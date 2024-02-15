CEE MARKETS-Crown hits nearly 2-year low as inflation drop boosts rate cut bets

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell to a 23-month low versus the euro on Thursday after data showing a sharp drop in January inflation led to more bets on a steep fall in interest rates.

Investors were also taking in Polish inflation data while waiting for U.S. retail sales figures later in the day to gauge the potential timing of a first rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Czech inflation in January fell to its lowest since March 2021, coming in at 2.3% year-on-year from nearly 7% in December.

The closely watched data comes after the Czech National Bank started easing policy in December with a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut and followed last week by a sharper 50 bps move.

"The noticeable slowdown in inflation in January opens space to an even sharper reduction of interest rates in March," said Patrik Rozumbersky, a UniCredit economist, adding a 75 bp move was in play.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.1% at 25.44 to the euro at 0848 GMT, after hitting a 23-month low of 25.52.

Short-end market rates fell around 15 bps.

Central bank officials maintained a hawkish tone after the data, with Governor Ales Michl saying inflationary risks like a weaker crown and budget deficits remained, while core inflation was still high.

"Those are arguments to lower interest rates carefully and why we can stop the process of lowering rates whenever," he said on social media platform X.

In Poland, where inflation fell more than expected to below 4%, the zloty EURPLN= also weakened 0.1%.

Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said last week policy could remain unchanged for the rest of the year amid "very high uncertainty" over the outlook for inflation.

"(The zloty) will be subject to global trends. These, in turn, will be shaped today by the reading of American retail sales. A strong reading will confirm the market's belief about June as the month of the Fed's first interest rate cut and thus maintain its pro-dollar stance," Bank Millennium said in a note.

Two of nine Hungarian rate-setters backed a larger-than-consensus 100-bp rate cut at the central bank's Jan. 30 policy meeting, minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday showed. The forint EURHUF= traded sideways at 388.75.

January's split was the first among policymakers since May 2016. The next rate meeting is due on Feb. 27.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

0948 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4430

25.4240

-0.07%

-2.91%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.7500

389.0000

+0.06%

-1.43%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3410

4.3405

-0.01%

+0.08%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9765

4.9759

-0.01%

-0.04%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0400

117.1400

+0.09%

+0.18%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1481.64

1479.2300

+0.16%

+4.78%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

65742.74

64999.45

+1.14%

+8.45%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2348.35

2347.65

+0.03%

+0.23%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

15676.17

15693.33

-0.11%

+1.98%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5640

-0.0680

+084bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.4610

-0.0980

+119bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7420

-0.0230

+144bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0040

-0.0610

+228bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1490

-0.0890

+287bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3200

-0.1290

+301bps

-9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.89

3.89

3.25

6.15

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.16

5.90

5.53

8.99

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.73

5.48

5.15

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.