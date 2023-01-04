CEE MARKETS-Crown sticks at highs, Hungary to issue dollar bonds

By Alan Charlish and Gergely Szakacs
WARSAW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were on a firmer footing on Wednesday, with the Czech crown EURCZK= stuck around 11-year highs, while in Hungary investors digested news that the country would issue new dollar bonds while buying back maturing papers.
The crown was unchanged at 24.06 per euro after firming to its strongest level since August 2011 on Tuesday.
"Favourable EUR/USD levels are no doubt helping, but the main reason in our view is the massive drop in gas prices over the past two weeks," ING wrote in a note. "The entire CEE region has regained its relationship with gas prices, which is driving FX to new gains."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF=, which is strongly influenced by gas prices, was the region's best performer, firming 0.70% to 397.50.
"We have seen some bigger foreign names on the market this morning. There have been several large orders and the whole market is geared in one direction right now," said a currency trader in Budapest.
Meanwhile, Hungary offered on Wednesday to buy back U.S. dollar-denominated foreign currency bonds maturing in 2023 and 2024, and mandated new issues of 5-year, 10-year and 30-year dollar benchmark bonds.
Hungary's debt agency said last month it planned to issue forex bonds worth up to $4 billion in the first half of 2023 and a benchmark-sized eurobond later in 2023.
A trader in Budapest said that bond yields were down about 30 basis points compared to the previous session, but that this was not related to the news about the dollar bonds.
"I think this (fall in yields) has more to do with COVID news from China, the better-than-expected inflation readings in Europe and fears of a recession in Europe," the trader said.
In Poland, the zloty was 0.21% firmer at 4.6675 ahead of an interest rate decision that is expected to see the cost of borrowing remain stable, with the main rate staying at 6.75%.
"If they did something with rates that would be a big shock for the market, but I think everybody just expects (rates to stay) unchanged," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1150 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0600
24.0590
-0.00%
+0.41%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
397.5000
400.3000
+0.70%
+0.49%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6675
4.6775
+0.21%
+0.47%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9266
4.9301
+0.07%
+0.32%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2500
117.3200
+0.06%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1233.43
1218.8700
+1.19%
+2.64%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44585.43
44614.96
-0.07%
+1.81%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1846.11
1824.82
+1.17%
+3.02%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12039.70
12013.54
+0.22%
+3.23%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1056.77
1055.53
+0.12%
+0.76%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1992.68
2005.47
-0.64%
+658.34%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
824.61
824.61
+0.00%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
606.01
602.39
+0.60%
+0.75%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5790
-0.0690
+299bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1600
-0.0970
+284bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.0090
-0.0930
+271bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.3750
-0.1860
+378bps
-11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.4440
-0.1490
+412bps
-7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.4880
-0.1280
+419bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.13
6.92
6.51
7.23
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.26
13.84
12.17
16.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.04
7.07
6.78
7.01
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague, Gergely Szakacs in Budapest, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
