CEE MARKETS-Crown falls on deeper than expected rate cut, other FX up

By 1320 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= had reversed earlier gains, trading 0.3% lower at about 27.2 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= were 0.2% up on the day. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut its main interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points on Thursday, the third in a series of big reductions as it seeks to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus outbreak.
The move brings the two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI to 0.25%. Markets had largely expected a 50 basis point cut.
"The CNB is likely to keep all doors open, with everyone likely to pay close attention to what it might have to say regarding the extended possibilities for asset purchases," analysts at Commerzbank said.
The CNB cut rates by 125 basis points in two moves in March to bring the key rate to 1.00% CZCBIR=ECI, reversing more than two years of tightening.
Some central bankers have talked about the CNB being able to eventually cut to technical zero - a level of 0.05% that it maintained in 2012-2017 as part of an ultra-loose policy.
The Czech parliament approved a bill last month granting the monetary authority wider powers to buy assets in financial markets, although the bank has said it does not plan to use its new powers at the moment. Regional stocks rose in line with other emerging markets after stronger-than-expected Chinese export numbers boosted hopes China can rebound quickly and help revive global growth in the aftermath of coronavirus-related shocks.
Prague .PX led regional stocks higher together with Bucharest's .BETI with a 0.8% increase, followed by Warsaw .WIG20 with 1.8% and Budapest with 0.3%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1523 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.1700
27.1320
-0.24%
-6.40%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.0000
351.0000
+0.29%
-5.39%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5488
4.5557
+0.15%
-6.43%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8255
4.8280
+0.05%
-0.77%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5670
7.5673
+0.00%
-1.61%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5100
117.5700
+0.05%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
880.21
872.7100
+0.86%
-21.10%
Budapest
.BUX
34613.93
34557.17
+0.16%
-24.89%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1595.35
1567.98
+1.75%
-25.80%
Bucharest
.BETI
8161.45
8106.93
+0.67%
-18.20%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
797.54
797.83
-0.04%
-13.86%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1527.12
1538.99
-0.77%
-24.30%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
662.02
664.54
-0.38%
-17.42%
Sofia
.SOFIX
445.75
448.37
-0.58%
-21.54%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.3920
-0.1320
+115bps
-12bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7790
0.0490
+151bps
+7bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.1700
-0.1060
+169bps
-9bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5590
0.0180
+131bps
+3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0840
0.0260
+182bps
+4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5510
-0.0130
+207bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.30
0.30
0.29
0.89
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.17
1.12
1.08
1.08
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.31
0.32
0.35
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com))
