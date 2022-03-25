CEE MARKETS-Crown keeps up gains, stocks slip

PRAGUE, March 25 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Friday, putting it on course for a third straight weekly gain on growing expectations of further strong interest rate hikes, while stocks followed European peers lower amid concerns over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

With an inflation surge in central Europe building amid the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, central bankers are seen continuing to tighten monetary policy despite growing economic risks.

That is adding support to currencies which had fallen sharply earlier in the month.

The crown EURCZK= rose 0.3% to 24.65 on Friday, up 0.5% on the week on the back of hawkish central banker comments, and again near levels seen before the conflict in Ukraine started a month ago.

Market focus has turned to the Czech National Bank's (CNB) rate meeting next week, on March 31.

"Growth projections are likely to go down as the very open Czech economy is exposed to weaker European growth and global trade," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"Despite the downside risks to growth, we think that the CNB will remain focused on ensuring price and macro stability, which implies tighter monetary policy conditions in order to match the upcoming acceleration of the already high inflation."

Morgan Stanley analysts said they expected 125 basis points in hikes in the next two meetings, to bring the key policy rate to 5.75%, from a 20-year high of 4.50%.

Rates markets have priced in similar levels over the next six months.

Markets in Hungary have also positioned for rising interest rates, with long-end bond yields climbing 60 basis points this week. Bonds were stable on Friday, traders said.

The central bank of Hungary raised its one-week deposit rate by 30 basis points to 6.15% at a weekly tender on Thursday.

The bank also delivered a bigger-than-expected 100 basis-point rise in the base rate on Tuesday, to 4.4%.

But the forint EURHUF= weakened for a second straight session, down 0.2% at 375.30 to the euro, amid some disappointment that Thursday's depo rate could be higher.

"The base rate and the one-week depo rate will gradually converge in the coming months. We continue to expect the peak of the rate-hiking cycle well above 7%," Erste Group Bank said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.1%, while Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 was a tad lower and Prague .PX fell 0.7% to lead losses in the region.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1110 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6500

24.7225

+0.29%

+0.90%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

375.3000

374.5500

-0.20%

-1.57%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7430

4.7493

+0.13%

-3.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9485

-0.01%

-0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5740

7.5735

-0.01%

-0.75%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6900

117.7300

+0.03%

-0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1340.22

1349.4600

-0.68%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43627.21

43817.63

-0.43%

-13.99%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2137.00

2138.80

-0.08%

-5.73%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12467.76

12470.60

-0.02%

-4.54%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1190.65

1177.29

+1.13%

-5.16%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2056.08

2053.78

+0.11%

-1.12%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

835.57

830.78

+0.58%

+1.80%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

596.45

597.23

-0.13%

-6.17%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7290

-0.1140

+493bps

-11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2940

-0.1440

+403bps

-14bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.0260

0.0000

+352bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.7600

0.0050

+596bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7620

0.0000

+550bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3380

-0.0660

+484bps

-4bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.89

5.95

5.92

4.93

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.76

8.03

8.02

6.46

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.94

6.14

6.16

4.52

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

