CEE MARKETS-Crown outperforms as jump in inflation reinforces rate hike expectations
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown surged to a near 21-month high on Wednesday and outperformed central European peers after higher-than-expected inflation data further fuelled expectations of another hefty rate hike.
The currency has been firming since last week when the Czech central bank delivered an unexpected rate hike of 125 basis points - its biggest in 24 years - and lifted its key repo rate to 2.75%.
"The CNB is forced to continue raising rates because of the further acceleration of inflation," Raiffeisen said, adding it saw chances of a 75 bps hike at the bank's December meeting.
Data published on Wednesday showed Czech inflation rose to 5.8% in October, a 13-year high.
The crown EURCZK= gained 0.25% on the day and was trading at 25.198 to the euro at 0952 GMT.
While the crown has been buoyed by interest rate hikes, some analysts saw limits to any further short-term boost.
"The expected increase in the key rate to 3.50% has been priced in. Therefore, today's inflation figures should not have a significant impact on the crown's development in the near term," Erste wrote.
The Czech inflation reading follows a surge in consumer prices seen around central Europe.
Data on Wednesday also showed Romanian inflation rose to a 13-year high of 7.94%, even as the country's central bank hiked rates on Tuesday and warned of new forecasts showing a "worsening" in the inflation outlook.
The leu EURRON= was little moved on Wednesday, edging down 0.1% to 4.9495 versus the common currency.
Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.27% to 361.50 per euro, a day after data showed October inflation jumped to 6.5%, above expectations.
The forint is expected to stay in its recent tight range around 360 until next Tuesday's rate setting meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH), brokerage Equilor wrote.
"An at least 30 basis-point hike would be needed to stabilize the exchange rate of the forint," they said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased and was down 0.18% at 4.6018 to the euro, pressured by Warsaw's debates with the European Union over rule-of-law issues.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1052 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.1980
25.2600
+0.25%
+4.09%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
361.5000
360.5400
-0.27%
+0.34%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6018
4.5935
-0.18%
-0.93%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9490
-0.01%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5137
7.5160
+0.03%
+0.45%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5200
117.6000
+0.07%
+0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1376.37
1388.3800
-0.87%
+34.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
54135.43
54099.27
+0.07%
+28.56%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2397.97
2395.05
+0.12%
+20.87%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12872.81
12847.75
+0.20%
+31.28%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1203.54
1207.09
-0.29%
+33.60%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2010.22
2009.85
+0.02%
+15.58%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
805.25
804.82
+0.05%
+7.57%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
604.34
598.77
+0.93%
+35.04%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2720
-0.0180
+399bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.8880
-0.0060
+347bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7290
0.0040
+301bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8690
0.0190
+359bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.9020
0.0260
+348bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.9210
0.0310
+321bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.05
3.95
3.84
3.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.07
3.49
3.79
2.09
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.78
3.07
3.17
1.57
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.