CEE MARKETS-Crown hits nearly 15-year high, zloty holds near 2023 peak

BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - The Czech crown rose to its highest against the euro since July 2008 as inflation data chimed with the central bank's hawkish tone, while a retreating U.S. dollar helped the Polish zloty reach a 2023 peak.
Central European policymakers have been pushing back against market expectations of interest rate cuts coming quickly this year, as they balance still-high inflation with economies weakened by faltering consumer demand.
Czech headline inflation remained high in March even as it slowed to a rate of 15.0%, a second-consecutive fall to take it to its lowest since April last year, statistics office data showed on Thursday.
The crown EURCZK= was up a quarter of a percent in afternoon trade, trading at 23.284 to the euro and breaking the 23.300 level for the first time in nearly 15 years.
"It is a reaction to inflation figures and in combination with hawkish comments from new (central bank) board members," Komercni Banka economist Jaromir Gec said. "Core inflation remains quite sticky."
The Czech central bank has maintained the debate over keeping stable policy and a key rate of 7.00%, or raising interest rates if wages accelerate.
Two were quoted as saying in different media interviews published before the inflation data that rate cuts could not happen until inflation was lower.
Market interest rates ticked up, with a 6x9 forward rate agreement (FRA), indicating expected rate changes in half a year, climbing more than 10 basis points as investors reduced bets on the chance of a rate cut in that time.
One of the new central bankers, Jan Kubicek, told Hospodarske Noviny in an interview that he did not see a rapid interest rate decrease in the autumn as had been suggested by the yield curve.
WEAKER DOLLAR HELPS
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= rose 0.35% to 4.6375 to the euro to touch its highest since late December as it found support from a weaker dollar.
"The currencies of the region are still supported by the upward trend of the euro/dollar, although in our opinion it may take a breather after it reached this year's maximum, and the theme of the outlook for the monetary policy of the Fed and the ECB seem to have been temporarily worn out by the markets," Bank Millennium said.
The forint EURHUF=, bolstered by the European Union's highest base rate at 13%, was down 0.1% at 374.4 versus the euro, with March inflation data released on Wednesday underpinning views that interest rate cuts were not on the agenda.
The National Bank of Hungary "will likely not be able to let up on its hawkish rhetoric anytime soon, which in turn, will be HUF-supportive," Commerzbank said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1348 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.2840
23.3440
+0.26%
+3.75%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
374.4000
374.0000
-0.11%
+6.69%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6375
4.6535
+0.35%
+1.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9438
4.9380
-0.12%
-0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.3000
+0.06%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1406.55
1402.3200
+0.30%
+17.04%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42860.27
43375.43
-1.19%
-2.13%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1830.43
1816.28
+0.78%
+2.14%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12468.68
12434.43
+0.28%
+6.90%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1233.88
1230.53
+0.27%
+17.65%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
880.52
870.24
+1.18%
+6.78%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
614.83
611.57
+0.53%
+2.22%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8100
0.0490
+302bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2180
0.1530
+282bps
+13bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7440
0.1030
+236bps
+8bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1690
-0.0900
+338bps
-10bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.2360
0.0620
+383bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.2520
0.0280
+387bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.21
6.97
6.31
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.45
13.77
12.42
16.31
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.90
6.81
6.48
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
