CEE MARKETS-Crown firms on expectations of another hefty rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Thursday on expectations that the central bank would deliver another hefty interest rate hike later in the day to push the crucial two-week repo rate to its highest level in two decades.
Central European central banks have been tightening monetary policy since last year to tame unruly inflation, a move that has supported the region's currencies.
The crown EURCZK= gained 0.17% and was trading at 24.173 per euro ahead of the central bank's meeting, where nine of 12 analysts in a Reuters poll expect a 75 basis-points raise, putting the key two-week repo rate at 4.50%.
The market, according to the forward rate agreements (FRA), seemed to be pricing in even heftier move, by a full percentage point.
Commerzbank expects a 75 basis-point hike but "would not entirely rule out a 100bp hike" as core inflation accelerated surprisingly sharply in December.
Some Czech central bankers have signalled that Thursday's hike could be the last in the line of stronger moves, started in September.
The board has raised the main rate by a total of 300 basis points in the last three meetings, including a 125 basis-points hike in November, which was its strongest in 24 years.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.16% to 354.40, trading at a two-week high after the central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 4.3% after raising it by 30 basis points at last week's tender.
The central bank uses the one-week deposit facility to tackle short-term market volatility.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was stable, holding on to its recent gains which were sparked by hawkish comments from the central bank governor.
Geopolitical tensions, however, could weigh on the currency, Bank Millennium wrote in a note.
"The U.S. decision to send additional troops to Poland and Romania increases tension and fosters the depreciation of the zloty," they wrote.
The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine.
Most stocks in the region were higher, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.4%, while Prague .PX gained 0.34%. Bucharest .BETI was 0.37% higher but Warsaw .WIG20 bucked the trend and slid 0.46%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1041 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1730
24.2130
+0.17%
+2.89%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
354.4000
354.9500
+0.16%
+4.23%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5440
4.5445
+0.01%
+1.03%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9460
4.9450
-0.02%
+0.04%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5255
+0.03%
-0.07%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1435.77
1430.9500
+0.34%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
53119.78
52910.14
+0.40%
+4.73%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2242.53
2252.92
-0.46%
-1.08%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13496.12
13446.64
+0.37%
+3.33%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1284.11
1287.45
-0.26%
+2.28%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2145.95
2142.64
+0.15%
+3.20%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
859.09
859.09
+0.00%
+4.67%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
624.60
625.53
-0.15%
-1.74%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2160
0.0180
+468bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5380
0.0070
+378bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.3040
0.0020
+327bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.7380
0.0020
+420bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.0970
0.0070
+434bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.0160
0.0030
+398bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.42
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
5.37
5.67
5.67
4.50
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
4.45
4.73
4.76
3.06
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
