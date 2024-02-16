CEE MARKETS-Crown slips on rate-cut bets, Czech stocks highest since 2008

WARSAW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= was hovering off two-year lows on Friday, after a bigger-than-expected fall in inflation boosted expectations of a faster pace of rate cuts, while stocks in Prague hit their highest level since 2008.

Statistics office data on Thursday showed headline inflation eased to 2.3% in January, below a Reuters poll forecast of 2.9% and down from 6.9% in December, indicating a period of high price growth is nearing an end.

At 0950 GMT the crown was 0.16% weaker on the day against the euro at 25.426.

ING said inflation data from January signalled the Czech central bank could opt for a bigger 75 basis point rate cut at its next meeting in March, although February inflation data and crown developments will be key.

"Short positioning must be too heavy by this time and moreover, we think that 25.50 EUR/CZK could be a profit-taking level for many investors. Therefore, we expect EUR/CZK to rather stay at the current levels today at around 25.40 EUR/CZK despite lower market rates," ING said.

Central bankers have called crown weakness an inflationary risk, and more significant weakening compared to bank forecasts could slow the rate easing cycle, highlighted again in minutes from the bank's Feb. 8 meeting published on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prague's blue-chip PX stock index .PX rose 0.5% to its highest level since mid-2008.

Banking stocks have led Prague stock gains this month, with lender Komercni Banka BKOM.PR jumping after last week announcing a bigger-than-expected dividend.

Petr Bartek, an analyst at Erste Bank's Ceska Sporitelna unit, said falling energy costs and inflation are supporting banks' "so-far resilient quality of loan books".

"This results in their low provisioning and high dividend yields," he said.

Other stock markets in the region were also rising, with Warsaw's WIG 20 .WIG20 up 1.4% while the BUX index .BUX in Budapest was up 0.6%.

Other currencies in the region were little changed, with the Polish zloty EURPLN= 0.07% firmer against the euro at 4.34 while the Hungarian forint was 0.05% weaker at 389.45.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4260

25.3850

-0.16%

-2.85%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

389.4500

389.2500

-0.05%

-1.61%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3400

4.3430

+0.07%

+0.10%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9772

4.9772

+0.00%

-0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0400

117.1400

+0.09%

+0.18%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1489.49

1482.3400

+0.48%

+5.34%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

66080.44

65660.80

+0.64%

+9.01%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2377.31

2345.75

+1.35%

+1.46%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15733.21

15657.02

+0.49%

+2.36%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5380

0.0170

+075bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.4430

0.0320

+109bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.6940

0.0100

+131bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0910

0.0600

+231bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2020

0.0190

+285bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4050

-0.0020

+302bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.89

3.89

3.25

6.13

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.21

5.87

5.59

8.96

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.78

5.57

5.21

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by David Evans)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

