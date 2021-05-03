CEE MARKETS-Crown firms, forint steady as PMI data signals manufacturing growth

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed, while the Hungarian forint traded steady in cautious mood on Monday as PMI data from the region showed a steady pace of recovery from the pandemic-induced crisis and as markets in the UK, Japan and China were closed for holidays.

Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) grew to 50.8 in April from a revised 48.8 in March, rising back above the 50-mark separating expansion from contraction.

In the Czech Republic, manufacturing activity last month grew at the fastest rate in more than three years. The headline PMI rose to 58.9 from 58 in March.

The Czech economy shrank less than expected in the first quarter amid tough coronavirus restrictions, data published on Friday showed, which was seen as supportive for the crown.

The Czech currency EURCZK= was up 0.22%, trading at 25.830 versus the common currency.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat on Monday, halting a winning streak that started last week.

The currency firmed in a correction last week, supported by a weaker dollar and the central bank's message that it was ready to prevent any sustained rise in Hungarian inflation.

"The firming wave of the forint has halted near a very important zone, there are significant long-term support levels between 359 and 360 versus the euro," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

"If the dollar will strengthen in a correction, the rate can go back above 360 for a while, but I expect further forint strengthening in the medium term," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

Budapest's stock index .BUX slid 0.33%, while Prague's equities .PX gained 0.6%.

Markets in Poland and Romania were closed for holidays, and trading will resume on May 4.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1046 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8150

25.8710

+0.22%

+1.60%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

360.2500

360.1000

-0.04%

+0.69%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5502

4.5550

+0.11%

+0.20%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5450

7.5453

+0.00%

+0.03%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6250

+0.06%

+0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1106.85

1100.2500

+0.60%

+7.76%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43038.55

43183.20

-0.33%

+2.21%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2037.59

2037.59

+0.00%

+2.70%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11342.04

11342.04

+0.00%

+15.67%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1067.77

1068.28

-0.05%

+18.53%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1893.75

1893.51

+0.01%

+8.88%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

757.31

757.31

+0.00%

+1.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

522.39

522.39

+0.00%

+16.73%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6030

-0.0290

+128bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3280

-0.0150

+188bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7500

0.0100

+192bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1420

0.0290

+082bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.9300

-0.0170

+148bps

-4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7090

-0.0050

+188bps

-3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.44

0.67

0.98

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.97

1.14

1.31

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.26

0.32

0.44

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

