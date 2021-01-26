CEE MARKETS-Crown hits 5-month high, forint extends losses

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

The crown rebounded to a five-month high on Tuesday after the Czech central bank kept open the chances of rate hikes this year, while other central European currencies weakened on concerns over roadblocks to a $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan.

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

Hungary's forint EURHUF= led losses, dropping 0.3% on the day to 358.60 to the euro, extending losses after the central bank held steady on interest rates but said it would ramp up bond purchases to shore up the pandemic-hit economy.

The meeting comes after a recent warning from a deputy governor that cautious policy was still justified.

Bond markets took the news in stride.

"The important story is that the aggressive QE (quantitative easing) program has brought yields down, yields on the 10-year bond are almost at historic lows," one trader said.

Hungarian 10-year yields were bid at 2.29% on Tuesday, after a spike above 2.40% to start the year that came amid higher issuance and a rise in U.S. yields.

Hungary's central bank, like others in the region, has added support to markets since last year, depressing yields.

The Czech central bank has refrained from bond purchases, unlike peers, and it has struck a more hawkish tone on policy in recent months. Yields have steadily climbed since October.

Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted on Tuesday as saying in an interview with Bloomberg news agency that Czech policymakers may raise interest rates up to twice this year, or not at all.

The crown EURCZK= erased early losses on Tuesday, rising 0.4% on the day to 26.049 by 1512 GMT and touching its highest level since August, at 26.045.

The diverging policy outlook has been seen elsewhere.

Romania's central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Jan. 15, adding to a fast fall in bond yields since elections late last year.

That vote delivered a centre-right government and has cut some of the risks around the country's large fiscal deficits.

Romanian 10-year bond yields have dropped to 2.86% from 3.37% seen in mid-December. Meanwhile, the spread between Hungarian and Romanian paper has narrowed to around 50 basis points, from about 120 bps, and is at its tightest since April 2017.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1612 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.0490

26.1460

+0.37%

+0.69%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

358.6000

357.5700

-0.29%

+1.15%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5458

4.5432

-0.06%

+0.29%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8760

4.8741

-0.04%

-0.23%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5630

7.5640

+0.01%

-0.21%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1055.92

1061.0700

-0.49%

+2.80%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43442.92

43188.94

+0.59%

+3.17%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1973.45

1945.78

+1.42%

-0.53%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10300.28

10321.38

-0.20%

+5.04%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

940.92

936.87

+0.43%

+4.45%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1791.94

1779.19

+0.72%

+3.03%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

731.56

732.32

-0.10%

-2.28%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

504.24

503.37

+0.17%

+12.67%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2410

-0.0070

+096bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7470

-0.0450

+149bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2700

-0.0050

+181bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0180

-0.0350

+074bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3720

-0.0220

+111bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1520

-0.0320

+170bps

-4bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.38

0.43

0.60

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.74

0.75

0.76

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.16

0.17

0.17

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

