CEE MARKETS-Crown gains after rate hike, forint stronger before election

PRAGUE, April 1 (Reuters) - The Czech crown rose on Friday to its highest level since Feb. 21 as markets took in the central bank's latest rate hike, while Hungary's forint pushed higher before a closely watched election.

Central European markets generally drifted with worry over the Russia-Ukraine conflict still high. But stock markets in the region bucked global weakness and climbed, with Prague .PX near 1-month highs.

The forint EURHUF= edged up to 367.80 to the euro before an election on Sunday when Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a united oppisition for the first time since he came to power in 2010.

According to the latest polls, Orban's ruling Fidesz party has a narrow lead over the opposition alliance.

The crown EURCZK= was the main currency mover on Friday, rising 0.2% on the day to 24.40 to the euro by 1004 GMT. It touched a session high of 24.31 earlier.

The currency has had limited reaction to a Thursday interest rate hike that brought the base Czech rate to 5.00%, its highest since 2001 as the central bank kept up its fight against inflation.

With prices set to rise further amid fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Czech National Bank (CNB) said it was ready to continue raising rates.

Markets see scope for further rises, although growth worries - after the central bank said on Thursday this year's growth outlook of 3% could be cut in half - could limit that room.

"We think the CNB may be too optimistic about GDP growth now," Erste Group Bank said.

"Thus, if lower growth materializes, it could become less hawkish. Altogether, due to the current hawkish communication of the Czech National Bank, we expect another rate increase in May, but only by 25 bps to 5.25%."

Inflation has soared since last year due to supply chain problems, rising energy costs and strong consumer demand and wage growth. War in Ukraine is adding to woes.

Polish inflation surged to 10.9% in March, statistics office data showed on Friday, reaching double digits for the first time since 2000.

The zloty EURPLN= was a tad down at 4.647 per euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1204 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4000

24.4400

+0.16%

+1.93%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

367.8000

368.1000

+0.08%

+0.43%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6470

4.6450

-0.04%

-1.21%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9420

-0.06%

+0.06%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5750

7.5735

-0.02%

-0.76%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6300

117.7300

+0.09%

-0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1377.08

1367.3300

+0.71%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45039.78

44726.28

+0.70%

-11.20%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2166.33

2133.05

+1.56%

-4.44%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12764.43

12712.06

+0.41%

-2.27%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1207.58

1210.90

-0.27%

-3.81%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2095.44

2098.47

-0.14%

+0.77%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

836.00

840.53

-0.54%

+1.85%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

630.74

626.76

+0.64%

-0.78%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8810

0.2660

+494bps

+26bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.3150

0.1460

+392bps

+13bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8940

0.1750

+332bps

+15bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.6620

0.0720

+572bps

+6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.7190

0.0620

+532bps

+5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3240

0.0820

+475bps

+6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.90

5.90

5.89

5.06

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.60

7.75

7.85

6.48

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.04

6.21

6.16

4.77

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

