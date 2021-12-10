CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after inflation jumps to 13-year-high, raising stakes for central bank

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Friday, outperforming its regional peers after data showed inflation in November jumped to a 13-year high and a central banker said the Czech National Bank was not finished with rate hikes.

The crown EURCZK= firmed 0.18% to 25.395 versus the euro as Czech consumer prices rose by 6.0% year-on-year in November, up from a reading of 5.8% in October.

Central banker Vojtech Benda said in a comment published on Friday the Czech National Bank has not yet finished raising interest rates as it faces extraordinary inflationary pressures both from the domestic economy and abroad.

The Czech central bank stunned markets with a hike of 125 basis points to 2.75% in November. The next policy meeting is set for December 22.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.11% to 365.65 versus the common currency.

"There is very little liquidity and no real direction; the market is holding its breath for next week's Fed and ECB meetings as well as the Hungarian central bank's rate meeting," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"A rate hike about 30 basis points could help the forint regain its strength next year."

On Thursday, the National Bank of Hungary raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 3.3% at its weekly tender, continuing a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb inflation that rose to 7.4% in November, a 14-year-high.

The bank holds its rate meeting next Tuesday in which a Reuters poll of analysts expects the base rate to be raised by another 30 basis points to 2.4%.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.1% to trade at 4.6125 versus the euro.

On Wednesday, the National Bank of Poland hiked its base rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% as it battles a surge in inflation. The move was in line with expectations but disappointed some market players and sent the zloty lower.

Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday the bank has room to raise rates further.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.33% while Prague .PX was down 0.21%. Budapest .BUX slid 0.09% and Bucharest .BETI was 0.27% lower.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1047 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3950

25.4400

+0.18%

+3.28%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.6500

365.2500

-0.11%

-0.80%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6125

4.6081

-0.10%

-1.16%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9485

-0.01%

-1.70%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5295

+0.09%

+0.33%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1406.53

1409.4500

-0.21%

+36.94%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51216.80

51262.82

-0.09%

+21.63%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2220.11

2212.81

+0.33%

+11.90%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12554.05

12587.69

-0.27%

+28.03%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1232.16

1232.77

-0.05%

+36.78%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2007.48

2010.83

-0.17%

+15.42%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

821.78

823.95

-0.26%

+9.77%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.59

620.39

-1.10%

+37.11%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

2.8520

0.0040

+355bps

-1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.5830

-0.0140

+317bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.4580

0.0030

+280bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.8950

-0.0310

+359bps

-4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.2480

0.0280

+383bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.2080

0.0770

+355bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.04

4.02

3.87

3.22

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.68

4.74

4.69

3.65

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.08

3.25

3.22

2.27

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

