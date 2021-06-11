CEE MARKETS-Crown firms on ECB comments, Budapest stocks hit record high

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 11 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed to its strongest level in 15 months on Friday, while other regional currencies held steady near recent highs, supported by positive sentiment after the European Central Bank raised its growth forecast on Thursday.

The ECB on raised its growth and inflation projections, while pledging a steady flow of stimulus for now.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX gaining 0.44% by 0908 GMT after hitting a fresh record high earlier in the session. Prague .PX edged down 0.15% while Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.38%. Bucharest .BETI added 0.98%.

Currencies were also supported by rate hike expectations as the central European region is facing the strongest inflation rise in the EU as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

May inflation numbers published this week came in below forecasts in Hungary and the Czech Republic. However, that did not lower expectations of policy tightening as in Hungary's case the reading was well above the central bank's target range.

Romania's consumer price inflation quickened to 3.75% on the year in May from April's 3.24%, above market expectations, data showed on Friday.

Markets are pricing in a rate hike for June or August in the Czech Republic while the central bank of Hungary reiterated on Tuesday that it could become the first in the European Union to launch a tightening cycle this month.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.17% and trading at 25.300 per euro, firming past important technical levels. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was stable ahead of Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference at 1300 GMT.

Glapinski "could clear the sky whether the rejection of most of the bids at the second auction in May was a start of the tapering of the QE program," Erste Bank wrote in a note.

The Polish central bank kept rates on hold on Wednesday and did not deliver hints of a more hawkish bias, which analysts expected to weigh on the zloty.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1108 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3000

25.3440

+0.17%

+3.67%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

345.6600

345.5700

-0.03%

+4.94%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4705

4.4712

+0.02%

+1.98%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9205

4.9205

+0.00%

-1.13%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4910

7.4965

+0.07%

+0.75%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1177.88

1179.6100

-0.15%

+14.68%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

48688.75

48475.07

+0.44%

+15.63%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2228.44

2236.89

-0.38%

+12.32%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11476.73

11365.47

+0.98%

+17.04%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1136.35

1131.91

+0.39%

+26.14%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1963.84

1959.77

+0.21%

+12.91%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

782.56

781.87

+0.09%

+4.54%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

545.31

541.56

+0.69%

+21.85%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3260

0.0520

+101bps

+6bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5050

-0.0270

+215bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7260

-0.0110

+201bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3780

0.0070

+106bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.1980

-0.0590

+184bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7370

-0.0410

+202bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.74

0.99

1.29

0.42

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.31

1.57

1.73

0.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.28

0.44

0.60

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.