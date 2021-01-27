CEE MARKETS-Crown firms to 10-month high, Fed meeting in focus

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Czech crown extended its gains on Wednesday, hitting a 10-month high and firming past the psychological level of 26 per euro a day, after comments from the central bank governor that up to two rate hikes could take place this year.
The crown EURCZK= was up 0.24% and trading at 25.995 per euro, the strongest since mid-March 2020.
"I don't see much space to get deeper below 26 as the market may be reading the comments (from Rusnok as) more hawkish then they really are," one dealer said.
Central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying in an interview with Bloomberg that the bank could deliver as many as two interest rate hikes this year, while moving with caution in order not to hit the fragile economic recovery.
The Czech central bank has stood out in Europe as it signals it could start undoing the 200 basis points in rate cuts it took to cushion the economy when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.
The Czech Republic will hold the second bond auction of the year later today in another test of demand as the finance ministry plans a second year of high borrowing to fund record budget deficits.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.06% to 359.60 per euro, extending losses from the Tuesday when it weakened after the central bank held steady on interest rates and said it would ramp up bond purchases to shore up the economy.
"A weakening of the forint makes sense after comments about more QE," one FX trader in Budapest said. "There is also a slight risk-off sentiment."
Trade volumes in the forint were low on Wednesday as investors were waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate meeting later in the day, two traders said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1% and trading at 4.5440 per euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Prague's equities .PX down 0.47% while Budapest .BUX gained 0.33%. Warsaw's stock index .WIG20 weakened 0.62% while Bucharest .BETI added 0.16%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1046 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.9950
26.0570
+0.24%
+0.90%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
359.6000
359.4000
-0.06%
+0.87%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5440
4.5485
+0.10%
+0.33%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8754
4.8760
+0.01%
-0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5570
7.5635
+0.09%
-0.13%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1050.80
1055.7700
-0.47%
+2.30%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43652.71
43507.13
+0.33%
+3.67%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1969.76
1981.98
-0.62%
-0.72%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10358.18
10341.02
+0.17%
+5.64%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
939.76
941.61
-0.20%
+4.32%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1795.23
1791.94
+0.18%
+3.22%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
730.92
731.56
-0.09%
-2.36%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
504.50
504.69
-0.04%
+12.73%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2450
-0.0250
+097bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7700
-0.0430
+151bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2680
-0.0190
+180bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0110
-0.0510
+074bps
-5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3660
-0.0570
+110bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1520
-0.0080
+169bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.46
0.59
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.81
0.84
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.16
0.16
0.17
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alicja Ptak in Warsaw; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
