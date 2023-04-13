CEE MARKETS-Crown hits nearly 15-year high, zloty holds near 2023 peak

Updates throughout with crown high

BUDAPEST, April 13 (Reuters) - The Czech crown rose to its highest against the euro since July 2008 as inflation data chimed with the central bank's hawkish tone, while a retreating U.S. dollar helped the Polish zloty reach a 2023 peak.

Central European policymakers have been pushing back against market expectations of interest rate cuts coming quickly this year, as they balance still-high inflation with economies weakened by faltering consumer demand.

Czech headline inflation remained high in March even as it slowed to a rate of 15.0%, a second-consecutive fall to take it to its lowest since April last year, statistics office data showed on Thursday.

The crown EURCZK= was up a quarter of a percent in afternoon trade, trading at 23.284 to the euro and breaking the 23.300 level for the first time in nearly 15 years.

"It is a reaction to inflation figures and in combination with hawkish comments from new (central bank) board members," Komercni Banka economist Jaromir Gec said. "Core inflation remains quite sticky."

The Czech central bank has maintained the debate over keeping stable policy and a key rate of 7.00%, or raising interest rates if wages accelerate.

Two were quoted as saying in different media interviews published before the inflation data that rate cuts could not happen until inflation was lower.

Market interest rates ticked up, with a 6x9 forward rate agreement (FRA), indicating expected rate changes in half a year, climbing more than 10 basis points as investors reduced bets on the chance of a rate cut in that time.

One of the new central bankers, Jan Kubicek, told Hospodarske Noviny in an interview that he did not see a rapid interest rate decrease in the autumn as had been suggested by the yield curve.

WEAKER DOLLAR HELPS

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= rose 0.35% to 4.6375 to the euro to touch its highest since late December as it found support from a weaker dollar.

"The currencies of the region are still supported by the upward trend of the euro/dollar, although in our opinion it may take a breather after it reached this year's maximum, and the theme of the outlook for the monetary policy of the Fed and the ECB seem to have been temporarily worn out by the markets," Bank Millennium said.

The forint EURHUF=, bolstered by the European Union's highest base rate at 13%, was down 0.1% at 374.4 versus the euro, with March inflation data released on Wednesday underpinning views that interest rate cuts were not on the agenda.

The National Bank of Hungary "will likely not be able to let up on its hawkish rhetoric anytime soon, which in turn, will be HUF-supportive," Commerzbank said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1348 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.2840

23.3440

+0.26%

+3.75%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

374.4000

374.0000

-0.11%

+6.69%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6375

4.6535

+0.35%

+1.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9438

4.9380

-0.12%

-0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.3000

+0.06%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1406.55

1402.3200

+0.30%

+17.04%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42860.27

43375.43

-1.19%

-2.13%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1830.43

1816.28

+0.78%

+2.14%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12468.68

12434.43

+0.28%

+6.90%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1233.88

1230.53

+0.27%

+17.65%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

880.52

870.24

+1.18%

+6.78%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

614.83

611.57

+0.53%

+2.22%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8100

0.0490

+302bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2180

0.1530

+282bps

+13bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7440

0.1030

+236bps

+8bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1690

-0.0900

+338bps

-10bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.2360

0.0620

+383bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.2520

0.0280

+387bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.21

6.97

6.31

7.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.45

13.77

12.42

16.31

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.90

6.81

6.48

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, Boldizsar Gyori, Alan Charlish, and Jason Hovet; Editing by Christina Fincher, Kirsten Donovan)

((gergely.szakacs@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/szakacsg ; +36 1 882 3606 ; https://www.reuters.com/authors/gergely-szakacs/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.