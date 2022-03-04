CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after central bank intervenes in forex market

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - The Czech crown gained on Friday and the Polish zloty firmed briefly after both their central banks intervened in the market to shore up the currencies, as CEE markets were again hammered by the latest news on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Central European currencies have been hit hard by the war in Ukraine as investors flee to safer assets, pushing central banks in the Czech Republic and Poland into action to cap their currencies' losses.

A fire at Europe's biggest nuclear power station in Ukraine had sent world financial markets tumbling earlier. The fire was extinguished and officials said the plant was operating normally, after being seized by Russian forces. MKTS/GLOB

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.64% on the day, trading at 25.635 per euro after the central bank said it was in the foreign exchange market and was acting to mitigate excessive fluctuations.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was still 0.68% weaker on the day and trading at 4.8360 to the euro, after some gains earlier in the morning.

A source close to the National Bank of Poland told Reuters the bank was intervening in a move coordinated with the Czech central bank.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= traded at 382.00 per euro, down 0.47% from Thursday, after hitting another record low at 383 earlier in the day.

The National Bank of Hungary delivered its biggest rate hike since 2008 on Thursday when it raised its one-week deposit rate, used to tackle short-term market volatility, by 75 basis points to 5.35%.

Like the crown and zloty, the forint pulled back from its deep losses, but some analysts said the central bank might need to do more to shore up the currency.

"The central bank did not achieve a significant change in the forint's rate with yesterday's hike of the one-week deposit rate," brokerage Equilor wrote.

On Friday the NBH reiterated that it was ready to act to ensure the stability of the local financial market.

In a Reuters poll on Friday analysts predicted an uncertain path to recovery for CEE currencies in the next 12 months.

The forint was seen as recovering the slowest among peers while the Czech crown and Polish zloty were expected to recover to levels on par with previous forecasts from a month ago.

Stocks in the region fell, with Bucharest leading losses as it was down 5.14%. Budapest's equities were 1.91% lower.

Hungary's OTP Bank's OTPB.BU shares were down 1.27% by 0959 GMT. The bank reported fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations and its CEO told a news conference that the bank planned to stay in Russia and Ukraine for the long term. OTP's stock lost about a third of its value since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1057 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6350

25.8000

+0.64%

-2.98%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

382.0000

380.2100

-0.47%

-3.30%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.8360

4.8030

-0.68%

-5.07%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9490

4.9490

+0.00%

-0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5610

7.5625

+0.02%

-0.58%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5500

117.6500

+0.09%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1323.35

1364.2900

-3.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40855.45

41651.26

-1.91%

-19.45%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1954.93

2009.56

-2.72%

-13.76%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11420.74

12040.01

-5.14%

-12.56%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1119.99

1151.24

-2.71%

-10.79%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1959.37

1985.05

-1.29%

-5.77%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

838.63

835.97

+0.32%

+2.17%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

572.23

587.48

-2.60%

-9.98%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2720

0.0470

+494bps

+10bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.3950

0.0100

+370bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.0600

0.0130

+307bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

4.1660

0.0680

+483bps

+12bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

4.3670

0.0580

+467bps

+9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

4.1960

0.0510

+421bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.96

4.96

4.72

4.73

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.82

6.92

6.76

5.52

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.06

5.08

5.06

3.73

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Writing by Anita Komuves; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.