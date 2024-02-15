CEE MARKETS-Crown recovers from fall to nearly 2-year low after inflation surprise

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Czech crown regained some ground on Thursday after a sharp fall to a 23-month low, as data showing a drop in January inflation led to more bets on a steep decline in interest rates.
The crown has lost more than 2% since a week ago when the Czech National Bank stepped up its monetary easing cycle, with the quick move to weaker levels attracting local buyers.
Central Europe's currencies mostly retreated on Thursday, with investors largely waiting for U.S. retail sales figures later in the day to gauge the potential timing of a first rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Czech inflation in January fell to its lowest since March 2021, coming in at 2.3% year-on-year from nearly 7% in December.
The closely watched data comes after the Czech National Bank started easing policy in December with a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut and followed last week by a sharper 50 bps move.
"The noticeable slowdown in inflation in January opens space to an even sharper reduction of interest rates in March," said Patrik Rozumbersky, a UniCredit economist, adding a 75 bps move was in play.
The Czech crown EURCZK= traded 0.2% on the day at 25.38 to the euro at 1217 GMT, after hitting a 23-month low of 25.52 earlier in the session.
"The move was quite big since last week's (CNB rate meeting), so printing new EUR/CZK (exchange rate) highs are getting more and more difficult, and the rebound is natural, not to mention these levels are attracting some local (euro) sellers," a trader said.
Short-end market rates fell around 15 bps on Thursday.
Central bank officials maintained a hawkish tone after the data, with Governor Ales Michl saying inflationary risks like a weaker crown and budget deficits remained, while core inflation was still high.
"Those are arguments to lower interest rates carefully and why we can stop the process of lowering rates whenever," he said on social media platform X.
In Poland, where inflation fell more than expected to below 4%, the zloty EURPLN= also weakened 0.1%.
Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said last week policy could remain unchanged for the rest of the year amid "very high uncertainty" over the outlook for inflation.
Two of nine Hungarian rate-setters backed a larger-than-consensus 100-bp rate cut at the central bank's Jan. 30 policy meeting, minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday showed. The forint EURHUF= traded sideways at 388.75.
January's split was the first among policymakers since May 2016. The next rate meeting is due on Feb. 27.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1317 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3830
25.4240
+0.16%
-2.68%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
389.2500
389.0000
-0.06%
-1.56%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3470
4.3405
-0.15%
-0.06%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9769
4.9759
-0.02%
-0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1300
117.1400
+0.01%
+0.10%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1480.59
1479.2300
+0.09%
+4.71%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65741.52
64999.45
+1.14%
+8.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2344.07
2347.65
-0.15%
+0.05%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15706.99
15693.33
+0.09%
+2.19%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5760
-0.0560
+084bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.4360
-0.1230
+115bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7280
-0.0370
+141bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0150
-0.0500
+228bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1630
-0.0750
+287bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3930
-0.0560
+308bps
-2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.89
3.89
3.25
6.13
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.95
5.75
5.61
8.96
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.72
5.49
5.17
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Mark Potter and Krishna Chandra Eluri)
