CEE MARKETS-Crown, forint lead FX rebound as cooler dollar gives relief

PRAGUE, March 9 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed around 0.7% on Tuesday to recover from a three-month low and lead central Europe higher as currencies corrected following several days of weakening.
Stocks were also mostly on the rebound with global markets taking some relief from a drop in U.S. bond yields. The U.S. dollar's weakening from multi-month highs gave a boost to currencies.
The crown was the biggest gainer while Hungary's forint EURHUF= had risen 0.4% to 366.43 to the euro by 1003 GMT, moving away from a four-month low hit in the previous session.
It was helped also by headline inflation data rising as expected, although markets see interest rate stability ahead.
"February inflation data is in line with expectations, and the euro-dollar rate seems to have bottomed out, which helps the forint," a Budapest-based trader said.
Central European currencies have been under pressure in the past month as the region seeks to contain or slow the spread of COVID-19 infections and lockdown measures stay in place longer. The Czech Republic has been particularly hard hit.
Dollar strength has added to the pressure.
The crown, after firming earlier in the year on market bets of interest rate hikes later in 2021, has lost as much as 3% since mid-February.
It recovered to 26.245 to the euro on Tuesday after hitting a low of 26.44 on Monday.
"We maybe got a bit too far already (in the move to weaker levels)," one dealer said.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.3% to 4.584 per euro as part of the correction.
Warsaw stocks .WIG20 led equity gains, with the blue-chip index gaining over 1%.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1103 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.2450
26.4160
+0.65%
-0.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.4300
368.0100
+0.43%
-1.01%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5839
4.5963
+0.27%
-0.54%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8850
4.8865
+0.03%
-0.41%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5780
7.5795
+0.02%
-0.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5900
+0.05%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1062.05
1065.0500
-0.28%
+3.40%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43543.03
43540.36
+0.01%
+3.41%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1987.20
1965.25
+1.12%
+0.16%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10535.06
10566.40
-0.30%
+7.44%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
991.34
990.23
+0.11%
+10.04%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1845.83
1846.65
-0.04%
+6.13%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
747.78
748.58
-0.11%
-0.11%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
490.48
494.08
-0.73%
+9.60%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5310
-0.1470
+122bps
-14bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3750
-0.0430
+199bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8180
-0.0260
+213bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0920
-0.0350
+078bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8570
-0.0460
+147bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5660
-0.0570
+188bps
-2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.43
0.61
0.83
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.95
1.13
1.31
0.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.24
0.25
0.28
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.