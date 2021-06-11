CEE MARKETS-Crown firms on ECB comments, Budapest stocks hit record high
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 11 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed to its strongest level in 15 months on Friday, while other regional currencies held steady near recent highs, supported by positive sentiment after the European Central Bank raised its growth forecast on Thursday.
The ECB on raised its growth and inflation projections, while pledging a steady flow of stimulus for now.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX gaining 0.44% by 0908 GMT after hitting a fresh record high earlier in the session. Prague .PX edged down 0.15% while Warsaw .WIG20 slid 0.38%. Bucharest .BETI added 0.98%.
Currencies were also supported by rate hike expectations as the central European region is facing the strongest inflation rise in the EU as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
May inflation numbers published this week came in below forecasts in Hungary and the Czech Republic. However, that did not lower expectations of policy tightening as in Hungary's case the reading was well above the central bank's target range.
Romania's consumer price inflation quickened to 3.75% on the year in May from April's 3.24%, above market expectations, data showed on Friday.
Markets are pricing in a rate hike for June or August in the Czech Republic while the central bank of Hungary reiterated on Tuesday that it could become the first in the European Union to launch a tightening cycle this month.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.17% and trading at 25.300 per euro, firming past important technical levels. The Polish zloty EURPLN= was stable ahead of Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski's press conference at 1300 GMT.
Glapinski "could clear the sky whether the rejection of most of the bids at the second auction in May was a start of the tapering of the QE program," Erste Bank wrote in a note.
The Polish central bank kept rates on hold on Wednesday and did not deliver hints of a more hawkish bias, which analysts expected to weigh on the zloty.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1108 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3000
25.3440
+0.17%
+3.67%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
345.6600
345.5700
-0.03%
+4.94%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4705
4.4712
+0.02%
+1.98%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9205
4.9205
+0.00%
-1.13%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4910
7.4965
+0.07%
+0.75%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1177.88
1179.6100
-0.15%
+14.68%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
48688.75
48475.07
+0.44%
+15.63%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2228.44
2236.89
-0.38%
+12.32%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11476.73
11365.47
+0.98%
+17.04%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1136.35
1131.91
+0.39%
+26.14%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1963.84
1959.77
+0.21%
+12.91%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
782.56
781.87
+0.09%
+4.54%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
545.31
541.56
+0.69%
+21.85%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3260
0.0520
+101bps
+6bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5050
-0.0270
+215bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7260
-0.0110
+201bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3780
0.0070
+106bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.1980
-0.0590
+184bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7370
-0.0410
+202bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.74
0.99
1.29
0.42
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.31
1.57
1.73
0.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.28
0.44
0.60
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Giles Elgood)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.