CEE MARKETS-Crown firms on expectations of another hefty rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Thursday on expectations that the central bank would deliver another hefty interest rate hike later in the day to push the crucial two-week repo rate to its highest level in two decades.

Central European central banks have been tightening monetary policy since last year to tame unruly inflation, a move that has supported the region's currencies.

The crown EURCZK= gained 0.17% and was trading at 24.173 per euro ahead of the central bank's meeting, where nine of 12 analysts in a Reuters poll expect a 75 basis-points raise, putting the key two-week repo rate at 4.50%.

The market, according to the forward rate agreements (FRA), seemed to be pricing in even heftier move, by a full percentage point.

Commerzbank expects a 75 basis-point hike but "would not entirely rule out a 100bp hike" as core inflation accelerated surprisingly sharply in December.

Some Czech central bankers have signalled that Thursday's hike could be the last in the line of stronger moves, started in September.

The board has raised the main rate by a total of 300 basis points in the last three meetings, including a 125 basis-points hike in November, which was its strongest in 24 years.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.16% to 354.40, trading at a two-week high after the central bank left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 4.3% after raising it by 30 basis points at last week's tender.

The central bank uses the one-week deposit facility to tackle short-term market volatility.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was stable, holding on to its recent gains which were sparked by hawkish comments from the central bank governor.

Geopolitical tensions, however, could weigh on the currency, Bank Millennium wrote in a note.

"The U.S. decision to send additional troops to Poland and Romania increases tension and fosters the depreciation of the zloty," they wrote.

The United States will send nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield Eastern Europe from a potential spillover from the crisis over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Wednesday. Russia has denied plans to invade Ukraine.

Most stocks in the region were higher, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.4%, while Prague .PX gained 0.34%. Bucharest .BETI was 0.37% higher but Warsaw .WIG20 bucked the trend and slid 0.46%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1041 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1730

24.2130

+0.17%

+2.89%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

354.4000

354.9500

+0.16%

+4.23%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5440

4.5445

+0.01%

+1.03%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9460

4.9450

-0.02%

+0.04%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5255

+0.03%

-0.07%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1435.77

1430.9500

+0.34%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

53119.78

52910.14

+0.40%

+4.73%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2242.53

2252.92

-0.46%

-1.08%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13496.12

13446.64

+0.37%

+3.33%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1284.11

1287.45

-0.26%

+2.28%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2145.95

2142.64

+0.15%

+3.20%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

859.09

859.09

+0.00%

+4.67%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

624.60

625.53

-0.15%

-1.74%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2160

0.0180

+468bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5380

0.0070

+378bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.3040

0.0020

+327bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.7380

0.0020

+420bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.0970

0.0070

+434bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.0160

0.0030

+398bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.42

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

5.37

5.67

5.67

4.50

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

4.45

4.73

4.76

3.06

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

