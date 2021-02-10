CEE MARKETS-Crown slips, underperforms region after short-lived rally on rate hike hopes

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown slipped further from recent highs, falling 0.5% on Wednesday, underperforming its regional peers in a correction after its recent rally.
The crown EURCZK= was trading at 25.860 to the euro, continuing its retreat from the previous session after hitting an 11-month high last week in a rally fueled by hopes for interest rates hikes later this year.
"I see this as a healthy correction after the strong gains in previous weeks," an FX dealer in Prague said, adding that liquidity was tight.
The Czech government holds a bond auction later today.
"We generally expect decent demand as the recent rise in yields may make the bonds more attractive," Komercni Banka wrote in a note.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= weakened 0.1% on the day to trade at 4.4807 per euro. The currency has been firming since central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday that the bank had no exchange rate target for the zloty.
The Hungarian forint edged up 0.04% to trade at 358.00 per euro, recouping some of its losses after sliding 0.5% on Monday, underperforming the region in a move that traders said was due to technical reasons.
"I expect the forint to strengthen further," a Budapest-based trader said. "The mood in the emerging FX market is good, and the forint has the advantage of higher interest rates."
A note by Commerzbank says that the zloty outperformed the forint at the start of this week due to Glapinski's comments and a recent dispute between the government of Hungary and the EU, which could later cause "a jump in forint volatility".
Reuters reported on Monday that the European Commission (EC) has told Hungary to reform its public procurement laws to curb systemic fraud before billions of euros from the EU pandemic recovery fund become available. The government of Hungary denied that the EC has made such a request.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 sliding 0.13% and Budapest .BUX gaining 0.33%. Prague's equities .PX were 0.25% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1102 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8600
25.7300
-0.50%
+1.43%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.0000
358.1500
+0.04%
+1.32%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4807
4.4763
-0.10%
+1.75%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8759
+0.02%
-0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5630
7.5655
+0.03%
-0.21%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5800
117.5800
+0.00%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1061.80
1059.1500
+0.25%
+3.37%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44657.92
44511.16
+0.33%
+6.06%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1939.14
1941.60
-0.13%
-2.26%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10632.38
10688.45
-0.52%
+8.43%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
938.04
943.49
-0.58%
+4.13%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1788.02
1788.04
-0.00%
+2.80%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
732.23
734.33
-0.29%
-2.19%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
497.45
496.30
+0.23%
+11.15%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2930
-0.0970
+100bps
-10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.0030
-0.0530
+169bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.4590
-0.0860
+190bps
-9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1120
-0.0410
+082bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.4450
-0.0310
+113bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2680
0.0090
+171bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.46
0.65
0.80
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.81
0.86
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.22
0.24
0.26
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
