CEE MARKETS-Crown weakens on lower CPI reading, forint leads gains

PRAGUE, June 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Thursday after a lower-than-expected domestic inflation reading, even as rate hike expectations remained intact, while Central Europe's recovery stokes worries of rising prices in the region.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= led gains, rising 0.1% and hanging near a 10-month high, a day after the National Bank of Hungary cemented expectations it could become the first in the European Union to launch a tightening cycle in June.

Central Europe is facing the strongest inflation rise in the EU as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poland's central bank, however, kept rates on hold on Wednesday and did not deliver hints at a more hawkish bias, which some economists had expected. That weighed on the Polish zloty EURPLN=, which was 0.1% lower at 4.479 to the euro at 0921 GMT.

"The market consequences of yesterday's events will be zloty weakening and a probable break of EUR/PLN above 4.4740," Bank Millennium said.

Markets were also keeping an eye on a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, with its stimulus flow seen unchanged.

The crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 25.427 to the euro.

Czech headline inflation slowed in May to a rate of 2.9%, missing analysts' expectations. Analysts said the Czech central bank (CNB) could still deliver a rate hike in June or August.

Erste Group Bank said a June move was more likely.

"Today's data could imply a very slight weakening of the crown. However, we do not expect a significant movement, as markets will probably stay optimistic about the future CNB policy," it said.

Hungary meets on rates on June 22 and the Czech bank, a day later. Commerzbank said signals on future policy after Hungary raises rates would be important for the forint, and it remained cautious.

"Even if the (Hungary central bank) takes back the COVID rate cuts already in June, in reaction to rising price pressure, it will keep interest rates at comparatively low levels longer so that real interest rates remain negative," it said. "That makes significant HUF appreciation unlikely longer term."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1121 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4270

25.3920

-0.14%

+3.15%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

346.1900

346.5750

+0.11%

+4.77%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4790

4.4735

-0.12%

+1.79%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9215

4.9228

+0.03%

-1.15%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5000

7.5005

+0.01%

+0.63%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5600

117.6050

+0.04%

+0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1180.33

1180.2400

+0.01%

+14.91%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48175.90

48206.56

-0.06%

+14.41%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2225.77

2218.45

+0.33%

+12.19%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11393.90

11359.13

+0.31%

+16.20%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1133.23

1126.67

+0.58%

+25.80%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1962.15

1958.03

+0.21%

+12.81%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

782.19

781.06

+0.14%

+4.49%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

537.34

538.12

-0.14%

+20.07%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2740

-0.1120

+095bps

-11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5060

-0.0160

+212bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7290

-0.0020

+197bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.4050

-0.0350

+108bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2530

-0.0450

+186bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8080

-0.0260

+205bps

-3bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.75

1.00

1.30

0.42

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.33

1.58

1.73

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.35

0.55

0.73

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.