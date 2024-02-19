CEE MARKETS-Crown hovers at two-year low in quiet trade

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Czech crown traded around a two-year-low on Monday as rate-cut bets weighed on the currency, and the U.S. markets' close for the Presidents' Day holiday was expected to limit trading volumes.

The dollar remained firm on Monday after data last week showed U.S. inflation persisted, casting doubt on when the Federal Reserve would start its easing cycle.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= traded below the psychological barrier of 390 to the euro at 0848 GMT, as an empty macroeconomic calendar left it seeking direction and the stronger dollar weighed.

"The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes scheduled to be published on Wednesday is the next factor that might influence the forint through the eurodollar exchange rate," Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Equilor, said.

Investors will monitor core markets later this week, when the main macro figures will be the preliminary PMI indices published on Thursday.

"They are expected to improve in Europe and slightly deteriorate in the USA," PKO BP bank said in a note.

"The case of EUR/PLN we see a risk of an increase towards 4.36-4.37, which could negate a possible return of this pair below 4.32," it added.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.33, up by 0.15% to the euro.

The Czech crown EURCZK= continued to hover at two-year-lows at 25.47 after rate-cut bets and receding inflation published last week put the currency on a weakening path.

"Due to the fall in rates over the last two weeks, EUR/CZK will remain around 25.40," ING said in a note.

"EUR/CZK may have peaked at 25.50 but we don't see much reason for a move lower."

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0948 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4680

25.4540

-0.05%

-3.01%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

389.2000

389.3500

+0.04%

-1.55%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3320

4.3385

+0.15%

+0.29%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9775

4.9775

+0.00%

-0.06%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0700

117.1400

+0.06%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1489.25

1489.3800

-0.01%

+5.32%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

65723.58

65769.75

-0.07%

+8.42%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2377.54

2371.05

+0.27%

+1.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15793.22

15718.39

+0.48%

+2.75%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5350

-0.0590

+072bps

-5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.4450

-0.0120

+106bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7040

-0.0020

+130bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0490

-0.0040

+223bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2610

0.0160

+288bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4650

0.0190

+307bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.71

3.71

3.18

6.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.20

5.89

5.63

8.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.77

5.57

5.26

5.88

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

