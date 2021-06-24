CEE MARKETS-Crown, forint extend gains after cenbanks hike rates

PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - The Czech crown and Hungarian forint extended gains on Thursday, after both the countries' central banks initiated measures towards monetary policy tightening this week, while central European stock markets also edged higher.
On Wednesday, the Czech National Bank (CNB) raised its interest rate for the first time since just before the coronavirus hit central Europe in early 2020 and signalled possible increases at upcoming meetings this year.
The move came a day after the National Bank of Hungary lifted its base rate and became the first central bank in the European Union to start policy tightening in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Central Europe is facing stronger inflationary pressures than the euro zone or elsewhere in Europe, putting central banks on alert. But unlike in the Czech Republic or Hungary, Poland's central bank has so far struck a more dovish tone.
Danske Bank said, though, it saw a potential pivot coming from the Polish bank in July, which would boost Poland's zloty. Danske recommended short euro against the zloty.
The zloty EURPLN= trailed the crown and forint and was flat at 4.524 per euro. The crown EURCZK= added 0.1% to 25.345 to the euro to touch a two-week high and the forint EURHUF= added 0.3% to 349.60.
Czech rates markets continued to climb.
"Unless we see stronger crown appreciation, it looks like the August meeting will bring policy rates higher again, potentially followed by another hike in November," Citi said.
"While... a higher risk of more front-loaded policy normalisation are likely to increase the shorter end of the Czech interest rate curve, causing flattening, we think the August CNB meeting may change this trend."
In Hungary, the forint added to gains after the central bank also signalled its first hike would be followed by others.
"The central bank's communication about the start of the rate hike cycle was so clear and unambiguous that it ended up boosting the forint," a Budapest-based trader said, adding that the forint would likely continue to hover around 350 but could firm to 347 if the global mood gave it a boost.
On stock markets, Warsaw .WIG20 led with a 0.6% rise, followed by Budapest .BUX, up 0.4%, following global moves.
In Prague, shares in O2 Czech Republic SPTT.PR fell over 3%, after its main shareholder PPF lifted its stake to over 90% and announced its intention to squeeze out remaining shareholders.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1151 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3450
25.3800
+0.14%
+3.49%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
349.6000
350.7050
+0.32%
+3.75%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5240
4.5259
+0.04%
+0.78%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9242
4.9260
+0.04%
-1.20%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5010
7.4983
-0.04%
+0.62%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5850
+0.06%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1165.04
1161.9900
+0.26%
+13.43%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48824.88
48624.32
+0.41%
+15.95%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2246.93
2233.70
+0.59%
+13.25%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11628.74
11592.74
+0.31%
+18.59%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1139.64
1132.05
+0.67%
+26.51%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1994.12
1988.49
+0.28%
+14.65%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
773.60
774.21
-0.08%
+3.34%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
556.44
550.18
+1.14%
+24.34%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3570
0.0000
+100bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.7030
0.0100
+227bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7820
-0.0330
+195bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.4200
0.0420
+107bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.4020
0.0250
+197bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8230
0.0200
+199bps
+1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.92
1.33
1.59
0.46
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.51
1.83
1.99
1.04
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.37
0.59
0.82
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
