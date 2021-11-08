CEE MARKETS-Crown settles near 21-month high, forint eases
PRAGUE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The crown settled near a 21-month high on Monday, after a jump last week when the Czech National Bank delivered its biggest interest rate hike in nearly a quarter of a century, while Hungary's forint eased off its own one-month high.
With central European policymakers all turning to interest rate hikes to tackle surging inflation - even as the European central bank looks through the price growth and stands pat on its policy - currencies have started returning to gains.
At the same time, however, a stronger U.S. dollar amid tapering from the Federal Reserve is cutting some risk appetite and affecting the region, which is also grappling with a slowing recovery due to global supply disruptions and a rising number of COVID-19 cases that have made investors cautious.
The crown, though, has continued to outperform peers and received a boost last week when the central bank lifted its base rate by 125 basis points to 2.75%, a steeper increase than anyone expected.
The currency EURCZK= had edged up 0.05% to trade at 25.22 to the euro by 1057 GMT, off a high of 25.185 hit on Friday.
In Hungary, the forint EURHUF= lost 0.3% and just about held on to the strong side of the psychological 360 per euro level.
Equilor analysts said the 358 level would give some resistance to continued gains. "If that... is broken, the forint can test the 200-day moving average at 356.50," Equilor said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= also held steady along with Romania's leu EURRON=.
The zloty has retreated from highs last week hit after the Polish central bank surprised for a second straight month with a 75-basis-point rate hike. The view was tempered after central bank Governor Adam Glapinski was quoted as saying no more rate hikes would be necessary, although others have shown support for more tightening.
Markets will be tuned to a Romanian rate decision on Tuesday, with another hike expected.
"We expect the Romanian central bank to raise the key rate by 50bps to 2%, although in light of the recent surprises delivered in Czechia and Poland, we see risks of a bolder 75bps move," Erste Group Bank said.
A slew of fresh inflation data is also due this week with expectations of a continued surge in prices. Polish inflation soared to 6.8% in October, preliminary statistics office data showed at the end of the month.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1157 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2200
25.2320
+0.05%
+4.00%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.8600
358.6400
-0.34%
+0.79%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5970
4.5981
+0.02%
-0.82%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9485
4.9496
+0.02%
-1.69%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5180
7.5215
+0.05%
+0.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6000
+0.04%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1389.51
1375.8400
+0.99%
+35.28%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
54832.20
55099.88
-0.49%
+30.22%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2431.52
2439.16
-0.31%
+22.56%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12896.70
12874.81
+0.17%
+31.52%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1205.59
1200.66
+0.41%
+33.83%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1991.45
1997.42
-0.30%
+14.50%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
802.63
803.42
-0.10%
+7.22%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.25
603.84
-0.43%
+34.35%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2530
0.0040
+398bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9250
-0.0240
+349bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7390
-0.0160
+300bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.6910
-0.0290
+342bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.8560
0.0510
+342bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9600
0.0500
+322bps
+3bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.92
3.82
3.70
3.06
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.97
3.37
3.64
2.07
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.65
2.96
3.06
1.56
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
