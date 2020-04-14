CEE MARKETS-Crown hits four-week high to lead regional FX higher

PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - The Czech crown rose to a four-week high against the euro on Tuesday as central bankers indicated they were in no rush to use new market tools, and better Chinese trade data gave some relief from worries over the coronavirus outbreak.

Markets got a boost from the Chinese data on Tuesday as the region emerged from the Easter holiday weekend, although the Budapest .BUX and Prague .PX stock markets were disrupted by technical problems.

The crown's gains led early on among the region's currencies, which have been hit hard in the past month as the virus spread pushed most of Europe into lockdown, shutting many businesses and leaving many factories idle.

However, analysts say the worst may be over for currencies, according to a Reuters poll published on April 3 that forecast a slow recovery over the next year.

"There still might be some uncertainty ahead, some bumps in the road," ING economist Jakub Seidler said.

The crown was also helped by comments from Czech National Bank board member, Vojtech Benda, who wrote in a commentary in Hospodarske Noviny that new legislation widening the bank's powers to buy assets helped market confidence but hopefully would not be used.

Another board member, Tomas Holub, told Reuters last week it was seeking fast approval of a wider legal mandate to buy assets, primarily to have tools to provide liquidity and support financial stability, but the bank was still far from any non-conventional tools.

The bank has long sought to widen its powers to act in the market by a legal amendment, which was rushed through the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, to have unlimited choice of assets and counterparties to trade with.

The crown EURCZK= rose in morning trade and was up 0.6% at 26.85 to the euro at 0925 GMT, after hitting a session high of 26.765.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was up 0.5% at 352.10 to the euro, also near its highest since late March. The Polish EURPLN= pushed up 0.4%.

Commerzbank said the forint could outperform against the zloty in the coming months, helped by Hungary's central bank stance showing it could tighten policy if needed. The bank had previously had the loosest policy in the region. Poland now has the lowest policy rate.

"(The Hungarian central bank)may have abandoned its unconditional dovishness. This is a significant change in policy outlook, and we reckon the reason why the forint is outperforming," Commerzbank said.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1125 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 26.8500 27.0035 +0.57% -5.28% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 352.1000 353.7350 +0.46% -5.95% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.5498 4.5658 +0.35% -6.45% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8320 4.8310 -0.02% -0.90% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.6077 7.6125 +0.06% -2.13% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5200 117.5700 +0.04% +0.04% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.9970 0.0820 +163bps +9bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.0720 -0.0580 +164bps -6bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.5410 0.1480 +189bps +15bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 0.7460 0.0400 +138bps +4bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 1.1240 -0.0110 +169bps -1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.4550 -0.0160 +180bps -1bps FRA 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.38 0.41 0.48 1.00 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 1.32 1.28 1.23 1.10 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 0.49 0.43 0.40 0.70 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest, editing by Larry King) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.