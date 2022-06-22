CEE MARKETS-Crown stable as markets expect another hefty rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 22 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies were steady on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the Czech National Bank where policymakers are widely expected to deliver another hefty rate hike in an attempt to curb rapid inflation.
The crown EURCZK= edged 0.03% lower to 24.697 per euro ahead of the meeting where a Reuters poll of analysts expect a 100-basis-point or 125-basis-point hike in the key two-week repo rate, now at 5.75%.
The expectation of a large rate hike was one of the "reasons why EUR-CZK has remained steadier than other peer currencies over the past month," Commerzbank wrote in a note.
"But since it is priced-in, we would not expect further exchange rate appreciation from this outcome."
The crown has been the best performer among its CEE peers so far this year as it has added more than 0.7% since the beginning of 2022.
This will be the last meeting of the CNB before incoming governor Ales Michl takes over. Michl has consistently voted against rate hikes during the central bank's year-long tightening cycle, which has raised the main rate by a total of 550 basis points.
However, his promise of no more rate hikes will be tested right away by soaring inflation and a hawkish turn among major central banks.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.1% to 394.00 per euro, while the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.35% to trade at 4.6535 versus the common currency.
"Today, a regional source of volatility may be the meeting of the Czech central bank," Bank Millennium wrote.
"Locally, this may also be a source of additional pressure on the Polish Monetary Policy Council, but we do not believe that it is so strong that it could significantly affect the valuation of Polish assets."
Stocks in the central European region slid, tracking European peers lower, resuming a sell-off that had hammered global stocks last week.
Warsaw's index .WIG20 was down 2.33% while Budapest .BUX weakened 1.7%. Prague .PX shed 0.93% while Bucharest .BETI eased 0.3%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1003 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6970
24.6900
-0.03%
+0.71%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.0000
394.4000
+0.10%
-6.25%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6535
4.6370
-0.35%
-1.34%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9470
4.9455
-0.03%
+0.02%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5170
7.5195
+0.03%
+0.01%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3400
117.4500
+0.09%
+0.20%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1306.51
1318.7700
-0.93%
Budapest
.BUX
40241.32
40936.77
-1.70%
-20.66%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1678.92
1719.05
-2.33%
-25.94%
Bucharest
.BETI
12339.46
12377.09
-0.30%
-5.53%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1131.05
1137.52
-0.57%
-9.91%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2006.36
2006.36
+0.00%
-3.51%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
827.41
832.97
-0.67%
+0.81%
Sofia
.SOFIX
614.79
616.25
-0.24%
-3.29%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.6710
-0.0050
+560bps
+6bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.1210
-0.0380
+466bps
+4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.7360
-0.0320
+404bps
+4bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.9270
-0.1400
+686bps
-7bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.9200
-0.1800
+646bps
-10bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.4830
-0.2460
+579bps
-17bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.66
7.79
7.73
6.60
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.40
10.01
10.07
7.66
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.18
8.35
8.33
6.94
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
