CEE MARKETS-Crown firms, other FX up as weak dollar stays weak

By 0850 GMT, the crown and the Polish zloty firmed about 0.1% to trade at 25.4290 and 4.4880 to the euro respectively and the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat on the day at 4.9240. Hungarian markets are closed for a national holiday on Monday.

On Tuesday, Hungary's national bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting, where it is seen leaving key rates steady ahead of a June meeting when it could deliver its first base rate hike in nearly a decade. .

"CEE FX are benefiting from U.S. dollar weakness," a Prague-based dealer said. Rate hike expectations are also helping.

The Czech central bank will return to its debate on raising rates next month. It seems certain to start tightening policy this year as pandemic effects subside and domestic consumption is expected to pick up, Governor Jiri Rusnok had said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the forint EURHUF= firmed beyind past psychological levels against the euro last week on expectations of policy tightening across the board, fuelled by higher-than-expected consumer price inflation readings.

"An attempt to stay below this (4.50) (zloty) level will be the main task for the domestic currency market in coming days. This will continue to be supported by expectations of a quicker monetary policy normalization than officially communicated by the Monetary Policy Council," Bank Millennium said on a note.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1050 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3950

25.4480

+0.21%

+3.28%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

347.6000

348.6000

+0.29%

+4.35%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4910

4.4942

+0.07%

+1.52%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9265

4.9267

+0.00%

-1.25%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5030

7.5085

+0.07%

+0.59%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5300

117.5800

+0.04%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

Prague

.PX

1156.85

1158.9300

-0.18%

+12.63%

Budapest

.BUX

46396.87

46396.87

+0.00%

+10.19%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2131.83

2139.06

-0.34%

+7.45%

Bucharest

.BETI

11693.07

11679.65

+0.11%

+19.25%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1117.47

1112.00

+0.49%

+24.05%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1935.87

1943.60

-0.40%

+11.30%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

783.54

776.09

+0.96%

+4.67%

Sofia

.SOFIX

534.08

534.08

+0.00%

+19.34%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.5990

0.0210

+126bps

+2bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5300

0.0020

+205bps

+0bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8160

-0.0100

+195bps

-1bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1790

-0.0110

+084bps

-1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2110

-0.0130

+173bps

-1bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8580

-0.0160

+199bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.69

0.97

1.31

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.19

1.43

1.60

0.90

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.36

0.52

0.73

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))

