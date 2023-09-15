CEE MARKETS-Crown regains some ground as other currencies sputter

By Boldizsar Gyori and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were subdued on Friday, as a stronger dollar weighed on the region after the European Central Bank's (ECB) latest interest rate hike, although the Czech crown clawed back some recent losses.
Currencies have witnessed heavy losses so far in September due to a shock Polish interest rate cut last week which has weighed on the region, especially the crown as investors raised bets that Czech rates could soon begin falling, too.
The ECB hiked its key rate to a record 4% on Thursday, having the dual effect of narrowing the interest rate differential with central Europe and giving the dollar a lift as markets took it as a "dovish hike".
Hungary's forint EURHUF=, which has held in a range despite September turbulence in the region's markets, was flat at 383.50 to the euro at 0842 GMT, with traders expecting range-trading to continue.
The crown EURCZK=, on the other hand, added 0.5% to 24.451 to the euro, gaining some ground after trading as low as 24.645 this week.
"Somebody is selling long (euro) positions back before the end of the week," a local trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= has been in rapid descent since Polish rate-setters unexpectedly slashed borrowing costs by 75 basis points last week, trading as low as 4.692 to the euro.
It got a boost on Wednesday when a government adviser said Poland had the tools to prop up the currency. On Friday, it edged 0.1% higher to 4.6345 to the euro.
"The strengthening effect of statements we heard two days ago... is probably running out. Possibly, the market noticed that nothing worrying was happening regarding potential interventions, not just verbal ones," Bank Millennium financial market analyst Mateusz Sutowicz said.
He added that range-bound trading around the 4.64 per euro level was the base scenario for the zloty for the rest of September, but pointed out that a potential rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week could weigh on sentiment towards the currency.
Analysts have forecast a weakened outlook for central European currencies in the coming year, as rate cuts take effect and narrow the rate differential that has so far helped draw investors.
The region's economies are also looking at sluggish recoveries after high inflation of recent years cut consumer activity and weighed on factories.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1042 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4510
24.5750
+0.51%
-1.20%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
383.8500
383.8500
+0.00%
+4.06%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6345
4.6380
+0.08%
+1.19%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9695
4.9710
+0.03%
-0.54%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.2150
+0.07%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1354.14
1356.2200
-0.15%
+12.68%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57666.84
57689.26
-0.04%
+31.68%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1985.04
1967.77
+0.88%
+10.77%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14107.41
14136.06
-0.20%
+20.95%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3160
-0.2540
+212bps
-29bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7250
0.0140
+206bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4090
-0.0060
+176bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.8630
0.0180
+167bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1500
0.0190
+248bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6180
0.0170
+297bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.74
5.79
4.84
7.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.96
9.48
8.35
12.88
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.79
4.15
3.94
5.81
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
