CEE MARKETS-Crown outperforms peers, forint, zloty stuck in ranges

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint regained some ground against the euro and the Czech crown outperformed its regional peers, with most investors staying on the sidelines ahead of a global central bankers' conference later this week in Jackson Hole in the United States.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= started the week by easing 0.15% against the euro, trading at 4.47 at 0819 GMT, ahead of a busy macroeconomic calendar this week with producer price (PPI), employment and wages data among others due to be published starting on Monday.
"There is cautious trading... the zloty is still following the risk aversion which is now seen across the markets," said a Warsaw-based currency trader.
"We may say that the zloty is resilient but still this pressure is on. 4.48 is a significant resistance level and we are heading there. Jackson Hole is ahead, there is a set of data to watch ... we are starting the new week with cautious trading."
The U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium may provide guidance for traders on where rates might settle when the dust of the Fed's hiking cycle clears.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= traded at 382.1, shaking off last week's losses and hovering around a one-week high, amid low liquidity, still supported by Hungary's high interest rates. The central bank's one-day deposit rate is at 15%, after three successive 100-basis point cuts since May.
"A high rate difference keeps the forint stronger. I wouldn't bet too much on the Jackson Hole conference swinging the forint directly, rather indirectly, by affecting the dollar," a Budapest-based trader said.
Emerging market currencies will be mainly driven by the eurodollar's exchange rate this week, traders said.
The Czech currency EURCZK= gained 0.15% versus the euro, and was last trading at 24.0.
"The domesticeconomic calendaris relatively empty this week, so the key factor for the crown can be the euro-dollar dynamics in light of the upcoming Jackson Hole conference (...)," CSOB bank said in a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1019 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0000
24.0370
+0.15%
+0.66%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.1000
381.9500
-0.04%
+4.54%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4705
4.4640
-0.15%
+4.90%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9401
4.9441
+0.08%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1400
117.2000
+0.05%
+0.14%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1357.56
1350.4700
+0.53%
+12.97%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56455.93
56232.21
+0.40%
+28.91%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2015.44
2014.55
+0.04%
+12.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12719.84
12716.35
+0.03%
+9.06%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9080
-0.2180
+286bps
-22bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7940
-0.0280
+216bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3720
-0.0270
+174bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4130
-0.0190
+236bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4630
-0.0270
+283bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6840
-0.0150
+305bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.94
6.26
5.40
7.11
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
12.01
10.43
9.16
13.98
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.03
5.53
5.12
6.69
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
