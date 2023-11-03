CEE MARKETS-Crown off 3-week high with Czech rates on hold, FX wait on U.S. cues

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown pulled back from a 3-week high on Friday after jumping in the previous session when the Czech National Bank (CNB) held interest rates steady and deferred the start of an easing cycle that many in the market are betting on.

Half of analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted the Czech bank would already deliver its first rate cut - following a sharp tightening cycle in 2021-2022 - now that inflation was pointed back toward target. Most other analysts expected the bank to hold fire until its December meeting.

Governor Ales Michl left the option of a rate cut on the table for December.

He said after the decision on Thursday the bank wanted to remain restrictive to keep inflation expectations in check while price growth is expected to pick up slightly in the final part of 2023 due to base effects. These, the bank said, could show up in wage negotiations or companies' repricing of goods and services at the start of 2024.

ING said in a note that despite an upward move on the short end of the rates curve after the no-change decision, other rates went down as rate cut bets stayed.

"The CZK is getting mixed signals," ING said.

"We are likely to see further pressures for CZK appreciation in the 24.400-24.500 EUR/CZK range today but we expect the pressure for a weaker CZK to return soon with more incoming data confirming a weak economy and triggering new bets on CNB rate cuts."

Hungary's forint EURHUF= also gained after the Czech rate decision, nearing its summer-end high versus the euro, only to backtrack to 381.65 at 0723 GMT.

"Keeping Czech monetary policy tight, a weakening dollar and diminishing U.S. yields funnelled capital towards riskier assets," a Budapest-based trader said.

"At first glance the forint shouldn't have firmed after the Czech decision, but funds treat the region as a bloc, hence an appreciating crown also strengthened the forint."

Investors were preparing on Friday for U.S. job data scheduled to come out later on the day, which will send further signals on the Fed's next move.

"A possible next positive surprise in U.S. data will be an impulse to strengthen the dollar and increase the yield of Treasuries, as it may increase the likelihood of a Fed interest rate increase in December," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"Such a scenario should move the EUR/PLN exchange rate slightly above the level of 4.46."

The Polish zloty EURPLN traded at 4.455, down by 0.1% since Thursday's local close.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0923 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4810

24.4550

-0.11%

-1.32%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

381.6500

381.2500

-0.10%

+4.66%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4550

4.4525

-0.06%

+5.26%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9685

4.9682

-0.01%

-0.52%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1300

117.2000

+0.06%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1380.87

1385.1800

-0.31%

+14.91%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56759.82

56539.76

+0.39%

+29.61%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2170.65

2158.41

+0.57%

+21.13%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14401.90

14313.21

+0.62%

+23.48%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7390

-0.2170

+167bps

-23bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2870

-0.0780

+168bps

-9bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5380

-0.0910

+182bps

-10bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.2050

0.0330

+214bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2460

0.0080

+264bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6050

0.0070

+289bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.41

5.45

4.50

7.00

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.13

8.71

7.82

11.37

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.24

4.86

4.57

5.64

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.