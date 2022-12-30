CEE MARKETS-Crown set to end 2022 stronger, forint holds near 400 to the euro

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Czech crown edged up to a fresh 10-month high on Friday, while Hungary's forint hung around the psychological 400-per-euro level as it sought to end the year on a strong note after a turbulent 2022.

Central Europe's currencies diverged in 2022, with the crown faring the best after the Czech central bank started market interventions in May to prevent a plunge in the currency. It also ended interest rate hikes just as global central banks started tightening.

Hungary's forint has lost the most this year, hurt by soaring energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Budapest's ongoing disputes with the European Union over rule-of-law issues that have held up funds from Brussels.

The forint is due for a more than 7% fall in 2022, after recovering from sharper losses that had pushed the currency to a record low of 434.40 to the euro in October.

While a deal with Brussels over EU funds on Dec. 12 has helped the forint, analysts still do not see next year's expected gains offsetting 2022's drop.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.1% at 400.35 to the euro in mid-morning trade on Friday.

Erste Group Bank said in a Dec. 23 outlook note that the eventual flow of EU funds and a positive turn in the current account balance amid easing energy prices would benefit the forint, pushing it further below 400.

"These improvements could give some room to maneuver to the central bank and decrease the inflation and yield path," it said.

On the other side, the Czech crown was at its strongest since before the Ukraine conflict started in February and has posted a 3% rise this year.

"We expect a roughly stability of the crown in the coming months," Ceska Sporitelna analyst Jiri Polansky said.

"On one hand, a global economy weakening and expected stability of (central bank) rates should stop strengthening tendencies. But on the other hand, the (central bank) remains ready to intervene, which is an important psychological factor for markets."

Poland's zloty EURPLN= edged down on Friday in slow holiday trade. It has lost 2% in 2022. Romania's leu EURRON= was also steady, on course to end 2022 where it started.

Markets are set to continue watching central banks as they push down inflation at double-digit rates. But policymakers around central Europe look to be finished with heavy hiking cycles, which ran earlier than global peers such as the European Central Bank.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1127 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1400

24.1940

+0.22%

+3.03%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

400.3500

399.8500

-0.12%

-7.73%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6860

4.6790

-0.15%

-2.03%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9480

-0.02%

-0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5340

7.5365

+0.03%

-0.22%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.3000

+0.06%

+0.30%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1200.22

1206.0000

-0.48%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43837.77

44033.27

-0.44%

-13.57%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1796.49

1802.20

-0.32%

-20.75%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11653.68

11616.55

+0.32%

-10.78%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1058.79

1050.28

+0.81%

-15.67%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1979.88

262.77

+653.47%

-4.78%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

824.61

824.61

+0.00%

+0.47%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

595.86

602.86

-1.16%

-6.26%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5870

-0.0080

+287bps

-6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2880

-0.0530

+275bps

-12bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.1390

-0.0230

+262bps

-8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7160

-0.1130

+400bps

-17bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8630

-0.0460

+432bps

-11bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8530

-0.0740

+433bps

-13bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.12

6.96

6.61

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.70

14.50

13.42

16.18

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.14

7.22

7.06

7.02

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

