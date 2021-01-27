CEE MARKETS-Crown firms to 10-month high, Fed meeting in focus

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Czech crown extended its gains on Wednesday, hitting a 10-month high and firming past the psychological level of 26 per euro a day, after comments from the central bank governor that up to two rate hikes could take place this year.

The crown EURCZK= was up 0.24% and trading at 25.995 per euro, the strongest since mid-March 2020.

"I don't see much space to get deeper below 26 as the market may be reading the comments (from Rusnok as) more hawkish then they really are," one dealer said.

Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying in an interview with Bloomberg that the bank could deliver as many as two interest rate hikes this year, while moving with caution in order not to hit the fragile economic recovery.

The Czech central bank has stood out in Europe as it signals it could start undoing the 200 basis points in rate cuts it took to cushion the economy when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.

The Czech Republic will hold the second bond auction of the year later today in another test of demand as the finance ministry plans a second year of high borrowing to fund record budget deficits.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.06% to 359.60 per euro, extending losses from the Tuesday when it weakened after the central bank held steady on interest rates and said it would ramp up bond purchases to shore up the economy.

"A weakening of the forint makes sense after comments about more QE," one FX trader in Budapest said. "There is also a slight risk-off sentiment."

Trade volumes in the forint were low on Wednesday as investors were waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate meeting later in the day, two traders said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1% and trading at 4.5440 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague's equities .PX down 0.47% while Budapest .BUX gained 0.33%. Warsaw's stock index .WIG20 weakened 0.62% while Bucharest .BETI added 0.16%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1046 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.9950

26.0570

+0.24%

+0.90%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

359.6000

359.4000

-0.06%

+0.87%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5440

4.5485

+0.10%

+0.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8754

4.8760

+0.01%

-0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5570

7.5635

+0.09%

-0.13%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6000

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1050.80

1055.7700

-0.47%

+2.30%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43652.71

43507.13

+0.33%

+3.67%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1969.76

1981.98

-0.62%

-0.72%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10358.18

10341.02

+0.17%

+5.64%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

939.76

941.61

-0.20%

+4.32%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1795.23

1791.94

+0.18%

+3.22%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

730.92

731.56

-0.09%

-2.36%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

504.50

504.69

-0.04%

+12.73%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2450

-0.0250

+097bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7700

-0.0430

+151bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2680

-0.0190

+180bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0110

-0.0510

+074bps

-5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3660

-0.0570

+110bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1520

-0.0080

+169bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.46

0.59

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.81

0.84

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.16

0.16

0.17

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V)

