CEE MARKETS-Crown rally reverses as central bank holds rates in place

Updates after Czech central bank

PRAGUE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Czech crown retreatedfrom a multi-month high on Thursday after the central bank held interest rates steady and signalled stability at least until mid-2021, stalling the currency's advance.

Other central European currencies also gave up some of their recent gains and stocks were sideways or lower amid softer global sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

A Reuters poll on Thursday forecast most currencies in the region would gain in the coming year as worries about a rise in new coronavirus cases diminish and hopes for economic recovery grow. The crown was expected to gain the most, reaching 25.725 to the euro over the next 12 months.

But the Czech currency EURCZK=lost about half a percent on Thursday, trading at 26.210 per euro at 1457 GMT. It had touched its highest since mid-March on Wednesday.

Czech policymakers have been among the most aggressive in cutting borrowing costs to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic but are shifting into a holding pattern, especially with inflation staying elevated.

On Thursday the central bank (CNB) left its key rate at 0.25% after 200 basis points of cuts earlier this year.CZCBIR=ECI

"I think the CNB can hold interest rates unchanged until the end of 2021 as the crown can be stronger than forecast in its outlook and the CNB will have no reason to hurry with tightening rates," Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE, said.

The Czech economy fell by a record 10.7% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to a flash estimate on July 31. It was the first release in the region, with others reporting next week.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN=eased 0.07% to 4.405 to the euro and Hungary's forint EURHUF= dropped 0.32% to 345.81 versus the common currency.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was steady at 4.836 per euro after the country's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on Wednesday and pledged to continue providing liquidity.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1657 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2100

26.0800

-0.50%

-2.97%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

345.8100

344.7000

-0.32%

-4.24%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4056

4.4023

-0.07%

-3.39%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8360

4.8335

-0.05%

-0.99%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4630

7.4683

+0.07%

-0.24%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5800

117.6100

+0.03%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

906.52

906.4100

+0.01%

-18.74%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35375.04

35103.39

+0.77%

-23.24%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1811.84

1833.20

-1.17%

-15.73%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8586.78

8559.45

+0.32%

-13.94%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

839.32

842.54

-0.38%

-9.35%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1589.98

1581.13

+0.56%

-21.19%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

667.92

666.75

+0.18%

-16.69%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

433.08

434.56

-0.34%

-23.77%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.0370

-0.0010

+074bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3200

-0.0340

+105bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8150

0.0010

+136bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1260

-0.0080

+083bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.6590

-0.0270

+138bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.2770

-0.0220

+182bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.33

0.33

0.34

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.62

0.60

0.60

0.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.17

0.16

0.15

0.23

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest, editing by Larry King and Jane Merriman)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

