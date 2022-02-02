CEE MARKETS-Crown retreats, forint steadies ahead of Thursday's rate decisions
BUDAPEST, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= pared some of its gains on Wednesday, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= hovered around two-week highs ahead of central bank rate decisions due on Thursday, when the Czech National Bank is seen raising interest rates further.
At 0944 GMT, the crown was 0.1% weaker, and the forint was also marginally softer, with both currencies retaining much of their 2022 gains following aggressive rate tightening by their respective central banks to tame surging inflation.
On Tuesday, the crown was also boosted by strong fourth-quarter economic growth data, with analysts now projecting a 75 basis point rate hike by the CNB on Thursday.
"The CNB got yesterday another argument for a sharp rate increase on Thursday," economists at CSOB said.
The Czech central bank has raised its main rate by a total 300 basis points at the last three policy meetings, including a 125 basis-point rise in November, which was the biggest in 24 years.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) also ramped up the pace of its monetary tightening campaign last month, delivering its biggest rate increase since late 2011 in response to persistent inflationary pressures.
It is expected to keep the rate on its one-week deposit facility steady NBHK when it holds its regular weekly tender on Thursday.
"We expect the 1W deposit rate to remain unchanged at 4.3%, in line with recent pledge ... to converge the key rate with depo rate," economists at Erste Group said in a note.
The NBH has said it would close the gap between its one-week deposit rate and its base rate NBHI, currently at 2.9% in the first half.
With a 140 bps spread over the base rate and gains in the forint in the past weeks, the NBH is under no imminent pressure to raise its one-week deposit rate further, although economists expect more tightening in the months ahead.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.3% in morning trade, extending its return into the black for the year after Monday's data showed 2021 economic growth at 5.7%, above analyst forecasts, signalling a strong post-crisis recovery.
"We expect today's session to be calm. Investors are positioning themselves for tomorrow's meeting of the European Central Bank," Millennium Bank said in a note.
"Therefore, we will wait for emotions until Thursday and today's session should be an extension of the current trends with limited volatility."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1044 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3000
24.2700
-0.12%
+2.35%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
355.8500
355.6000
-0.07%
+3.80%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5524
4.5660
+0.30%
+0.85%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9469
+0.01%
+0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5250
7.5305
+0.07%
-0.10%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.6050
+0.06%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1429.65
1414.0600
+1.10%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53287.88
52959.27
+0.62%
+5.06%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2236.54
2224.28
+0.55%
-1.34%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13541.27
13412.72
+0.96%
+3.67%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1291.75
1293.69
-0.15%
+2.89%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2147.95
2145.45
+0.12%
+3.30%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
857.79
858.06
-0.03%
+4.51%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.81
620.33
+0.24%
-2.18%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.1980
-0.0330
+468bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5200
-0.0410
+378bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.3050
-0.0300
+328bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.7460
-0.0070
+423bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.1040
-0.0100
+437bps
-1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0350
-0.0200
+401bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.34
5.63
5.57
4.50
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.42
4.70
4.71
3.04
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
