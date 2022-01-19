CEE MARKETS-Crown strongest since 2011 as FX rebounds
By Alan Charlish
Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= touched its strongest level since 2011 on Wednesday as central and eastern European currencies rebounded after taking a hit for a stronger U.S. dollar.
The greenback has been boosted by market bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates at least four times this year, with the first increase expected in March. The stronger dollar has dragged on risk appetite.
At 1102 GMT the Czech crown was 0.59% firmer against the euro at 24.282, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.46% stronger at 356.20 and the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% firmer at 4.525.
"Today's correction looks a bit stronger in HUF, while CZK has continued its slight appreciation trend. PLN is indeed lagging somewhat," said Peter Virovácz, senior economist at ING in Hungary.
Earlier in the session the crown touched 24.268 its strongest since 2011.
"The key driver behind the different directions and sensitivity is monetary policy dependent in my view," Virovacz said. "The Czech 3-month interbank rate is a bit above the Hungarian and well above the Polish... (and) the real interest rate is still favourable in Czech compared to Hungary and Poland."
The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive in the region when it comes to tightening monetary policy and has raised its main interest rate to 3.75%.
A trader in Prague said rising market rates were boosting the crown. In Budapest, a trader said the forint was firming after a correction in the previous two days.
In Warsaw, energy stocks PGE PGE.WA and Tauron TPE.WA fell around 4% after PGE said it was planning to raise around 3.2 billion zlotys ($801.78 million) from shares issue in order to speed up its investments in renewables, decarbonisation and distribution.
Overall, Poland's bluechip WIG 20 .WIG20 index was 0.46% higher. In Budapest, the main index .BUX rose 0.90%, while Prague's PX .PX index fell 0.33%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1202 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2820
24.4250
+0.59%
+2.43%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
356.2000
357.8500
+0.46%
+3.70%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5250
4.5321
+0.16%
+1.46%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9440
-0.02%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5240
7.5205
-0.05%
-0.09%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5900
117.5800
-0.01%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1446.96
1451.7500
-0.33%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53020.01
52545.64
+0.90%
+4.53%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2327.97
2317.36
+0.46%
+2.69%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13164.34
13284.79
-0.91%
+0.79%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1324.79
1319.16
+0.43%
+5.52%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2209.12
2201.31
+0.35%
+6.24%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
862.26
860.67
+0.18%
+5.05%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
630.43
639.36
-1.40%
-0.83%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.0520
0.0060
+462bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5760
0.0790
+391bps
+7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.3350
0.1210
+333bps
+10bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0520
-0.0190
+362bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0190
0.0270
+435bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.1740
0.0250
+417bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.23
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.94
5.23
5.21
4.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.84
4.13
4.13
2.80
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reprting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.