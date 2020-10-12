CEE MARKETS-Crown weakens amid tightening COVID-19 measures, region mixed

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The crown fell on Monday with markets in anticipation of new steps the Czech government may take to tackle a surge in COVID-19 infections, while most other central European assets were mixed.
The Czech currency has struggled to regain ground with infections rising at Europe's fastest per-capita rate.
Markets have started pricing in chances a rate cut to a "technical zero" while bond yields have risen in recent weeks with markets digesting government plans for a larger-than-expected budget deficit plan for 2021 that will boost borrowing.
The spread of a Czech 10-year bond yields over German bonds is at a one-month high. DE10CZ10=RR
The crown EURCZK= slid 0.31% to 27.110 per euro.
Government officials said on Sunday they would seek to avoid the kind of blanket lockdown imposed in the spring, which hammered the economy.
Czech National Bank Governor Jiri Rusnok reiterated in an interview with Forbes, published on Monday, the bank did not have to resort to any unorthodox tools.
Czech inflation slowed more than expected last month, data showed on Monday, but it remains above 3%, the upper limit of the central bank's tolerance band around a 2% target.
"With the worsening situation (around COVID-19), people expect more a cut than for rates to rise, even with inflation still above target," a trader said.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved at 4.8720 against the euro after data showed on Monday Romania's consumer price inflation slowed more than expected in September.
Analysts expect policymakers to hold the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.50%.
"We believe ... that the next step towards more easing will be made via lowering the reserve requirement levels," ING Bank Romania said in a note.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.30% and was trading at 4.4654 per euro.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was steady at 356.41 per euro after gains at the end of last week. The currency outperformed its peers following Thursday's better-than-expected inflation data.
Most stocks weakened with Hungary's index .BUX sliding 0.81% and Prague's equities .PX down 0.43%. Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and gained 0.64%.
Poland's stock market .WIG20 slid 0.14% while shares in Polish e-commerce company Allegro ALEP.WA rose 51.2% on their stock market debut.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1100
27.0200
-0.33%
-6.19%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.4100
356.4500
+0.01%
-7.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4790
4.4654
-0.30%
-4.97%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8720
4.8710
-0.02%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5690
7.5690
+0.00%
-1.63%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5600
+0.08%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
868.72
872.5000
-0.43%
-22.13%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
33387.55
33660.44
-0.81%
-27.55%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1696.47
1698.91
-0.14%
-21.10%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8897.98
8841.21
+0.64%
-10.82%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
838.74
837.32
+0.17%
-9.41%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1615.20
1615.69
-0.03%
-19.94%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
691.29
689.85
+0.21%
-13.77%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
426.13
423.27
+0.68%
-25.00%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0700
-0.0060
+079bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.5550
-0.0300
+130bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.9580
-0.0090
+150bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0000
-0.0290
+072bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.5400
-0.0090
+128bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3050
-0.0050
+185bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.29
0.29
0.29
0.35
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.88
0.89
0.93
0.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.18
0.17
0.17
0.22
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
