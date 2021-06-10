CEE MARKETS-Crown weakens on lower CPI reading, forint leads gains

PRAGUE, June 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown eased on Thursday after a lower-than-expected domestic inflation reading, even as rate hike expectations remained intact, while Central Europe's recovery stokes worries of rising prices in the region.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= led gains, rising 0.1% and hanging near a 10-month high, a day after the National Bank of Hungary cemented expectations it could become the first in the European Union to launch a tightening cycle in June.
Central Europe is facing the strongest inflation rise in the EU as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poland's central bank, however, kept rates on hold on Wednesday and did not deliver hints at a more hawkish bias, which some economists had expected. That weighed on the Polish zloty EURPLN=, which was 0.1% lower at 4.479 to the euro at 0921 GMT.
"The market consequences of yesterday's events will be zloty weakening and a probable break of EUR/PLN above 4.4740," Bank Millennium said.
Markets were also keeping an eye on a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, with its stimulus flow seen unchanged.
The crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 25.427 to the euro.
Czech headline inflation slowed in May to a rate of 2.9%, missing analysts' expectations. Analysts said the Czech central bank (CNB) could still deliver a rate hike in June or August.
Erste Group Bank said a June move was more likely.
"Today's data could imply a very slight weakening of the crown. However, we do not expect a significant movement, as markets will probably stay optimistic about the future CNB policy," it said.
Hungary meets on rates on June 22 and the Czech bank, a day later. Commerzbank said signals on future policy after Hungary raises rates would be important for the forint, and it remained cautious.
"Even if the (Hungary central bank) takes back the COVID rate cuts already in June, in reaction to rising price pressure, it will keep interest rates at comparatively low levels longer so that real interest rates remain negative," it said. "That makes significant HUF appreciation unlikely longer term."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1121 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4270
25.3920
-0.14%
+3.15%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
346.1900
346.5750
+0.11%
+4.77%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4790
4.4735
-0.12%
+1.79%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9215
4.9228
+0.03%
-1.15%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5000
7.5005
+0.01%
+0.63%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5600
117.6050
+0.04%
+0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1180.33
1180.2400
+0.01%
+14.91%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48175.90
48206.56
-0.06%
+14.41%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2225.77
2218.45
+0.33%
+12.19%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11393.90
11359.13
+0.31%
+16.20%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1133.23
1126.67
+0.58%
+25.80%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1962.15
1958.03
+0.21%
+12.81%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
782.19
781.06
+0.14%
+4.49%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
537.34
538.12
-0.14%
+20.07%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2740
-0.1120
+095bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5060
-0.0160
+212bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7290
-0.0020
+197bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.4050
-0.0350
+108bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2530
-0.0450
+186bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8080
-0.0260
+205bps
-3bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.75
1.00
1.30
0.42
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.33
1.58
1.73
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.35
0.55
0.73
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
