CEE MARKETS-Crown slips, underperforms region after short-lived rally on rate hike hopes

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown slipped further from recent highs, falling 0.5% on Wednesday, underperforming its regional peers in a correction after its recent rally.

The crown EURCZK= was trading at 25.860 to the euro, continuing its retreat from the previous session after hitting an 11-month high last week in a rally fueled by hopes for interest rates hikes later this year.

"I see this as a healthy correction after the strong gains in previous weeks," an FX dealer in Prague said, adding that liquidity was tight.

The Czech government holds a bond auction later today.

"We generally expect decent demand as the recent rise in yields may make the bonds more attractive," Komercni Banka wrote in a note.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.1% on the day to trade at 4.4807 per euro. The currency has been firming since central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday that the bank had no exchange rate target for the zloty.

The Hungarian forint edged up 0.04% to trade at 358.00 per euro, recouping some of its losses after sliding 0.5% on Monday, underperforming the region in a move that traders said was due to technical reasons.

"I expect the forint to strengthen further," a Budapest-based trader said. "The mood in the emerging FX market is good, and the forint has the advantage of higher interest rates."

A note by Commerzbank says that the zloty outperformed the forint at the start of this week due to Glapinski's comments and a recent dispute between the government of Hungary and the EU, which could later cause "a jump in forint volatility".

Reuters reported on Monday that the European Commission (EC) has told Hungary to reform its public procurement laws to curb systemic fraud before billions of euros from the EU pandemic recovery fund become available. The government of Hungary denied that the EC has made such a request.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 sliding 0.13% and Budapest .BUX gaining 0.33%. Prague's equities .PX were 0.25% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1102 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8600

25.7300

-0.50%

+1.43%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.0000

358.1500

+0.04%

+1.32%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4807

4.4763

-0.10%

+1.75%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8759

+0.02%

-0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5630

7.5655

+0.03%

-0.21%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5800

117.5800

+0.00%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1061.80

1059.1500

+0.25%

+3.37%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44657.92

44511.16

+0.33%

+6.06%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1939.14

1941.60

-0.13%

-2.26%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10632.38

10688.45

-0.52%

+8.43%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

938.04

943.49

-0.58%

+4.13%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1788.02

1788.04

-0.00%

+2.80%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

732.23

734.33

-0.29%

-2.19%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

497.45

496.30

+0.23%

+11.15%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2930

-0.0970

+100bps

-10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.0030

-0.0530

+169bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.4590

-0.0860

+190bps

-9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1120

-0.0410

+082bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.4450

-0.0310

+113bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2680

0.0090

+171bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.46

0.65

0.80

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.81

0.86

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.22

0.24

0.26

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.