CEE MARKETS-Crown firms, other FX up as weak dollar stays weak

By 0850 GMT, the crown and the Polish zloty firmed about 0.1% to trade at 25.4290 and 4.4880 to the euro respectively and the Romanian leu EURRON= was flat on the day at 4.9240. Hungarian markets are closed for a national holiday on Monday.
On Tuesday, Hungary's national bank will hold its next rate-setting meeting, where it is seen leaving key rates steady ahead of a June meeting when it could deliver its first base rate hike in nearly a decade. .
"CEE FX are benefiting from U.S. dollar weakness," a Prague-based dealer said. Rate hike expectations are also helping.
The Czech central bank will return to its debate on raising rates next month. It seems certain to start tightening policy this year as pandemic effects subside and domestic consumption is expected to pick up, Governor Jiri Rusnok had said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the forint EURHUF= firmed beyind past psychological levels against the euro last week on expectations of policy tightening across the board, fuelled by higher-than-expected consumer price inflation readings.
"An attempt to stay below this (4.50) (zloty) level will be the main task for the domestic currency market in coming days. This will continue to be supported by expectations of a quicker monetary policy normalization than officially communicated by the Monetary Policy Council," Bank Millennium said on a note.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1050 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3950
25.4480
+0.21%
+3.28%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
347.6000
348.6000
+0.29%
+4.35%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4910
4.4942
+0.07%
+1.52%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9265
4.9267
+0.00%
-1.25%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5030
7.5085
+0.07%
+0.59%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5300
117.5800
+0.04%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
Prague
.PX
1156.85
1158.9300
-0.18%
+12.63%
Budapest
.BUX
46396.87
46396.87
+0.00%
+10.19%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2131.83
2139.06
-0.34%
+7.45%
Bucharest
.BETI
11693.07
11679.65
+0.11%
+19.25%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1117.47
1112.00
+0.49%
+24.05%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1935.87
1943.60
-0.40%
+11.30%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
783.54
776.09
+0.96%
+4.67%
Sofia
.SOFIX
534.08
534.08
+0.00%
+19.34%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.5990
0.0210
+126bps
+2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5300
0.0020
+205bps
+0bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8160
-0.0100
+195bps
-1bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1790
-0.0110
+084bps
-1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2110
-0.0130
+173bps
-1bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8580
-0.0160
+199bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.69
0.97
1.31
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.19
1.43
1.60
0.90
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.36
0.52
0.73
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Giles Elgood)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33))
