps
+3bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3510
0.0000
+380bps
+0bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.9770
0.0000
+316bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.3460
-0.0160
+398bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.9880
0.0200
+444bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.7050
0.0030
+388bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.61
4.13
3.99
4.07
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.23
5.38
5.39
4.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.90
4.21
4.14
2.51
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Alex Richardson)
