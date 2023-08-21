CEE MARKETS-Crown outperforms peers, forint, zloty stuck in ranges

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint regained some ground against the euro and the Czech crown outperformed its regional peers, with most investors staying on the sidelines ahead of a global central bankers' conference later this week in Jackson Hole in the United States.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= started the week by easing 0.15% against the euro, trading at 4.47 at 0819 GMT, ahead of a busy macroeconomic calendar this week with producer price (PPI), employment and wages data among others due to be published starting on Monday.

"There is cautious trading... the zloty is still following the risk aversion which is now seen across the markets," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.

"We may say that the zloty is resilient but still this pressure is on. 4.48 is a significant resistance level and we are heading there. Jackson Hole is ahead, there is a set of data to watch ... we are starting the new week with cautious trading."

The U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium may provide guidance for traders on where rates might settle when the dust of the Fed's hiking cycle clears.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= traded at 382.1, shaking off last week's losses and hovering around a one-week high, amid low liquidity, still supported by Hungary's high interest rates. The central bank's one-day deposit rate is at 15%, after three successive 100-basis point cuts since May.

"A high rate difference keeps the forint stronger. I wouldn't bet too much on the Jackson Hole conference swinging the forint directly, rather indirectly, by affecting the dollar," a Budapest-based trader said.

Emerging market currencies will be mainly driven by the eurodollar's exchange rate this week, traders said.

The Czech currency EURCZK= gained 0.15% versus the euro, and was last trading at 24.0.

"The domesticeconomic calendaris relatively empty this week, so the key factor for the crown can be the euro-dollar dynamics in light of the upcoming Jackson Hole conference (...)," CSOB bank said in a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1019 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0000

24.0370

+0.15%

+0.66%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.1000

381.9500

-0.04%

+4.54%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4705

4.4640

-0.15%

+4.90%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9401

4.9441

+0.08%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1400

117.2000

+0.05%

+0.14%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1357.56

1350.4700

+0.53%

+12.97%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56455.93

56232.21

+0.40%

+28.91%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2015.44

2014.55

+0.04%

+12.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12719.84

12716.35

+0.03%

+9.06%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9080

-0.2180

+286bps

-22bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7940

-0.0280

+216bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3720

-0.0270

+174bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4130

-0.0190

+236bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4630

-0.0270

+283bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6840

-0.0150

+305bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.94

6.26

5.40

7.11

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

12.01

10.43

9.16

13.98

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.03

5.53

5.12

6.69

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.