CEE MARKETS-Crown falls on deeper than expected rate cut, other FX up

By 1320 GMT, the Czech crown EURCZK= had reversed earlier gains, trading 0.3% lower at about 27.2 per euro. The Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Hungarian forint EURHUF= were 0.2% up on the day. The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut its main interest rate by a bigger-than-expected 75 basis points on Thursday, the third in a series of big reductions as it seeks to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus outbreak.

The move brings the two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI to 0.25%. Markets had largely expected a 50 basis point cut.

"The CNB is likely to keep all doors open, with everyone likely to pay close attention to what it might have to say regarding the extended possibilities for asset purchases," analysts at Commerzbank said.

The CNB cut rates by 125 basis points in two moves in March to bring the key rate to 1.00% CZCBIR=ECI, reversing more than two years of tightening.

Some central bankers have talked about the CNB being able to eventually cut to technical zero - a level of 0.05% that it maintained in 2012-2017 as part of an ultra-loose policy.

The Czech parliament approved a bill last month granting the monetary authority wider powers to buy assets in financial markets, although the bank has said it does not plan to use its new powers at the moment. Regional stocks rose in line with other emerging markets after stronger-than-expected Chinese export numbers boosted hopes China can rebound quickly and help revive global growth in the aftermath of coronavirus-related shocks.

Prague .PX led regional stocks higher together with Bucharest's .BETI with a 0.8% increase, followed by Warsaw .WIG20 with 1.8% and Budapest with 0.3%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1523 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.1700

27.1320

-0.24%

-6.40%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.0000

351.0000

+0.29%

-5.39%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5488

4.5557

+0.15%

-6.43%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8255

4.8280

+0.05%

-0.77%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5670

7.5673

+0.00%

-1.61%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5100

117.5700

+0.05%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

Prague

.PX

880.21

872.7100

+0.86%

-21.10%

Budapest

.BUX

34613.93

34557.17

+0.16%

-24.89%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1595.35

1567.98

+1.75%

-25.80%

Bucharest

.BETI

8161.45

8106.93

+0.67%

-18.20%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

797.54

797.83

-0.04%

-13.86%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1527.12

1538.99

-0.77%

-24.30%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

662.02

664.54

-0.38%

-17.42%

Sofia

.SOFIX

445.75

448.37

-0.58%

-21.54%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.3920

-0.1320

+115bps

-12bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7790

0.0490

+151bps

+7bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.1700

-0.1060

+169bps

-9bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5590

0.0180

+131bps

+3bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0840

0.0260

+182bps

+4bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5510

-0.0130

+207bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.30

0.30

0.29

0.89

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.17

1.12

1.08

1.08

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.31

0.32

0.35

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((radu.marinas@thomsonreuters.com))

