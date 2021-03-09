CEE MARKETS-Crown, forint lead FX rebound as cooler dollar gives relief

Contributors
Jason Hovet Reuters
Anita Komuves Reuters
Alan Charlish Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

The Czech crown firmed around 0.7% on Tuesday to recover from a three-month low and lead central Europe higher as currencies corrected following several days of weakening.

PRAGUE, March 9 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed around 0.7% on Tuesday to recover from a three-month low and lead central Europe higher as currencies corrected following several days of weakening.

Stocks were also mostly on the rebound with global markets taking some relief from a drop in U.S. bond yields. The U.S. dollar's weakening from multi-month highs gave a boost to currencies.

The crown was the biggest gainer while Hungary's forint EURHUF= had risen 0.4% to 366.43 to the euro by 1003 GMT, moving away from a four-month low hit in the previous session.

It was helped also by headline inflation data rising as expected, although markets see interest rate stability ahead.

"February inflation data is in line with expectations, and the euro-dollar rate seems to have bottomed out, which helps the forint," a Budapest-based trader said.

Central European currencies have been under pressure in the past month as the region seeks to contain or slow the spread of COVID-19 infections and lockdown measures stay in place longer. The Czech Republic has been particularly hard hit.

Dollar strength has added to the pressure.

The crown, after firming earlier in the year on market bets of interest rate hikes later in 2021, has lost as much as 3% since mid-February.

It recovered to 26.245 to the euro on Tuesday after hitting a low of 26.44 on Monday.

"We maybe got a bit too far already (in the move to weaker levels)," one dealer said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= rose 0.3% to 4.584 per euro as part of the correction.

Warsaw stocks .WIG20 led equity gains, with the blue-chip index gaining over 1%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1103 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.2450

26.4160

+0.65%

-0.06%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.4300

368.0100

+0.43%

-1.01%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5839

4.5963

+0.27%

-0.54%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8850

4.8865

+0.03%

-0.41%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5780

7.5795

+0.02%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5900

+0.05%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1062.05

1065.0500

-0.28%

+3.40%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43543.03

43540.36

+0.01%

+3.41%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1987.20

1965.25

+1.12%

+0.16%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10535.06

10566.40

-0.30%

+7.44%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

991.34

990.23

+0.11%

+10.04%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1845.83

1846.65

-0.04%

+6.13%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

747.78

748.58

-0.11%

-0.11%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

490.48

494.08

-0.73%

+9.60%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5310

-0.1470

+122bps

-14bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3750

-0.0430

+199bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8180

-0.0260

+213bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0920

-0.0350

+078bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8570

-0.0460

+147bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5660

-0.0570

+188bps

-2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.43

0.61

0.83

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.95

1.13

1.31

0.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.24

0.25

0.28

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More