CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after rate hike, forint eases ahead of Hungary election
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Thursday after the central bank raised its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001, while the Hungarian forint eased on the possibility of political uncertainty ahead of an election on Sunday.
The Czech National Bank lifted its base rate by 50 basis points to 5.00%, as expected, and said it was ready to raise interest rates more to prevent inflation expectations from being unanchored.
That pushed up the crown EURCZK= by 0.25% to 24.385 per euro, helping it outperform regional peers.
The forint EURHUF=, meanwhile, eased 0.28% to trade at 368.50 per euro ahead of the election in which nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a united opposition for the first time since taking office in a 2010 landslide victory.
Markets are pricing in some uncertainty as the election approaches, leading to weakness in the forint, an FX trader in Budapest said.
According to the latest polls, Orban's ruling Fidesz party has a narrow lead over the opposition alliance.
Most market players expect another four-year term for Orban and are preparing for current financial and monetary policy to be continued, FX traders in Budapest said.
"If Fidesz wins, we will just wake up to a regular Monday and I do not expect a significant market reaction. If the opposition wins, that could bring uncertainty to markets," one FX trader said.
However, the traders said a victory for the opposition, which has campaigned on a tough anti-corruption drive, could help unlock European Union pandemic recovery funds that have been withheld due to a row over democratic standards. That would be a boon for markets.
An opposition victory "could also increase the risk of political instability and policy uncertainty ahead, especially given significant ideological differences between parties forming the coalition," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.
If Orban is re-elected "fiscal policy would likely remain broadly accommodative ... however, as the decision to postpone HUF 755bn of investments this year has shown, the government is not willing to let debt get out of hand," they said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1639 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3850
24.4450
+0.25%
+2.00%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
368.5000
367.4500
-0.28%
+0.24%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6478
4.6431
-0.10%
-1.22%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9455
4.9470
+0.03%
+0.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5710
7.5735
+0.03%
-0.71%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1367.33
1364.4800
+0.21%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45703.60
45890.18
-0.41%
-9.89%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2150.90
2179.56
-1.31%
-5.12%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12748.23
12726.17
+0.17%
-2.40%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1206.03
1207.31
-0.11%
-3.94%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2098.47
2106.26
-0.37%
+0.92%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
840.53
842.84
-0.27%
+2.41%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
626.76
623.20
+0.57%
-1.40%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.6300
-0.0820
+470bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.1360
-0.0560
+376bps
+7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7190
-0.0840
+317bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.5450
-0.0540
+561bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.6330
0.0200
+525bps
+14bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2490
0.0370
+470bps
+14bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.84
5.83
5.79
5.04
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.51
7.62
7.68
6.48
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.87
6.01
6.01
4.74
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
