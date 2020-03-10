CEE MARKETS-Crown falls on rate talk, stocks up after slump

Contributors
Jason Hovet Reuters
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

The Czech crown hit a near five-month low on Tuesday as rate cut bets grew amid global unease over the spreading coronavirus, while central Europe's stock markets recovered somewhat from their biggest drop since the 2008 global financial crisis.

By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves

PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown hit a near five-month low on Tuesday as rate cut bets grew amid global unease over the spreading coronavirus, while central Europe's stock markets recovered somewhat from their biggest drop since the 2008 global financial crisis.

With the global coronavirus outbreak gaining force in Europe, assets in the region have been hit hard. A tumbling oil price has unnerved markets even more, although markets found some relief on Tuesday from expectations of stimulus measures to soften the global economic blow.

Budapest and Warsaw stock markets both slumped more than 7% on Monday before making back some gains on Tuesday.

In central Europe, rate setters have straddled slowing economies and still strong inflation pressures.

Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday he did not currently see a need to cut interest rates in response to the fallout but stood ready to act if it became necessary.

Earlier, another Czech central banker, Ales Michl, said he would propose a 25 basis point cut to help companies steer through problems, a move that would reverse a surprise rate hike decided in February.

The crown EURCZK= fell as much as 0.9% on the day before settling to trade down 0.3% at 25.61 to the euro at 1441 GMT. Czech forward rates dropped slightly and showed bets of nearly six rate cuts over the next year. CZKFRA, PRIBOR=

"We think the central bank might react, later, but definitely not as aggressively as the market is pricing. One of the reasons is the weaker crown is delivering monetary easing," ING's chief economist in Prague, Jakub Seidler, said.

In Poland, rate-setter Lukasz Hardt called on Tuesday for a wait-and-see strategy before changing rates although two of his colleagues have said it was time to consider a rate cut.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was steady and Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained 0.2%, holding off record lows hit in recent weeks.

The Romanian leu EURRON= hit a fresh all-time low of 4.8255 to the euro on Tuesday, before edging back up, as domestic political uncertainty ahead of a parliamentary vote of confidence on Thursday added to investor nerves. Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu's attempt to form a transitional government before November elections remained uncertain.

On stock markets, the market relief led to 1-2% gains after steep drops seen on Monday, although Warsaw .WIG20 edged lower in late trade.

Central European governments stepped up measures to contain the coronavirus spread on Tuesday. The Czechs announced they would close schools indefinitely and ban events hosting more than 100 people.

Romania has also shut schools and Poland said on Tuesday it would cancel events that draw large crowds.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1541 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.6100

25.5240

-0.34%

-0.70%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

335.7100

336.3900

+0.20%

-1.36%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3185

4.3169

-0.04%

-1.44%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8190

4.8213

+0.05%

-0.64%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5490

7.5138

-0.47%

-1.37%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5700

117.6200

+0.04%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

923.56

913.4700

+1.10%

-17.22%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

38879.73

38075.83

+2.11%

-15.63%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1618.18

1625.99

-0.48%

-24.74%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8845.46

8733.96

+1.28%

-11.34%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

843.94

818.10

+3.16%

-8.85%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1659.07

1650.55

+0.52%

-17.76%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

757.33

764.78

-0.97%

-5.53%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

491.89

475.63

+3.42%

-13.42%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7500

-0.0040

+267bps

-9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2070

-0.0380

+212bps

-11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1430

0.0230

+192bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.1960

0.0030

+211bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3830

0.1270

+230bps

+5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5840

0.1510

+236bps

+8bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.82

1.42

1.10

2.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.71

0.71

0.70

0.69

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.45

1.17

1.05

1.70

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Susan Fenton)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com; +40 21 527 04 33;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More