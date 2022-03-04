CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after central bank intervenes in forex market
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 4 (Reuters) - The Czech crown gained on Friday and the Polish zloty firmed briefly after both their central banks intervened in the market to shore up the currencies, as CEE markets were again hammered by the latest news on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Central European currencies have been hit hard by the war in Ukraine as investors flee to safer assets, pushing central banks in the Czech Republic and Poland into action to cap their currencies' losses.
A fire at Europe's biggest nuclear power station in Ukraine had sent world financial markets tumbling earlier. The fire was extinguished and officials said the plant was operating normally, after being seized by Russian forces. MKTS/GLOB
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.64% on the day, trading at 25.635 per euro after the central bank said it was in the foreign exchange market and was acting to mitigate excessive fluctuations.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was still 0.68% weaker on the day and trading at 4.8360 to the euro, after some gains earlier in the morning.
A source close to the National Bank of Poland told Reuters the bank was intervening in a move coordinated with the Czech central bank.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= traded at 382.00 per euro, down 0.47% from Thursday, after hitting another record low at 383 earlier in the day.
The National Bank of Hungary delivered its biggest rate hike since 2008 on Thursday when it raised its one-week deposit rate, used to tackle short-term market volatility, by 75 basis points to 5.35%.
Like the crown and zloty, the forint pulled back from its deep losses, but some analysts said the central bank might need to do more to shore up the currency.
"The central bank did not achieve a significant change in the forint's rate with yesterday's hike of the one-week deposit rate," brokerage Equilor wrote.
On Friday the NBH reiterated that it was ready to act to ensure the stability of the local financial market.
In a Reuters poll on Friday analysts predicted an uncertain path to recovery for CEE currencies in the next 12 months.
The forint was seen as recovering the slowest among peers while the Czech crown and Polish zloty were expected to recover to levels on par with previous forecasts from a month ago.
Stocks in the region fell, with Bucharest leading losses as it was down 5.14%. Budapest's equities were 1.91% lower.
Hungary's OTP Bank's OTPB.BU shares were down 1.27% by 0959 GMT. The bank reported fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations and its CEO told a news conference that the bank planned to stay in Russia and Ukraine for the long term. OTP's stock lost about a third of its value since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1057 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6350
25.8000
+0.64%
-2.98%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
382.0000
380.2100
-0.47%
-3.30%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.8360
4.8030
-0.68%
-5.07%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9490
4.9490
+0.00%
-0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5610
7.5625
+0.02%
-0.58%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5500
117.6500
+0.09%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1323.35
1364.2900
-3.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40855.45
41651.26
-1.91%
-19.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1954.93
2009.56
-2.72%
-13.76%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11420.74
12040.01
-5.14%
-12.56%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1119.99
1151.24
-2.71%
-10.79%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1959.37
1985.05
-1.29%
-5.77%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
838.63
835.97
+0.32%
+2.17%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
572.23
587.48
-2.60%
-9.98%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2720
0.0470
+494bps
+10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.3950
0.0100
+370bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.0600
0.0130
+307bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
4.1660
0.0680
+483bps
+12bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
4.3670
0.0580
+467bps
+9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
4.1960
0.0510
+421bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.96
4.96
4.72
4.73
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.82
6.92
6.76
5.52
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.06
5.08
5.06
3.73
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Writing by Anita Komuves; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
