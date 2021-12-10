CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after inflation jumps to 13-year-high, raising stakes for central bank
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed on Friday, outperforming its regional peers after data showed inflation in November jumped to a 13-year high and a central banker said the Czech National Bank was not finished with rate hikes.
The crown EURCZK= firmed 0.18% to 25.395 versus the euro as Czech consumer prices rose by 6.0% year-on-year in November, up from a reading of 5.8% in October.
Central banker Vojtech Benda said in a comment published on Friday the Czech National Bank has not yet finished raising interest rates as it faces extraordinary inflationary pressures both from the domestic economy and abroad.
The Czech central bank stunned markets with a hike of 125 basis points to 2.75% in November. The next policy meeting is set for December 22.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= slid 0.11% to 365.65 versus the common currency.
"There is very little liquidity and no real direction; the market is holding its breath for next week's Fed and ECB meetings as well as the Hungarian central bank's rate meeting," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"A rate hike about 30 basis points could help the forint regain its strength next year."
On Thursday, the National Bank of Hungary raised its one-week deposit rate by 20 basis points to 3.3% at its weekly tender, continuing a series of interest rate hikes as it tries to curb inflation that rose to 7.4% in November, a 14-year-high.
The bank holds its rate meeting next Tuesday in which a Reuters poll of analysts expects the base rate to be raised by another 30 basis points to 2.4%.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.1% to trade at 4.6125 versus the euro.
On Wednesday, the National Bank of Poland hiked its base rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% as it battles a surge in inflation. The move was in line with expectations but disappointed some market players and sent the zloty lower.
Central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday the bank has room to raise rates further.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 adding 0.33% while Prague .PX was down 0.21%. Budapest .BUX slid 0.09% and Bucharest .BETI was 0.27% lower.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1047 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3950
25.4400
+0.18%
+3.28%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.6500
365.2500
-0.11%
-0.80%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6125
4.6081
-0.10%
-1.16%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9485
-0.01%
-1.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5295
+0.09%
+0.33%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1406.53
1409.4500
-0.21%
+36.94%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51216.80
51262.82
-0.09%
+21.63%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2220.11
2212.81
+0.33%
+11.90%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12554.05
12587.69
-0.27%
+28.03%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1232.16
1232.77
-0.05%
+36.78%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2007.48
2010.83
-0.17%
+15.42%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
821.78
823.95
-0.26%
+9.77%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.59
620.39
-1.10%
+37.11%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
2.8520
0.0040
+355bps
-1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.5830
-0.0140
+317bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.4580
0.0030
+280bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8950
-0.0310
+359bps
-4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.2480
0.0280
+383bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2080
0.0770
+355bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.04
4.02
3.87
3.22
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.68
4.74
4.69
3.65
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.08
3.25
3.22
2.27
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
