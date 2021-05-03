CEE MARKETS-Crown firms, forint steady as PMI data signals manufacturing growth
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 3 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed, while the Hungarian forint traded steady in cautious mood on Monday as PMI data from the region showed a steady pace of recovery from the pandemic-induced crisis and as markets in the UK, Japan and China were closed for holidays.
Hungary's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) grew to 50.8 in April from a revised 48.8 in March, rising back above the 50-mark separating expansion from contraction.
In the Czech Republic, manufacturing activity last month grew at the fastest rate in more than three years. The headline PMI rose to 58.9 from 58 in March.
The Czech economy shrank less than expected in the first quarter amid tough coronavirus restrictions, data published on Friday showed, which was seen as supportive for the crown.
The Czech currency EURCZK= was up 0.22%, trading at 25.830 versus the common currency.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was flat on Monday, halting a winning streak that started last week.
The currency firmed in a correction last week, supported by a weaker dollar and the central bank's message that it was ready to prevent any sustained rise in Hungarian inflation.
"The firming wave of the forint has halted near a very important zone, there are significant long-term support levels between 359 and 360 versus the euro," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
"If the dollar will strengthen in a correction, the rate can go back above 360 for a while, but I expect further forint strengthening in the medium term," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
Budapest's stock index .BUX slid 0.33%, while Prague's equities .PX gained 0.6%.
Markets in Poland and Romania were closed for holidays, and trading will resume on May 4.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1046 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8150
25.8710
+0.22%
+1.60%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
360.2500
360.1000
-0.04%
+0.69%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5502
4.5550
+0.11%
+0.20%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5450
7.5453
+0.00%
+0.03%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6250
+0.06%
+0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1106.85
1100.2500
+0.60%
+7.76%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43038.55
43183.20
-0.33%
+2.21%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2037.59
2037.59
+0.00%
+2.70%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11342.04
11342.04
+0.00%
+15.67%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1067.77
1068.28
-0.05%
+18.53%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1893.75
1893.51
+0.01%
+8.88%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
757.31
757.31
+0.00%
+1.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
522.39
522.39
+0.00%
+16.73%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6030
-0.0290
+128bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3280
-0.0150
+188bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7500
0.0100
+192bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1420
0.0290
+082bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.9300
-0.0170
+148bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7090
-0.0050
+188bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.44
0.67
0.98
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.97
1.14
1.31
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.26
0.32
0.44
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
