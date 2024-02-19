CEE MARKETS-Crown hovers at two-year low in quiet trade

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Czech crown traded around a two-year-low on Monday as rate-cut bets weighed on the currency, and the U.S. markets' close for the Presidents' Day holiday was expected to limit trading volumes.
The dollar remained firm on Monday after data last week showed U.S. inflation persisted, casting doubt on when the Federal Reserve would start its easing cycle.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= traded below the psychological barrier of 390 to the euro at 0848 GMT, as an empty macroeconomic calendar left it seeking direction and the stronger dollar weighed.
"The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes scheduled to be published on Wednesday is the next factor that might influence the forint through the eurodollar exchange rate," Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Equilor, said.
Investors will monitor core markets later this week, when the main macro figures will be the preliminary PMI indices published on Thursday.
"They are expected to improve in Europe and slightly deteriorate in the USA," PKO BP bank said in a note.
"The case of EUR/PLN we see a risk of an increase towards 4.36-4.37, which could negate a possible return of this pair below 4.32," it added.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.33, up by 0.15% to the euro.
The Czech crown EURCZK= continued to hover at two-year-lows at 25.47 after rate-cut bets and receding inflation published last week put the currency on a weakening path.
"Due to the fall in rates over the last two weeks, EUR/CZK will remain around 25.40," ING said in a note.
"EUR/CZK may have peaked at 25.50 but we don't see much reason for a move lower."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0948 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4680
25.4540
-0.05%
-3.01%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
389.2000
389.3500
+0.04%
-1.55%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3320
4.3385
+0.15%
+0.29%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9775
4.9775
+0.00%
-0.06%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0700
117.1400
+0.06%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1489.25
1489.3800
-0.01%
+5.32%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65723.58
65769.75
-0.07%
+8.42%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2377.54
2371.05
+0.27%
+1.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15793.22
15718.39
+0.48%
+2.75%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5350
-0.0590
+072bps
-5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.4450
-0.0120
+106bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7040
-0.0020
+130bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0490
-0.0040
+223bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2610
0.0160
+288bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4650
0.0190
+307bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.71
3.71
3.18
6.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.20
5.89
5.63
8.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.77
5.57
5.26
5.88
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.