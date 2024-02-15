CEE MARKETS-Crown hits nearly 2-year low as inflation drop boosts rate cut bets

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell to a 23-month low versus the euro on Thursday after data showing a sharp drop in January inflation led to more bets on a steep fall in interest rates.
Investors were also taking in Polish inflation data while waiting for U.S. retail sales figures later in the day to gauge the potential timing of a first rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Czech inflation in January fell to its lowest since March 2021, coming in at 2.3% year-on-year from nearly 7% in December.
The closely watched data comes after the Czech National Bank started easing policy in December with a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut and followed last week by a sharper 50 bps move.
"The noticeable slowdown in inflation in January opens space to an even sharper reduction of interest rates in March," said Patrik Rozumbersky, a UniCredit economist, adding a 75 bp move was in play.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 25.44 to the euro at 0848 GMT, after hitting a 23-month low of 25.52.
Short-end market rates fell around 15 bps.
Central bank officials maintained a hawkish tone after the data, with Governor Ales Michl saying inflationary risks like a weaker crown and budget deficits remained, while core inflation was still high.
"Those are arguments to lower interest rates carefully and why we can stop the process of lowering rates whenever," he said on social media platform X.
In Poland, where inflation fell more than expected to below 4%, the zloty EURPLN= also weakened 0.1%.
Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said last week policy could remain unchanged for the rest of the year amid "very high uncertainty" over the outlook for inflation.
"(The zloty) will be subject to global trends. These, in turn, will be shaped today by the reading of American retail sales. A strong reading will confirm the market's belief about June as the month of the Fed's first interest rate cut and thus maintain its pro-dollar stance," Bank Millennium said in a note.
Two of nine Hungarian rate-setters backed a larger-than-consensus 100-bp rate cut at the central bank's Jan. 30 policy meeting, minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday showed. The forint EURHUF= traded sideways at 388.75.
January's split was the first among policymakers since May 2016. The next rate meeting is due on Feb. 27.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
0948 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4430
25.4240
-0.07%
-2.91%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
388.7500
389.0000
+0.06%
-1.43%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3410
4.3405
-0.01%
+0.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9765
4.9759
-0.01%
-0.04%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0400
117.1400
+0.09%
+0.18%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1481.64
1479.2300
+0.16%
+4.78%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65742.74
64999.45
+1.14%
+8.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2348.35
2347.65
+0.03%
+0.23%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
15676.17
15693.33
-0.11%
+1.98%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5640
-0.0680
+084bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.4610
-0.0980
+119bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7420
-0.0230
+144bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0040
-0.0610
+228bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1490
-0.0890
+287bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3200
-0.1290
+301bps
-9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.89
3.89
3.25
6.15
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.16
5.90
5.53
8.99
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.73
5.48
5.15
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
