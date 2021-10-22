CEE MARKETS-Crown hits three-month-low as chip crunch hits sentiment
By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell to a three-month-low on Friday as worries over the impact of the chip shortage on the country's key car sector outweighed expectations of more interest rate hikes, trimming gains for the region's top-performing currency.
The crown EURCZK= edged 0.06% lower to 25.660 per euro, touching its lowest since the end of July. The currency has recently been supported by the central bank's rate hikes, with a surprise 75 basis-point tightening in September.
Prague stocks .PX also fell, underperforming gains elsewhere in the region.
"Autos production, an important part of the Czech economy, continued to suffer from the global chip shortages with the September data showing close to a 45%Y (year-on-year) decline in production," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
"Skoda announced that it will suspend production in the second half of October with chances of further suspensions until year-end."
The crown has led gains in central Europe this year on the back of monetary tightening but on Friday it failed to benefit from the prospect of further quick action by the Czech central bank to tame price growth.
News the Czech National Bank (CNB) would renew from January the sale of income from its massive international reserves after a nine-year pause in the programme also did little to help the currency.
"It is true that the CNB will start with sales cautiously ... so the immediate impact for the crown isn't big yet," CSOB said.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= dipped 0.03% to 363.80 per euro, near six-month lows hit in the previous session.
"U.S. yields keep rising, and the weakening of the dollar has halted, which is pressuring currencies in the entire region," an FX-trader in Budapest said.
The forint has weakened 1% since the central bank's 15 basis-point rate hike on Tuesday that disappointed some investors who were betting on a faster pace of tightening in the face of accelerating inflation.
The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.02% to 4.6030 per euro, remaining above the psychologically important 4.6 barrier against the euro after breaking through it in the previous session.
On Friday, Polish rate setter Rafal Sura was quoted by state-run news agency PAP as saying he thought rates should return to pre-pandemic levels.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1146 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6600
25.6450
-0.06%
+2.22%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.8000
363.7000
-0.03%
-0.30%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6030
4.6021
-0.02%
-0.95%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9465
+0.00%
-1.65%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5270
7.5253
-0.02%
+0.27%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1330.31
1341.0600
-0.80%
+29.52%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
55321.80
55121.35
+0.36%
+31.38%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2431.73
2427.35
+0.18%
+22.57%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12808.74
12751.15
+0.45%
+30.63%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1184.65
1182.08
+0.22%
+31.50%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2050.85
2046.49
+0.21%
+17.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
798.72
788.13
+1.34%
+6.69%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
574.59
576.10
-0.26%
+28.39%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.6900
0.0030
+333bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.6610
0.0160
+306bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.5920
0.0100
+267bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.7940
-0.0410
+243bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
2.3200
0.0450
+272bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.7980
0.0470
+287bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
3.27
3.52
3.64
2.10
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.66
3.05
3.30
2.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.63
2.08
2.43
0.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additonal reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Potter)
