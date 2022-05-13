CEE MARKETS-Crown outperforms after cenbank intervention as other FX slides

By Alan Charlish

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - The crown extended gains on Friday, a day after the Czech central bank said it had intervened to stop currency weakening, while most other central European currencies fell on a stronger dollar and worries about a slowdown in policy tightening.

After sharp interest rate hikes around central Europe since last year, fears of an end to tightening, like in the Czech Republic, or a slowing pace, such as in Hungary, have started pressuring currencies.

At the same time, hikes in the United States and a stronger dollar are hitting investor appetite in the region. On Thursday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell repeated his expectation of half-percentage-point rate rises at the next two policy meetings.

"The dollar is strengthening due to the expectations of a half percentage-point hike at the next two Fed meetings... which is negative for CEE currencies," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium.

At 0948 GMT, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.34% weaker against the euro at 4.6775, while the Hungarian forint EURHUF= was down 0.32% at 384.6500, extending losses from Thursday.

Hungary's Deputy Central Bank Governor Barnabas Virag said on Thursday that the bank would continue its tightening cycle, but the period of aggressive rate hikes was over and a more gradual approach can be expected.

"The forint is still pressured by Virag's words, but I think the market overreacts a little. Virag said the rate hikes would continue, that there will be more rate hikes," a Budapest-based forex trader said.

The crown was 0.83% stronger at 24.7550, continuing its rebound after the central bank intervention.

The Czech central bank intervened after the currency weakened sharply on the appointment of Ales Michl as governor from July, although it has not fully recovered its losses from last week, when speculation on his naming started.

Michl has voted against rate hikes over the past year and said on Wedneday that he would propose rate stability for some time when he assumes office, raising uncertainty for markets.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1148 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7550

24.9600

+0.83%

+0.47%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

384.6500

383.4000

-0.32%

-3.97%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6775

4.6615

-0.34%

-1.85%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9446

4.9479

+0.07%

+0.07%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5210

7.5225

+0.02%

-0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5900

117.6100

+0.02%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1299.39

1279.4900

+1.56%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40934.27

40000.21

+2.34%

-19.29%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1741.15

1691.62

+2.93%

-23.19%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12091.54

12062.72

+0.24%

-7.42%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1115.26

1096.61

+1.70%

-11.17%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2075.16

2073.72

+0.07%

-0.20%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

820.21

821.23

-0.12%

-0.07%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.26

601.82

+0.07%

-5.26%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7660

0.0320

+570bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3820

0.0260

+483bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.2480

0.0490

+436bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6000

0.0940

+654bps

+9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.0480

-0.0330

+650bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7330

-0.2120

+584bps

-23bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.80

6.73

6.33

6.03

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.03

8.33

8.36

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.46

7.52

7.51

6.40

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

