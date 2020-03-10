CEE MARKETS-Crown falls on rate talk, stocks up after slump
By Jason Hovet and Anita Komuves
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - The Czech crown hit a near five-month low on Tuesday as rate cut bets grew amid global unease over the spreading coronavirus, while central Europe's stock markets recovered somewhat from their biggest drop since the 2008 global financial crisis.
With the global coronavirus outbreak gaining force in Europe, assets in the region have been hit hard. A tumbling oil price has unnerved markets even more, although markets found some relief on Tuesday from expectations of stimulus measures to soften the global economic blow.
Budapest and Warsaw stock markets both slumped more than 7% on Monday before making back some gains on Tuesday.
In central Europe, rate setters have straddled slowing economies and still strong inflation pressures.
Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday he did not currently see a need to cut interest rates in response to the fallout but stood ready to act if it became necessary.
Earlier, another Czech central banker, Ales Michl, said he would propose a 25 basis point cut to help companies steer through problems, a move that would reverse a surprise rate hike decided in February.
The crown EURCZK= fell as much as 0.9% on the day before settling to trade down 0.3% at 25.61 to the euro at 1441 GMT. Czech forward rates dropped slightly and showed bets of nearly six rate cuts over the next year. CZKFRA, PRIBOR=
"We think the central bank might react, later, but definitely not as aggressively as the market is pricing. One of the reasons is the weaker crown is delivering monetary easing," ING's chief economist in Prague, Jakub Seidler, said.
In Poland, rate-setter Lukasz Hardt called on Tuesday for a wait-and-see strategy before changing rates although two of his colleagues have said it was time to consider a rate cut.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was steady and Hungary's forint EURHUF= gained 0.2%, holding off record lows hit in recent weeks.
The Romanian leu EURRON= hit a fresh all-time low of 4.8255 to the euro on Tuesday, before edging back up, as domestic political uncertainty ahead of a parliamentary vote of confidence on Thursday added to investor nerves. Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu's attempt to form a transitional government before November elections remained uncertain.
On stock markets, the market relief led to 1-2% gains after steep drops seen on Monday, although Warsaw .WIG20 edged lower in late trade.
Central European governments stepped up measures to contain the coronavirus spread on Tuesday. The Czechs announced they would close schools indefinitely and ban events hosting more than 100 people.
Romania has also shut schools and Poland said on Tuesday it would cancel events that draw large crowds.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1541 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.6100
25.5240
-0.34%
-0.70%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
335.7100
336.3900
+0.20%
-1.36%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3185
4.3169
-0.04%
-1.44%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8190
4.8213
+0.05%
-0.64%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5490
7.5138
-0.47%
-1.37%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5700
117.6200
+0.04%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
923.56
913.4700
+1.10%
-17.22%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
38879.73
38075.83
+2.11%
-15.63%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1618.18
1625.99
-0.48%
-24.74%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8845.46
8733.96
+1.28%
-11.34%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
843.94
818.10
+3.16%
-8.85%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1659.07
1650.55
+0.52%
-17.76%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
757.33
764.78
-0.97%
-5.53%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
491.89
475.63
+3.42%
-13.42%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7500
-0.0040
+267bps
-9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2070
-0.0380
+212bps
-11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1430
0.0230
+192bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.1960
0.0030
+211bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3830
0.1270
+230bps
+5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5840
0.1510
+236bps
+8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
1.82
1.42
1.10
2.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.71
0.71
0.70
0.69
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.45
1.17
1.05
1.70
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague
