CEE MARKETS-Crown sticks at highs, Hungary to issue dollar bonds

By Alan Charlish and Gergely Szakacs

WARSAW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were on a firmer footing on Wednesday, with the Czech crown EURCZK= stuck around 11-year highs, while in Hungary investors digested news that the country would issue new dollar bonds while buying back maturing papers.

The crown was unchanged at 24.06 per euro after firming to its strongest level since August 2011 on Tuesday.

"Favourable EUR/USD levels are no doubt helping, but the main reason in our view is the massive drop in gas prices over the past two weeks," ING wrote in a note. "The entire CEE region has regained its relationship with gas prices, which is driving FX to new gains."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, which is strongly influenced by gas prices, was the region's best performer, firming 0.70% to 397.50.

"We have seen some bigger foreign names on the market this morning. There have been several large orders and the whole market is geared in one direction right now," said a currency trader in Budapest.

Meanwhile, Hungary offered on Wednesday to buy back U.S. dollar-denominated foreign currency bonds maturing in 2023 and 2024, and mandated new issues of 5-year, 10-year and 30-year dollar benchmark bonds.

Hungary's debt agency said last month it planned to issue forex bonds worth up to $4 billion in the first half of 2023 and a benchmark-sized eurobond later in 2023.

A trader in Budapest said that bond yields were down about 30 basis points compared to the previous session, but that this was not related to the news about the dollar bonds.

"I think this (fall in yields) has more to do with COVID news from China, the better-than-expected inflation readings in Europe and fears of a recession in Europe," the trader said.

In Poland, the zloty was 0.21% firmer at 4.6675 ahead of an interest rate decision that is expected to see the cost of borrowing remain stable, with the main rate staying at 6.75%.

"If they did something with rates that would be a big shock for the market, but I think everybody just expects (rates to stay) unchanged," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1150 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0600

24.0590

-0.00%

+0.41%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

397.5000

400.3000

+0.70%

+0.49%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6675

4.6775

+0.21%

+0.47%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9266

4.9301

+0.07%

+0.32%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2500

117.3200

+0.06%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1233.43

1218.8700

+1.19%

+2.64%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44585.43

44614.96

-0.07%

+1.81%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1846.11

1824.82

+1.17%

+3.02%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12039.70

12013.54

+0.22%

+3.23%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1056.77

1055.53

+0.12%

+0.76%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1992.68

2005.47

-0.64%

+658.34%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

824.61

824.61

+0.00%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

606.01

602.39

+0.60%

+0.75%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5790

-0.0690

+299bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1600

-0.0970

+284bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.0090

-0.0930

+271bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.3750

-0.1860

+378bps

-11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.4440

-0.1490

+412bps

-7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.4880

-0.1280

+419bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.13

6.92

6.51

7.23

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.26

13.84

12.17

16.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.04

7.07

6.78

7.01

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

