CEE MARKETS-Crown slips on rate-cut bets, Czech stocks highest since 2008

WARSAW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= was hovering off two-year lows on Friday, after a bigger-than-expected fall in inflation boosted expectations of a faster pace of rate cuts, while stocks in Prague hit their highest level since 2008.
Statistics office data on Thursday showed headline inflation eased to 2.3% in January, below a Reuters poll forecast of 2.9% and down from 6.9% in December, indicating a period of high price growth is nearing an end.
At 0950 GMT the crown was 0.16% weaker on the day against the euro at 25.426.
ING said inflation data from January signalled the Czech central bank could opt for a bigger 75 basis point rate cut at its next meeting in March, although February inflation data and crown developments will be key.
"Short positioning must be too heavy by this time and moreover, we think that 25.50 EUR/CZK could be a profit-taking level for many investors. Therefore, we expect EUR/CZK to rather stay at the current levels today at around 25.40 EUR/CZK despite lower market rates," ING said.
Central bankers have called crown weakness an inflationary risk, and more significant weakening compared to bank forecasts could slow the rate easing cycle, highlighted again in minutes from the bank's Feb. 8 meeting published on Friday.
Meanwhile, Prague's blue-chip PX stock index .PX rose 0.5% to its highest level since mid-2008.
Banking stocks have led Prague stock gains this month, with lender Komercni Banka BKOM.PR jumping after last week announcing a bigger-than-expected dividend.
Petr Bartek, an analyst at Erste Bank's Ceska Sporitelna unit, said falling energy costs and inflation are supporting banks' "so-far resilient quality of loan books".
"This results in their low provisioning and high dividend yields," he said.
Other stock markets in the region were also rising, with Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 up 1.4% while the BUX index .BUX in Budapest was up 0.6%.
Other currencies in the region were little changed, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= 0.07% firmer against the euro at 4.34 while the Hungarian forint was 0.05% weaker at 389.45.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by David Evans)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.