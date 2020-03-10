CEE MARKETS-Crown falls on rate talk, stocks up after slump

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown hit a near five-month low on Tuesday as rate cut bets grew amid global unease over the spreading coronavirus, while central Europe's stock markets recovered somewhat from their biggest drop since the 2008 global financial crisis.

With the global coronavirus outbreak gaining force in Europe, assets in the region have been hit hard. A tumbling oil price has unnerved markets even more, although markets found some relief on Tuesday from expectations of stimulus measures to soften the global economic blow.

Budapest and Warsaw stock markets both slumped more than 7% on Monday before making back some gains on Tuesday.

In central Europe, rate setters have straddled slowing economies and still strong inflation pressures.

Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday he did not currently see a need to cut interest rates in response to the fallout but stood ready to act if it became necessary.

Earlier, another Czech central banker, Ales Michl, said he would propose a 25 basis point cut to help companies steer through problems, a move that would reverse a surprise rate hike decided in February.

The crown EURCZK= fell as much as 0.9% on the day before settling to trade down 0.3% at 25.61 to the euro at 1441 GMT. Czech forward rates dropped slightly and showed bets of nearly six rate cuts over the next year. CZKFRA, PRIBOR=

"We think the central bank might react, later, but definitely not as aggressively as the market is pricing. One of the reasons is the weaker crown is delivering monetary easing," ING's chief economist in Prague, Jakub Seidler, said.

In Poland, rate-setter Lukasz Hardt called on Tuesday for a wait-and-see strategy before changing rates although two of his colleagues have said it was time to consider a rate cut.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was steady and Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained 0.2%, holding off record lows hit in recent weeks.

The Romanian leu EURRON= hit a fresh all-time low of 4.8255 to the euro on Tuesday, before edging back up, as domestic political uncertainty ahead of a parliamentary vote of confidence on Thursday added to investor nerves. Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu's attempt to form a transitional government before November elections remained uncertain.

On stock markets, the market relief led to 1-2% gains after steep drops seen on Monday, although Warsaw .WIG20 edged lower in late trade.

Central European governments stepped up measures to contain the coronavirus spread on Tuesday. The Czechs announced they would close schools indefinitely and ban events hosting more than 100 people.

Romania has also shut schools and Poland said on Tuesday it would cancel events that draw large crowds.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1541 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2020 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 25.6100 25.5240 -0.34% -0.70% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 335.7100 336.3900 +0.20% -1.36% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.3185 4.3169 -0.04% -1.44% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8190 4.8213 +0.05% -0.64% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5490 7.5138 -0.47% -1.37% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.5700 117.6200 +0.04% +0.00% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2020 .PX Prague .PX 923.56 913.4700 +1.10% -17.22% .BUX Budapest .BUX 38879.73 38075.83 +2.11% -15.63% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1618.18 1625.99 -0.48% -24.74% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 8845.46 8733.96 +1.28% -11.34% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 843.94 818.10 +3.16% -8.85% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1659.07 1650.55 +0.52% -17.76% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 757.33 764.78 -0.97% -5.53% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 491.89 475.63 +3.42% -13.42% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 1.7500 -0.0040 +267bps -9bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 1.2070 -0.0380 +212bps -11bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.1430 0.0230 +192bps -5bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 1.1960 0.0030 +211bps -9bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 1.3830 0.1270 +230bps +5bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 1.5840 0.1510 +236bps +8bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 1.82 1.42 1.10 2.34 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 0.71 0.71 0.70 0.69 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 1.45 1.17 1.05 1.70 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Susan Fenton) ((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.