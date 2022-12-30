CEE MARKETS-Crown set to end 2022 stronger, forint holds near 400 to the euro

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Czech crown edged up to a fresh 10-month high on Friday, while Hungary's forint hung around the psychological 400-per-euro level as it sought to end the year on a strong note after a turbulent 2022.
Central Europe's currencies diverged in 2022, with the crown faring the best after the Czech central bank started market interventions in May to prevent a plunge in the currency. It also ended interest rate hikes just as global central banks started tightening.
Hungary's forint has lost the most this year, hurt by soaring energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Budapest's ongoing disputes with the European Union over rule-of-law issues that have held up funds from Brussels.
The forint is due for a more than 7% fall in 2022, after recovering from sharper losses that had pushed the currency to a record low of 434.40 to the euro in October.
While a deal with Brussels over EU funds on Dec. 12 has helped the forint, analysts still do not see next year's expected gains offsetting 2022's drop.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.1% at 400.35 to the euro in mid-morning trade on Friday.
Erste Group Bank said in a Dec. 23 outlook note that the eventual flow of EU funds and a positive turn in the current account balance amid easing energy prices would benefit the forint, pushing it further below 400.
"These improvements could give some room to maneuver to the central bank and decrease the inflation and yield path," it said.
On the other side, the Czech crown was at its strongest since before the Ukraine conflict started in February and has posted a 3% rise this year.
"We expect a roughly stability of the crown in the coming months," Ceska Sporitelna analyst Jiri Polansky said.
"On one hand, a global economy weakening and expected stability of (central bank) rates should stop strengthening tendencies. But on the other hand, the (central bank) remains ready to intervene, which is an important psychological factor for markets."
Poland's zloty EURPLN= edged down on Friday in slow holiday trade. It has lost 2% in 2022. Romania's leu EURRON= was also steady, on course to end 2022 where it started.
Markets are set to continue watching central banks as they push down inflation at double-digit rates. But policymakers around central Europe look to be finished with heavy hiking cycles, which ran earlier than global peers such as the European Central Bank.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1127 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1400
24.1940
+0.22%
+3.03%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
400.3500
399.8500
-0.12%
-7.73%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6860
4.6790
-0.15%
-2.03%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9480
-0.02%
-0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5340
7.5365
+0.03%
-0.22%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.3000
+0.06%
+0.30%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1200.22
1206.0000
-0.48%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43837.77
44033.27
-0.44%
-13.57%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1796.49
1802.20
-0.32%
-20.75%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11653.68
11616.55
+0.32%
-10.78%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1058.79
1050.28
+0.81%
-15.67%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1979.88
262.77
+653.47%
-4.78%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
824.61
824.61
+0.00%
+0.47%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
595.86
602.86
-1.16%
-6.26%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5870
-0.0080
+287bps
-6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2880
-0.0530
+275bps
-12bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.1390
-0.0230
+262bps
-8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7160
-0.1130
+400bps
-17bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8630
-0.0460
+432bps
-11bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8530
-0.0740
+433bps
-13bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.12
6.96
6.61
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.70
14.50
13.42
16.18
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.14
7.22
7.06
7.02
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
