CEE MARKETS-Crown retreats, forint steadies ahead of Thursday's rate decisions

BUDAPEST, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Czech crown EURCZK= pared some of its gains on Wednesday, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= hovered around two-week highs ahead of central bank rate decisions due on Thursday, when the Czech National Bank is seen raising interest rates further.

At 0944 GMT, the crown was 0.1% weaker, and the forint was also marginally softer, with both currencies retaining much of their 2022 gains following aggressive rate tightening by their respective central banks to tame surging inflation.

On Tuesday, the crown was also boosted by strong fourth-quarter economic growth data, with analysts now projecting a 75 basis point rate hike by the CNB on Thursday.

"The CNB got yesterday another argument for a sharp rate increase on Thursday," economists at CSOB said.

The Czech central bank has raised its main rate by a total 300 basis points at the last three policy meetings, including a 125 basis-point rise in November, which was the biggest in 24 years.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) also ramped up the pace of its monetary tightening campaign last month, delivering its biggest rate increase since late 2011 in response to persistent inflationary pressures.

It is expected to keep the rate on its one-week deposit facility steady NBHK when it holds its regular weekly tender on Thursday.

"We expect the 1W deposit rate to remain unchanged at 4.3%, in line with recent pledge ... to converge the key rate with depo rate," economists at Erste Group said in a note.

The NBH has said it would close the gap between its one-week deposit rate and its base rate NBHI, currently at 2.9% in the first half.

With a 140 bps spread over the base rate and gains in the forint in the past weeks, the NBH is under no imminent pressure to raise its one-week deposit rate further, although economists expect more tightening in the months ahead.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.3% in morning trade, extending its return into the black for the year after Monday's data showed 2021 economic growth at 5.7%, above analyst forecasts, signalling a strong post-crisis recovery.

"We expect today's session to be calm. Investors are positioning themselves for tomorrow's meeting of the European Central Bank," Millennium Bank said in a note.

"Therefore, we will wait for emotions until Thursday and today's session should be an extension of the current trends with limited volatility."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1044 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3000

24.2700

-0.12%

+2.35%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

355.8500

355.6000

-0.07%

+3.80%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5524

4.5660

+0.30%

+0.85%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9469

+0.01%

+0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5250

7.5305

+0.07%

-0.10%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.6050

+0.06%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1429.65

1414.0600

+1.10%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

53287.88

52959.27

+0.62%

+5.06%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2236.54

2224.28

+0.55%

-1.34%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13541.27

13412.72

+0.96%

+3.67%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1291.75

1293.69

-0.15%

+2.89%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2147.95

2145.45

+0.12%

+3.30%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

857.79

858.06

-0.03%

+4.51%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.81

620.33

+0.24%

-2.18%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.1980

-0.0330

+468bps

-3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5200

-0.0410

+378bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.3050

-0.0300

+328bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.7460

-0.0070

+423bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.1040

-0.0100

+437bps

-1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0350

-0.0200

+401bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.34

5.63

5.57

4.50

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.42

4.70

4.71

3.04

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

