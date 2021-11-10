CEE MARKETS-Crown outperforms as jump in inflation reinforces rate hike expectations

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown surged to a near 21-month high on Wednesday and outperformed central European peers after higher-than-expected inflation data further fuelled expectations of another hefty rate hike.

The currency has been firming since last week when the Czech central bank delivered an unexpected rate hike of 125 basis points - its biggest in 24 years - and lifted its key repo rate to 2.75%.

"The CNB is forced to continue raising rates because of the further acceleration of inflation," Raiffeisen said, adding it saw chances of a 75 bps hike at the bank's December meeting.

Data published on Wednesday showed Czech inflation rose to 5.8% in October, a 13-year high.

The crown EURCZK= gained 0.25% on the day and was trading at 25.198 to the euro at 0952 GMT.

While the crown has been buoyed by interest rate hikes, some analysts saw limits to any further short-term boost.

"The expected increase in the key rate to 3.50% has been priced in. Therefore, today's inflation figures should not have a significant impact on the crown's development in the near term," Erste wrote.

The Czech inflation reading follows a surge in consumer prices seen around central Europe.

Data on Wednesday also showed Romanian inflation rose to a 13-year high of 7.94%, even as the country's central bank hiked rates on Tuesday and warned of new forecasts showing a "worsening" in the inflation outlook.

The leu EURRON= was little moved on Wednesday, edging down 0.1% to 4.9495 versus the common currency.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.27% to 361.50 per euro, a day after data showed October inflation jumped to 6.5%, above expectations.

The forint is expected to stay in its recent tight range around 360 until next Tuesday's rate setting meeting of the National Bank of Hungary (NBH), brokerage Equilor wrote.

"An at least 30 basis-point hike would be needed to stabilize the exchange rate of the forint," they said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased and was down 0.18% at 4.6018 to the euro, pressured by Warsaw's debates with the European Union over rule-of-law issues.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1052 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.1980

25.2600

+0.25%

+4.09%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

361.5000

360.5400

-0.27%

+0.34%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6018

4.5935

-0.18%

-0.93%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9490

-0.01%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5137

7.5160

+0.03%

+0.45%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5200

117.6000

+0.07%

+0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1376.37

1388.3800

-0.87%

+34.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

54135.43

54099.27

+0.07%

+28.56%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2397.97

2395.05

+0.12%

+20.87%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12872.81

12847.75

+0.20%

+31.28%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1203.54

1207.09

-0.29%

+33.60%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2010.22

2009.85

+0.02%

+15.58%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

805.25

804.82

+0.05%

+7.57%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

604.34

598.77

+0.93%

+35.04%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.2720

-0.0180

+399bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.8880

-0.0060

+347bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7290

0.0040

+301bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.8690

0.0190

+359bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.9020

0.0260

+348bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.9210

0.0310

+321bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.05

3.95

3.84

3.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

3.07

3.49

3.79

2.09

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.78

3.07

3.17

1.57

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

