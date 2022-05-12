CEE MARKETS-Crown gets Czech central bank help while forint slips as rate outlooks soften

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, May 12 (Reuters) - The crown rebounded from a two-month low on Thursday as the Czech central bank stepped into markets after the currency plunged on expectations rate hikes were ending, while the forint fell on signals that slower policy tightening was ahead.

The Czech National Bank intervened on Thursday after the crown had dropped as much as 3.7% since Friday, when it was first reported that bank board member Ales Michl, who has opposed rate hikes over the past year, would take over as the next governor.

After his official appointment on Wednesday, Michl called for an end to fast rate hikes, which contributed to crown losses.

The crown EURCZK= had extended its losses on Thursday before the central bank announced at midday it had intervened in markets, sending it immediately up. By 1235 GMT it was up 1.52% on the day at 24.926 to the euro.

The interventions were the second time the bank stepped into markets since war in Ukraine broke out on Feb. 24. The Czech bank has large international reserves at around 65% of last year's gross domestic product, which gives it firepower.

Central European rate setters have been tightening sharply since last year to fight soaring inflation.

But while the Czechs have been among the most aggressive, they may now be the first to call a halt to policy tightening, and others are showing signs of a slowing pace of hikes.

This is putting pressure back on currencies at a time when the U.S. dollar strengthens and the Federal Reserve hikes rates.

In Hungary, central bank Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said on Thursday the bank would continue its tightening cycle, but the period of aggressive rate hikes was over and a more gradual approach can be expected.

The forint EURHUF= fell on the comments and was 0.92% lower at 382.50 to the euro in early afternoon trade, off a session low of 384.10.

"This could add to the pressures on the forint and weaken it after the past weeks of relative calmness," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The first signs of policy shifting come as inflation is yet to peak, with data published this week showing the region continues to be impacted by price pressures from external sources as well as strong labour markets and wage growth at home.

"Data suggest CEE monetary tightening needs to go further, and there is no support for rate cuts to be discussed any time soon, even in the Czech Republic where price pressures appear to be peaking and an anti-hikes governor takes over from July," Bank of America wrote in a note.

Romania's central bank on Thursday raised its annual inflation forecast for this year and next, driven primarily by higher energy prices and supply-side shocks amplified by the war in Ukraine. It expects inflation at 12.5% in December, compared with a previous forecast of 9.6%.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat against the euro.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.06% to 4.6720 per euro. The region's stock markets also fell, following global peers down.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1435 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.9260

25.3040

+1.52%

-0.22%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.5000

379.0000

-0.92%

-3.43%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6720

4.6750

+0.06%

-1.73%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9470

4.9479

+0.02%

+0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5240

7.5365

+0.17%

-0.09%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.6100

+0.11%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1279.59

1298.7000

-1.47%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40408.20

40929.35

-1.27%

-20.33%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1680.73

1718.07

-2.17%

-25.86%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11991.48

12230.73

-1.96%

-8.19%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1095.53

1113.76

-1.64%

-12.74%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2085.04

2103.25

-0.87%

+0.27%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

821.23

819.91

+0.16%

+0.05%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

604.96

608.08

-0.51%

-4.83%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7720

0.0420

+573bps

+15bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3650

-0.0390

+484bps

+11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.2270

0.0070

+437bps

+15bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6910

-0.1010

+665bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.2180

-0.0940

+669bps

+5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8500

-0.0950

+599bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.75

6.70

6.36

6.02

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.95

8.33

8.34

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.48

7.55

7.52

6.39

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Jan Harvey and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

