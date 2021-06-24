CEE MARKETS-Crown, forint extend gains after cenbanks hike rates

PRAGUE, June 24 (Reuters) - The Czech crown and Hungarian forint extended gains on Thursday, after both the countries' central banks initiated measures towards monetary policy tightening this week, while central European stock markets also edged higher.

On Wednesday, the Czech National Bank (CNB) raised its interest rate for the first time since just before the coronavirus hit central Europe in early 2020 and signalled possible increases at upcoming meetings this year.

The move came a day after the National Bank of Hungary lifted its base rate and became the first central bank in the European Union to start policy tightening in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Central Europe is facing stronger inflationary pressures than the euro zone or elsewhere in Europe, putting central banks on alert. But unlike in the Czech Republic or Hungary, Poland's central bank has so far struck a more dovish tone.

Danske Bank said, though, it saw a potential pivot coming from the Polish bank in July, which would boost Poland's zloty. Danske recommended short euro against the zloty.

The zloty EURPLN= trailed the crown and forint and was flat at 4.524 per euro. The crown EURCZK= added 0.1% to 25.345 to the euro to touch a two-week high and the forint EURHUF= added 0.3% to 349.60.

Czech rates markets continued to climb.

"Unless we see stronger crown appreciation, it looks like the August meeting will bring policy rates higher again, potentially followed by another hike in November," Citi said.

"While... a higher risk of more front-loaded policy normalisation are likely to increase the shorter end of the Czech interest rate curve, causing flattening, we think the August CNB meeting may change this trend."

In Hungary, the forint added to gains after the central bank also signalled its first hike would be followed by others.

"The central bank's communication about the start of the rate hike cycle was so clear and unambiguous that it ended up boosting the forint," a Budapest-based trader said, adding that the forint would likely continue to hover around 350 but could firm to 347 if the global mood gave it a boost.

On stock markets, Warsaw .WIG20 led with a 0.6% rise, followed by Budapest .BUX, up 0.4%, following global moves.

In Prague, shares in O2 Czech Republic SPTT.PR fell over 3%, after its main shareholder PPF lifted its stake to over 90% and announced its intention to squeeze out remaining shareholders.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1151 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3450

25.3800

+0.14%

+3.49%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.6000

350.7050

+0.32%

+3.75%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5240

4.5259

+0.04%

+0.78%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9242

4.9260

+0.04%

-1.20%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5010

7.4983

-0.04%

+0.62%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5850

+0.06%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1165.04

1161.9900

+0.26%

+13.43%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48824.88

48624.32

+0.41%

+15.95%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2246.93

2233.70

+0.59%

+13.25%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11628.74

11592.74

+0.31%

+18.59%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1139.64

1132.05

+0.67%

+26.51%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1994.12

1988.49

+0.28%

+14.65%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

773.60

774.21

-0.08%

+3.34%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

556.44

550.18

+1.14%

+24.34%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3570

0.0000

+100bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.7030

0.0100

+227bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7820

-0.0330

+195bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.4200

0.0420

+107bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.4020

0.0250

+197bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8230

0.0200

+199bps

+1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.92

1.33

1.59

0.46

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.51

1.83

1.99

1.04

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.37

0.59

0.82

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

