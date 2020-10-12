CEE MARKETS-Crown weakens amid tightening COVID-19 measures, region mixed

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The crown fell on Monday with markets in anticipation of new steps the Czech government may take to tackle a surge in COVID-19 infections, while most other central European assets were mixed.

The Czech currency has struggled to regain ground with infections rising at Europe's fastest per-capita rate.

Markets have started pricing in chances a rate cut to a "technical zero" while bond yields have risen in recent weeks with markets digesting government plans for a larger-than-expected budget deficit plan for 2021 that will boost borrowing.

The spread of a Czech 10-year bond yields over German bonds is at a one-month high. DE10CZ10=RR

The crown EURCZK= slid 0.31% to 27.110 per euro.

Government officials said on Sunday they would seek to avoid the kind of blanket lockdown imposed in the spring, which hammered the economy.

Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok reiterated in an interview with Forbes, published on Monday, the bank did not have to resort to any unorthodox tools.

Czech inflation slowed more than expected last month, data showed on Monday, but it remains above 3%, the upper limit of the central bank's tolerance band around a 2% target.

"With the worsening situation (around COVID-19), people expect more a cut than for rates to rise, even with inflation still above target," a trader said.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved at 4.8720 against the euro after data showed on Monday Romania's consumer price inflation slowed more than expected in September.

Analysts expect policymakers to hold the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.50%.

"We believe ... that the next step towards more easing will be made via lowering the reserve requirement levels," ING Bank Romania said in a note.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.30% and was trading at 4.4654 per euro.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was steady at 356.41 per euro after gains at the end of last week. The currency outperformed its peers following Thursday's better-than-expected inflation data.

Most stocks weakened with Hungary's index .BUX sliding 0.81% and Prague's equities .PX down 0.43%. Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and gained 0.64%.

Poland's stock market .WIG20 slid 0.14% while shares in Polish e-commerce company Allegro ALEP.WA rose 51.2% on their stock market debut.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1100

27.0200

-0.33%

-6.19%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.4100

356.4500

+0.01%

-7.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4790

4.4654

-0.30%

-4.97%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8720

4.8710

-0.02%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5690

7.5690

+0.00%

-1.63%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5600

+0.08%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

868.72

872.5000

-0.43%

-22.13%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

33387.55

33660.44

-0.81%

-27.55%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1696.47

1698.91

-0.14%

-21.10%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8897.98

8841.21

+0.64%

-10.82%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

838.74

837.32

+0.17%

-9.41%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1615.20

1615.69

-0.03%

-19.94%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

691.29

689.85

+0.21%

-13.77%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

426.13

423.27

+0.68%

-25.00%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0700

-0.0060

+079bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.5550

-0.0300

+130bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.9580

-0.0090

+150bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0000

-0.0290

+072bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.5400

-0.0090

+128bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3050

-0.0050

+185bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.29

0.29

0.29

0.35

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.88

0.89

0.93

0.76

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.18

0.17

0.17

0.22

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

Czech bond yield spread over German bundshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dj0PiI

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.