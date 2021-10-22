CEE MARKETS-Crown hits three-month-low as chip crunch hits sentiment

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell to a three-month-low on Friday as worries over the impact of the chip shortage on the country's key car sector outweighed expectations of more interest rate hikes, trimming gains for the region's top-performing currency.

The crown EURCZK= edged 0.06% lower to 25.660 per euro, touching its lowest since the end of July. The currency has recently been supported by the central bank's rate hikes, with a surprise 75 basis-point tightening in September.

Prague stocks .PX also fell, underperforming gains elsewhere in the region.

"Autos production, an important part of the Czech economy, continued to suffer from the global chip shortages with the September data showing close to a 45%Y (year-on-year) decline in production," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

"Skoda announced that it will suspend production in the second half of October with chances of further suspensions until year-end."

The crown has led gains in central Europe this year on the back of monetary tightening but on Friday it failed to benefit from the prospect of further quick action by the Czech central bank to tame price growth.

News the Czech National Bank (CNB) would renew from January the sale of income from its massive international reserves after a nine-year pause in the programme also did little to help the currency.

"It is true that the CNB will start with sales cautiously ... so the immediate impact for the crown isn't big yet," CSOB said.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= dipped 0.03% to 363.80 per euro, near six-month lows hit in the previous session.

"U.S. yields keep rising, and the weakening of the dollar has halted, which is pressuring currencies in the entire region," an FX-trader in Budapest said.

The forint has weakened 1% since the central bank's 15 basis-point rate hike on Tuesday that disappointed some investors who were betting on a faster pace of tightening in the face of accelerating inflation.

The zloty EURPLN= slid 0.02% to 4.6030 per euro, remaining above the psychologically important 4.6 barrier against the euro after breaking through it in the previous session.

On Friday, Polish rate setter Rafal Sura was quoted by state-run news agency PAP as saying he thought rates should return to pre-pandemic levels.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1146 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6600

25.6450

-0.06%

+2.22%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.8000

363.7000

-0.03%

-0.30%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6030

4.6021

-0.02%

-0.95%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9465

+0.00%

-1.65%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5270

7.5253

-0.02%

+0.27%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1330.31

1341.0600

-0.80%

+29.52%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

55321.80

55121.35

+0.36%

+31.38%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2431.73

2427.35

+0.18%

+22.57%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12808.74

12751.15

+0.45%

+30.63%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1184.65

1182.08

+0.22%

+31.50%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2050.85

2046.49

+0.21%

+17.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

798.72

788.13

+1.34%

+6.69%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

574.59

576.10

-0.26%

+28.39%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.6900

0.0030

+333bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.6610

0.0160

+306bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.5920

0.0100

+267bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.7940

-0.0410

+243bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

2.3200

0.0450

+272bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.7980

0.0470

+287bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

3.27

3.52

3.64

2.10

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.66

3.05

3.30

2.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.63

2.08

2.43

0.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additonal reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw Editing by Mark Potter)

