CEE MARKETS-Crown outperforms after cenbank intervention as other FX slides
By Alan Charlish
WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - The crown extended gains on Friday, a day after the Czech central bank said it had intervened to stop currency weakening, while most other central European currencies fell on a stronger dollar and worries about a slowdown in policy tightening.
After sharp interest rate hikes around central Europe since last year, fears of an end to tightening, like in the Czech Republic, or a slowing pace, such as in Hungary, have started pressuring currencies.
At the same time, hikes in the United States and a stronger dollar are hitting investor appetite in the region. On Thursday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell repeated his expectation of half-percentage-point rate rises at the next two policy meetings.
"The dollar is strengthening due to the expectations of a half percentage-point hike at the next two Fed meetings... which is negative for CEE currencies," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.
At 0948 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.34% weaker against the euro at 4.6775, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.32% at 384.6500, extending losses from Thursday.
Hungary's Deputy Central Bank Governor Barnabas Virag said on Thursday that the bank would continue its tightening cycle, but the period of aggressive rate hikes was over and a more gradual approach can be expected.
"The forint is still pressured by Virag's words, but I think the market overreacts a little. Virag said the rate hikes would continue, that there will be more rate hikes," a Budapest-based forex trader said.
The crown was 0.83% stronger at 24.7550, continuing its rebound after the central bank intervention.
The Czech central bank intervened after the currency weakened sharply on the appointment of Ales Michl as governor from July, although it has not fully recovered its losses from last week, when speculation on his naming started.
Michl has voted against rate hikes over the past year and said on Wedneday that he would propose rate stability for some time when he assumes office, raising uncertainty for markets.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1148 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7550
24.9600
+0.83%
+0.47%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
384.6500
383.4000
-0.32%
-3.97%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6775
4.6615
-0.34%
-1.85%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9446
4.9479
+0.07%
+0.07%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5210
7.5225
+0.02%
-0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5900
117.6100
+0.02%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1299.39
1279.4900
+1.56%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40934.27
40000.21
+2.34%
-19.29%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1741.15
1691.62
+2.93%
-23.19%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12091.54
12062.72
+0.24%
-7.42%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1115.26
1096.61
+1.70%
-11.17%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2075.16
2073.72
+0.07%
-0.20%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.21
821.23
-0.12%
-0.07%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.26
601.82
+0.07%
-5.26%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7660
0.0320
+570bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3820
0.0260
+483bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.2480
0.0490
+436bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6000
0.0940
+654bps
+9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.0480
-0.0330
+650bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7330
-0.2120
+584bps
-23bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.80
6.73
6.33
6.03
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.03
8.33
8.36
6.81
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.46
7.52
7.51
6.40
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
