CEE MARKETS-Crown gains after rate hike, forint stronger before election
PRAGUE, April 1 (Reuters) - The Czech crown rose on Friday to its highest level since Feb. 21 as markets took in the central bank's latest rate hike, while Hungary's forint pushed higher before a closely watched election.
Central European markets generally drifted with worry over the Russia-Ukraine conflict still high. But stock markets in the region bucked global weakness and climbed, with Prague .PX near 1-month highs.
The forint EURHUF= edged up to 367.80 to the euro before an election on Sunday when Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a united oppisition for the first time since he came to power in 2010.
According to the latest polls, Orban's ruling Fidesz party has a narrow lead over the opposition alliance.
The crown EURCZK= was the main currency mover on Friday, rising 0.2% on the day to 24.40 to the euro by 1004 GMT. It touched a session high of 24.31 earlier.
The currency has had limited reaction to a Thursday interest rate hike that brought the base Czech rate to 5.00%, its highest since 2001 as the central bank kept up its fight against inflation.
With prices set to rise further amid fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Czech National Bank (CNB) said it was ready to continue raising rates.
Markets see scope for further rises, although growth worries - after the central bank said on Thursday this year's growth outlook of 3% could be cut in half - could limit that room.
"We think the CNB may be too optimistic about GDP growth now," Erste Group Bank said.
"Thus, if lower growth materializes, it could become less hawkish. Altogether, due to the current hawkish communication of the Czech National Bank, we expect another rate increase in May, but only by 25 bps to 5.25%."
Inflation has soared since last year due to supply chain problems, rising energy costs and strong consumer demand and wage growth. War in Ukraine is adding to woes.
Polish inflation surged to 10.9% in March, statistics office data showed on Friday, reaching double digits for the first time since 2000.
The zloty EURPLN= was a tad down at 4.647 per euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1204 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4000
24.4400
+0.16%
+1.93%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
367.8000
368.1000
+0.08%
+0.43%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6470
4.6450
-0.04%
-1.21%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9420
-0.06%
+0.06%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5750
7.5735
-0.02%
-0.76%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1377.08
1367.3300
+0.71%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45039.78
44726.28
+0.70%
-11.20%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2166.33
2133.05
+1.56%
-4.44%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12764.43
12712.06
+0.41%
-2.27%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1207.58
1210.90
-0.27%
-3.81%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2095.44
2098.47
-0.14%
+0.77%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
836.00
840.53
-0.54%
+1.85%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
630.74
626.76
+0.64%
-0.78%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8810
0.2660
+494bps
+26bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3150
0.1460
+392bps
+13bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8940
0.1750
+332bps
+15bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.6620
0.0720
+572bps
+6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.7190
0.0620
+532bps
+5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3240
0.0820
+475bps
+6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.90
5.90
5.89
5.06
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.60
7.75
7.85
6.48
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.04
6.21
6.16
4.77
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Nick Macfie)
