CEE MARKETS-Crown weakens, Prague index hits 5-1/2 month high

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The crown eased on Wednesday and hovered off 15-month lows before a Czech National Bank meeting on Thursday that may mark a shift to monetary policy easing, while other central European currencies traded sideways with local markets closed for a holiday.
Hungarian and Polish markets were shut for a national holiday on Wednesday, leaving attention on the crown.
On stock markets, Prague's PX index .PX touched a 5-1/2 month high, continuing a rally after Vienna- and Prague-listed Austrian lender ErsteERST.VI, ERST.PR reported a profit surge this week.
CEZ CEZP.PR shares were up 0.4% and just below the psychological 1,000 crown level. A Czech parliamentary committee was set on Wednesday to debate proposed legislation that critics say would disadvantage minority investors during company splits and allow the government to easily break up the majority state-owned utility.
Ahead of a Czech central bank meeting on Thursday, markets are betting rate setters could follow peers in Hungary and Poland by delivering its first interest rate cut following sharp policy tightening in 2021-2022 to battle soaring inflation.
With price growth still high but easing closer to target, analysts expect Czech interest rates to fall this year but are split on whether it will happen on Thursday or at a December meeting.
CSOB said the crown EURCZK=, which was trading a third of a percent lower at 24.647 per euro at 0930 GMT, could face some volatility before the rate decision.
"Even before that it will watch today's (U.S. Federal Reserve) meeting," it said.
Fed and European Central Bank hawkishness has been a drag on central Europe's currencies.
Czech central bank Governor Ales Michl said in mid-October that monetary policy had worked so far and it was time to "slowly and thoughtfully move on". But he added the CNB would also remain hawkish to fight any renewed inflation whether it eases this year or not.
Hungary has been easing policy since May but slowed its pace last week, while Polish inflation data showing easing price growth reinforced expectations the central bank there would cut once more this year.
Romania's central bank will hold its last rate-setting meeting of the year on Nov. 8 and is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 7.0% as analysts see a shift to easier policy coming later than central European peers.
The leu EURRON= was steady at 4.968 to the euro, within a range it has been in since September.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= also were steady on the day.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1030 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6470
24.5650
-0.33%
-1.98%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.6500
382.3500
-0.08%
+4.39%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4575
4.4565
-0.02%
+5.21%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9684
4.9680
-0.01%
-0.52%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1800
+0.09%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1373.42
1366.4600
+0.51%
+14.29%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56035.15
56035.15
+0.00%
+27.95%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2149.73
2149.73
+0.00%
+19.96%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14219.08
14218.42
+0.00%
+21.91%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.6960
-0.3160
+161bps
-33bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3820
-0.0060
+171bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6570
-0.0010
+182bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1950
0.0130
+211bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.3100
-0.0020
+264bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6650
-0.0040
+283bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.35
5.35
4.41
7.02
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.05
8.73
7.94
11.40
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.32
4.92
4.64
5.66
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, editing by David Evans)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.