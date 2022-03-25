CEE MARKETS-Crown keeps up gains, stocks slip
PRAGUE, March 25 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Friday, putting it on course for a third straight weekly gain on growing expectations of further strong interest rate hikes, while stocks followed European peers lower amid concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
With an inflation surge in central Europe building amid the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, central bankers are seen continuing to tighten monetary policy despite growing economic risks.
That is adding support to currencies which had fallen sharply earlier in the month.
The crown EURCZK= rose 0.3% to 24.65 on Friday, up 0.5% on the week on the back of hawkish central banker comments, and again near levels seen before the conflict in Ukraine started a month ago.
Market focus has turned to the Czech National Bank's (CNB) rate meeting next week, on March 31.
"Growth projections are likely to go down as the very open Czech economy is exposed to weaker European growth and global trade," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"Despite the downside risks to growth, we think that the CNB will remain focused on ensuring price and macro stability, which implies tighter monetary policy conditions in order to match the upcoming acceleration of the already high inflation."
Morgan Stanley analysts said they expected 125 basis points in hikes in the next two meetings, to bring the key policy rate to 5.75%, from a 20-year high of 4.50%.
Rates markets have priced in similar levels over the next six months.
Markets in Hungary have also positioned for rising interest rates, with long-end bond yields climbing 60 basis points this week. Bonds were stable on Friday, traders said.
The central bank of Hungary raised its one-week deposit rate by 30 basis points to 6.15% at a weekly tender on Thursday.
The bank also delivered a bigger-than-expected 100 basis-point rise in the base rate on Tuesday, to 4.4%.
But the forint EURHUF= weakened for a second straight session, down 0.2% at 375.30 to the euro, amid some disappointment that Thursday's depo rate could be higher.
"The base rate and the one-week depo rate will gradually converge in the coming months. We continue to expect the peak of the rate-hiking cycle well above 7%," Erste Group Bank said.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.1%, while Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 was a tad lower and Prague .PX fell 0.7% to lead losses in the region.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1110 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6500
24.7225
+0.29%
+0.90%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
375.3000
374.5500
-0.20%
-1.57%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7430
4.7493
+0.13%
-3.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9485
-0.01%
-0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5740
7.5735
-0.01%
-0.75%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6900
117.7300
+0.03%
-0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1340.22
1349.4600
-0.68%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43627.21
43817.63
-0.43%
-13.99%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2137.00
2138.80
-0.08%
-5.73%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12467.76
12470.60
-0.02%
-4.54%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1190.65
1177.29
+1.13%
-5.16%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2056.08
2053.78
+0.11%
-1.12%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
835.57
830.78
+0.58%
+1.80%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
596.45
597.23
-0.13%
-6.17%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7290
-0.1140
+493bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.2940
-0.1440
+403bps
-14bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.0260
0.0000
+352bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7600
0.0050
+596bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7620
0.0000
+550bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3380
-0.0660
+484bps
-4bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.89
5.95
5.92
4.93
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.76
8.03
8.02
6.46
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.94
6.14
6.16
4.52
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
