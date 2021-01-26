CEE MARKETS-Crown hits 5-month high, forint extends losses
By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves
PRAGUE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The crown rebounded to a five-month high on Tuesday after the Czech central bank kept open the chances of rate hikes this year, while other central European currencies weakened on concerns over roadblocks to a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= led losses, dropping 0.3% on the day to 358.60 to the euro, extending losses after the central bank held steady on interest rates but said it would ramp up bond purchases to shore up the pandemic-hit economy.
The meeting comes after a recent warning from a deputy governor that cautious policy was still justified.
Bond markets took the news in stride.
"The important story is that the aggressive QE (quantitative easing) program has brought yields down, yields on the 10-year bond are almost at historic lows," one trader said.
Hungarian 10-year yields were bid at 2.29% on Tuesday, after a spike above 2.40% to start the year that came amid higher issuance and a rise in U.S. yields.
Hungary's central bank, like others in the region, has added support to markets since last year, depressing yields.
The Czech central bank has refrained from bond purchases, unlike peers, and it has struck a more hawkish tone on policy in recent months. Yields have steadily climbed since October.
Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted on Tuesday as saying in an interview with Bloomberg news agency that Czech policymakers may raise interest rates up to twice this year, or not at all.
The crown EURCZK= erased early losses on Tuesday, rising 0.4% on the day to 26.049 by 1512 GMT and touching its highest level since August, at 26.045.
The diverging policy outlook has been seen elsewhere.
Romania's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Jan. 15, adding to a fast fall in bond yields since elections late last year.
That vote delivered a centre-right government and has cut some of the risks around the country's large fiscal deficits.
Romanian 10-year bond yields have dropped to 2.86% from 3.37% seen in mid-December. Meanwhile, the spread between Hungarian and Romanian paper has narrowed to around 50 basis points, from about 120 bps, and is at its tightest since April 2017.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1612 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.0490
26.1460
+0.37%
+0.69%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
358.6000
357.5700
-0.29%
+1.15%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5458
4.5432
-0.06%
+0.29%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8760
4.8741
-0.04%
-0.23%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5630
7.5640
+0.01%
-0.21%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1055.92
1061.0700
-0.49%
+2.80%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43442.92
43188.94
+0.59%
+3.17%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1973.45
1945.78
+1.42%
-0.53%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10300.28
10321.38
-0.20%
+5.04%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
940.92
936.87
+0.43%
+4.45%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1791.94
1779.19
+0.72%
+3.03%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
731.56
732.32
-0.10%
-2.28%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
504.24
503.37
+0.17%
+12.67%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2410
-0.0070
+096bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7470
-0.0450
+149bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2700
-0.0050
+181bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0180
-0.0350
+074bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3720
-0.0220
+111bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1520
-0.0320
+170bps
-4bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.38
0.43
0.60
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.74
0.75
0.76
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.16
0.17
0.17
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Jan Harvey and Ed Osmond)
