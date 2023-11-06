CEE MARKETS-Crown, forint off highs; zloty weaker with rate cut possible this week

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies struggled for gains on Monday despite a weakened U.S. dollar, with Hungary's forint and the Czech crown pulling back from recent highs and the Polish zloty limited by a possible interest rate cut this week.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= eased 0.2% to 4.461 to the euro, stuck in the weak end of a range around 4.45 it has settled into since a post-election bounce in October.

It remains around 1.5% stronger versus levels seen before an Oct. 15 election that put pro-European Union opposition parties in position to take power. Poland's president was set to announce on Monday evening whom he will appoint as prime minister.

The political decision comes before a Polish central bank rate decision on Wednesday likely to deliver a third straight reduction to borrowing costs as inflation eases.

"Greater strengthening of the zloty was hampered by the very tense geopolitical environment, especially in the Middle East, and growing expectations for a lower path of NBP rates after (last) Tuesday's preliminary CPI inflation reading," PKO bank said in a note.

In the Middle East, Israel on Sunday rejected growing calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Czech crown EURCZK= steadied at 24.395 to the euro, off a one-month high hit last week when the central bank held steady on interest rates while many had expected a cut.

It ignored a weaker dollar, which usually helps spur risk appetite in central Europe.

"The crown strengthened a lot already on Thursday and Friday so (the impact of) a drop in the dollar is not materialising," a Prague trader said.

Czech industrial output fell 5.0% in September, data on Monday showed, highlighting the manufacturing strain seen already in preliminary gross domestic product data and purchasing managers' indices published last week.

Data last week showed the Czech economy contracted on a quarterly basis in the July-September period, putting it on the brink of a second recession in as many years.

Elsewhere, Hungary's forint EUHUF= retreated from a more than three-month high touched in the morning and was down 0.1% on the day at 379.70 per euro, while Romania's leu EURRON= nudged up to 4.968 to the euro.

Stock markets were mixed, with Prague .PX and Warsaw .WIG20 following global peers a touch up as markets priced in earlier rate cuts in the United States and Europe.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1116 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3950

24.3840

-0.05%

-0.97%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

379.7000

379.2000

-0.13%

+5.20%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4605

4.4505

-0.22%

+5.14%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9675

4.9695

+0.04%

-0.50%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1200

117.1750

+0.05%

+0.15%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1382.29

1381.8800

+0.03%

+15.03%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57224.74

57337.64

-0.20%

+30.67%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2191.35

2177.29

+0.65%

+22.28%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14550.52

14464.80

+0.59%

+24.75%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7240

-0.0920

+165bps

-13bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.1930

0.0140

+160bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4250

0.0340

+172bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1840

0.0380

+211bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1450

0.0410

+255bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5000

0.0320

+280bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.38

5.28

4.40

7.03

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.60

8.72

7.65

11.34

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.27

4.89

4.61

5.64

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.