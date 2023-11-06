CEE MARKETS-Crown, forint off highs; zloty weaker with rate cut possible this week

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies struggled for gains on Monday despite a weakened U.S. dollar, with Hungary's forint and the Czech crown pulling back from recent highs and the Polish zloty limited by a possible interest rate cut this week.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= eased 0.2% to 4.461 to the euro, stuck in the weak end of a range around 4.45 it has settled into since a post-election bounce in October.
It remains around 1.5% stronger versus levels seen before an Oct. 15 election that put pro-European Union opposition parties in position to take power. Poland's president was set to announce on Monday evening whom he will appoint as prime minister.
The political decision comes before a Polish central bank rate decision on Wednesday likely to deliver a third straight reduction to borrowing costs as inflation eases.
"Greater strengthening of the zloty was hampered by the very tense geopolitical environment, especially in the Middle East, and growing expectations for a lower path of NBP rates after (last) Tuesday's preliminary CPI inflation reading," PKO bank said in a note.
In the Middle East, Israel on Sunday rejected growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The Czech crown EURCZK= steadied at 24.395 to the euro, off a one-month high hit last week when the central bank held steady on interest rates while many had expected a cut.
It ignored a weaker dollar, which usually helps spur risk appetite in central Europe.
"The crown strengthened a lot already on Thursday and Friday so (the impact of) a drop in the dollar is not materialising," a Prague trader said.
Czech industrial output fell 5.0% in September, data on Monday showed, highlighting the manufacturing strain seen already in preliminary gross domestic product data and purchasing managers' indices published last week.
Data last week showed the Czech economy contracted on a quarterly basis in the July-September period, putting it on the brink of a second recession in as many years.
Elsewhere, Hungary's forint EUHUF= retreated from a more than three-month high touched in the morning and was down 0.1% on the day at 379.70 per euro, while Romania's leu EURRON= nudged up to 4.968 to the euro.
Stock markets were mixed, with Prague .PX and Warsaw .WIG20 following global peers a touch up as markets priced in earlier rate cuts in the United States and Europe.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1116 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3950
24.3840
-0.05%
-0.97%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
379.7000
379.2000
-0.13%
+5.20%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4605
4.4505
-0.22%
+5.14%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9675
4.9695
+0.04%
-0.50%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1200
117.1750
+0.05%
+0.15%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1382.29
1381.8800
+0.03%
+15.03%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57224.74
57337.64
-0.20%
+30.67%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2191.35
2177.29
+0.65%
+22.28%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14550.52
14464.80
+0.59%
+24.75%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7240
-0.0920
+165bps
-13bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.1930
0.0140
+160bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4250
0.0340
+172bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1840
0.0380
+211bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1450
0.0410
+255bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5000
0.0320
+280bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.38
5.28
4.40
7.03
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.60
8.72
7.65
11.34
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.27
4.89
4.61
5.64
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Toby Chopra)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
