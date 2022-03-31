CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after rate hike, forint eases ahead of Hungary election

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Thursday after the central bank raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001, while the Hungarian forint eased on the possibility of political uncertainty ahead of an election on Sunday.

The Czech National Bank lifted its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.00%, as expected, and said it was ready to raise interest rates more to prevent inflation expectations from being unanchored.

That pushed up the crown EURCZK= by 0.25% to 24.385 per euro, helping it outperform regional peers.

The forint EURHUF=, meanwhile, eased 0.28% to trade at 368.50 per euro ahead of the election in which nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a united opposition for the first time since taking office in a 2010 landslide victory.

Markets are pricing in some uncertainty as the election approaches, leading to weakness in the forint, an FX trader in Budapest said.

According to the latest polls, Orban's ruling Fidesz party has a narrow lead over the opposition alliance.

Most market players expect another four-year term for Orban and are preparing for current financial and monetary policy to be continued, FX traders in Budapest said.

"If Fidesz wins, we will just wake up to a regular Monday and I do not expect a significant market reaction. If the opposition wins, that could bring uncertainty to markets," one FX trader said.

However, the traders said a victory for the opposition, which has campaigned on a tough anti-corruption drive, could help unlock European Union pandemic recovery funds that have been withheld due to a row over democratic standards. That would be a boon for markets.

An opposition victory "could also increase the risk of political instability and policy uncertainty ahead, especially given significant ideological differences between parties forming the coalition," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

If Orban is re-elected "fiscal policy would likely remain broadly accommodative ... however, as the decision to postpone HUF 755bn of investments this year has shown, the government is not willing to let debt get out of hand," they said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1639 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3850

24.4450

+0.25%

+2.00%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

368.5000

367.4500

-0.28%

+0.24%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6478

4.6431

-0.10%

-1.22%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9455

4.9470

+0.03%

+0.05%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5710

7.5735

+0.03%

-0.71%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6300

117.7300

+0.09%

-0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1367.33

1364.4800

+0.21%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45703.60

45890.18

-0.41%

-9.89%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2150.90

2179.56

-1.31%

-5.12%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12748.23

12726.17

+0.17%

-2.40%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1206.03

1207.31

-0.11%

-3.94%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2098.47

2106.26

-0.37%

+0.92%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

840.53

842.84

-0.27%

+2.41%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

626.76

623.20

+0.57%

-1.40%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.6300

-0.0820

+470bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.1360

-0.0560

+376bps

+7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7190

-0.0840

+317bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.5450

-0.0540

+561bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.6330

0.0200

+525bps

+14bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2490

0.0370

+470bps

+14bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.84

5.83

5.79

5.04

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.51

7.62

7.68

6.48

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.87

6.01

6.01

4.74

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

