CEE MARKETS-Crown rally reverses as central bank holds rates in place

Updates after Czech central bank
PRAGUE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Czech crown retreatedfrom a multi-month high on Thursday after the central bank held interest rates steady and signalled stability at least until mid-2021, stalling the currency's advance.
Other central European currencies also gave up some of their recent gains and stocks were sideways or lower amid softer global sentiment. MKTS/GLOB
A Reuters poll on Thursday forecast most currencies in the region would gain in the coming year as worries about a rise in new coronavirus cases diminish and hopes for economic recovery grow. The crown was expected to gain the most, reaching 25.725 to the euro over the next 12 months.
But the Czech currency EURCZK=lost about half a percent on Thursday, trading at 26.210 per euro at 1457 GMT. It had touched its highest since mid-March on Wednesday.
Czech policymakers have been among the most aggressive in cutting borrowing costs to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic but are shifting into a holding pattern, especially with inflation staying elevated.
On Thursday the central bank (CNB) left its key rate at 0.25% after 200 basis points of cuts earlier this year.CZCBIR=ECI
"I think the CNB can hold interest rates unchanged until the end of 2021 as the crown can be stronger than forecast in its outlook and the CNB will have no reason to hurry with tightening rates," Radomir Jac, chief economist for Generali Investments CEE, said.
The Czech economy fell by a record 10.7% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to a flash estimate on July 31. It was the first release in the region, with others reporting next week.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN=eased 0.07% to 4.405 to the euro and Hungary's forint EURHUF= dropped 0.32% to 345.81 versus the common currency.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was steady at 4.836 per euro after the country's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% on Wednesday and pledged to continue providing liquidity.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1657 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2100
26.0800
-0.50%
-2.97%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
345.8100
344.7000
-0.32%
-4.24%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4056
4.4023
-0.07%
-3.39%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8360
4.8335
-0.05%
-0.99%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4630
7.4683
+0.07%
-0.24%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5800
117.6100
+0.03%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
906.52
906.4100
+0.01%
-18.74%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35375.04
35103.39
+0.77%
-23.24%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1811.84
1833.20
-1.17%
-15.73%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8586.78
8559.45
+0.32%
-13.94%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
839.32
842.54
-0.38%
-9.35%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1589.98
1581.13
+0.56%
-21.19%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
667.92
666.75
+0.18%
-16.69%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
433.08
434.56
-0.34%
-23.77%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.0370
-0.0010
+074bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3200
-0.0340
+105bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8150
0.0010
+136bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1260
-0.0080
+083bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.6590
-0.0270
+138bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.2770
-0.0220
+182bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.33
0.33
0.34
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.62
0.60
0.60
0.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.17
0.16
0.15
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest, editing by Larry King and Jane Merriman)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
