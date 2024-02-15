CEE MARKETS-Crown recovers from fall to nearly 2-year low after inflation surprise

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Czech crown regained some ground on Thursday after a sharp fall to a 23-month low, as data showing a drop in January inflation led to more bets on a steep decline in interest rates.

The crown has lost more than 2% since a week ago when the Czech National Bank stepped up its monetary easing cycle, with the quick move to weaker levels attracting local buyers.

Central Europe's currencies mostly retreated on Thursday, with investors largely waiting for U.S. retail sales figures later in the day to gauge the potential timing of a first rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Czech inflation in January fell to its lowest since March 2021, coming in at 2.3% year-on-year from nearly 7% in December.

The closely watched data comes after the Czech National Bank started easing policy in December with a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut and followed last week by a sharper 50 bps move.

"The noticeable slowdown in inflation in January opens space to an even sharper reduction of interest rates in March," said Patrik Rozumbersky, a UniCredit economist, adding a 75 bps move was in play.

The Czech crown EURCZK= traded 0.2% on the day at 25.38 to the euro at 1217 GMT, after hitting a 23-month low of 25.52 earlier in the session.

"The move was quite big since last week's (CNB rate meeting), so printing new EUR/CZK (exchange rate) highs are getting more and more difficult, and the rebound is natural, not to mention these levels are attracting some local (euro) sellers," a trader said.

Short-end market rates fell around 15 bps on Thursday.

Central bank officials maintained a hawkish tone after the data, with Governor Ales Michl saying inflationary risks like a weaker crown and budget deficits remained, while core inflation was still high.

"Those are arguments to lower interest rates carefully and why we can stop the process of lowering rates whenever," he said on social media platform X.

In Poland, where inflation fell more than expected to below 4%, the zloty EURPLN= also weakened 0.1%.

Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said last week policy could remain unchanged for the rest of the year amid "very high uncertainty" over the outlook for inflation.

Two of nine Hungarian rate-setters backed a larger-than-consensus 100-bp rate cut at the central bank's Jan. 30 policy meeting, minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday showed. The forint EURHUF= traded sideways at 388.75.

January's split was the first among policymakers since May 2016. The next rate meeting is due on Feb. 27.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1317 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3830

25.4240

+0.16%

-2.68%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

389.2500

389.0000

-0.06%

-1.56%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3470

4.3405

-0.15%

-0.06%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9769

4.9759

-0.02%

-0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.1400

+0.01%

+0.10%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1480.59

1479.2300

+0.09%

+4.71%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

65741.52

64999.45

+1.14%

+8.45%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2344.07

2347.65

-0.15%

+0.05%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15706.99

15693.33

+0.09%

+2.19%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5760

-0.0560

+084bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.4360

-0.1230

+115bps

-10bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7280

-0.0370

+141bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0150

-0.0500

+228bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1630

-0.0750

+287bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3930

-0.0560

+308bps

-2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.89

3.89

3.25

6.13

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.95

5.75

5.61

8.96

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.72

5.49

5.17

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark Potter and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

