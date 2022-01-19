CEE MARKETS-Crown strongest since 2011 as FX rebounds

By Alan Charlish

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= touched its strongest level since 2011 on Wednesday as central and eastern European currencies rebounded after taking a hit for a stronger U.S. dollar.

The greenback has been boosted by market bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates at least four times this year, with the first increase expected in March. The stronger dollar has dragged on risk appetite.

At 1102 GMT the Czech crown was 0.59% firmer against the euro at 24.282, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was 0.46% stronger at 356.20 and the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.16% firmer at 4.525.

"Today's correction looks a bit stronger in HUF, while CZK has continued its slight appreciation trend. PLN is indeed lagging somewhat," said Peter Virovácz, senior economist at ING in Hungary.

Earlier in the session the crown touched 24.268 its strongest since 2011.

"The key driver behind the different directions and sensitivity is monetary policy dependent in my view," Virovacz said. "The Czech 3-month interbank rate is a bit above the Hungarian and well above the Polish... (and) the real interest rate is still favourable in Czech compared to Hungary and Poland."

The Czech central bank has been the most aggressive in the region when it comes to tightening monetary policy and has raised its main interest rate to 3.75%.

A trader in Prague said rising market rates were boosting the crown. In Budapest, a trader said the forint was firming after a correction in the previous two days.

In Warsaw, energy stocks PGE PGE.WA and Tauron TPE.WA fell around 4% after PGE said it was planning to raise around 3.2 billion zlotys ($801.78 million) from shares issue in order to speed up its investments in renewables, decarbonisation and distribution.

Overall, Poland's bluechip WIG 20 .WIG20 index was 0.46% higher. In Budapest, the main index .BUX rose 0.90%, while Prague's PX .PX index fell 0.33%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1202 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2820

24.4250

+0.59%

+2.43%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

356.2000

357.8500

+0.46%

+3.70%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5250

4.5321

+0.16%

+1.46%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9440

-0.02%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5240

7.5205

-0.05%

-0.09%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5900

117.5800

-0.01%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1446.96

1451.7500

-0.33%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

53020.01

52545.64

+0.90%

+4.53%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2327.97

2317.36

+0.46%

+2.69%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13164.34

13284.79

-0.91%

+0.79%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1324.79

1319.16

+0.43%

+5.52%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2209.12

2201.31

+0.35%

+6.24%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

862.26

860.67

+0.18%

+5.05%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

630.43

639.36

-1.40%

-0.83%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.0520

0.0060

+462bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5760

0.0790

+391bps

+7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.3350

0.1210

+333bps

+10bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.0520

-0.0190

+362bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0190

0.0270

+435bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.1740

0.0250

+417bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.23

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.94

5.23

5.21

4.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.84

4.13

4.13

2.80

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reprting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

