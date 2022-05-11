CEE MARKETS-Crown falls after rate hike opponent gets nod to lead Czech central bank

By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 11 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell to a two-month low on Wednesday after Czech Republic President Milos Zeman appointed Ales Michl, a central bank board member who has opposed policy tightening, as the bank's new governor, signalling a likely end to rate hikes.

The crown EURCZK= dropped 1.24% on the day, trading at 25.354 per euro after the president's decision was announced.

Michl, who will replace outgoing Governor Jiri Rusnok from July, said his main goal would be to return inflation to the bank's 2% target from a 15% peak seen in the coming months.

Higher rates were no remedy given inflation was mainly driven by energy prices, he said.

"I expect I will propose, at the first meeting I lead in the summer, stability of interest rates for some time," Michl said.

The new uncertainty on the Czech rate outlook as Michl takes charge is likely to continue to weigh on the crown going forward.

Rusnok has led a board majority that has consistently voted 5-2 for steep rate hikes. But Zeman is still to fill three seats, including Michl's as he moves to his governor role, that could change the balance.

Deutsche Bank said the "extreme" price action in local markets reflected the implications of the move, with short-end rates collapsing, a steeping of the rate curve, less impact on duration bonds, and weaker FX.

Before the announcement ING wrote that Michl's appointment "could hit the crown again and usher in a period of underperformance against the Polish zloty, where the local central bank may be taking the policy rate as high as 8.5% later this year."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.34% higher and trading at 4.6630 versus the common currency on Wednesday. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.08% and was trading at 380.00.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields ticked higher after April inflation came in above expectations at 9.5%, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

"These levels, with long-term yields above 7% could start to be interesting for foreign fund managers, so I expect the trend to turn around soon," he said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was around 7.55%.

The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat against the euro as inflation accelerated above expectations in April, with prices rising 13.76% year-on-year, data showed.

CPI data was published a day after Romania's central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 3.75%, more than expected, as the bank said inflation outlook had worsened.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1234 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3540

25.0390

-1.24%

-1.90%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

380.0000

380.3000

+0.08%

-2.79%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6630

4.6790

+0.34%

-1.54%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9477

4.9469

-0.02%

+0.01%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5370

7.5375

+0.01%

-0.26%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5800

117.6000

+0.02%

+0.00%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1308.67

1297.8400

+0.83%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

41512.67

40663.48

+2.09%

-18.15%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1733.40

1719.24

+0.82%

-23.54%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12178.59

12188.03

-0.08%

-6.76%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1109.10

1119.33

-0.91%

-11.66%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2103.53

2096.01

+0.36%

+1.16%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

818.90

825.02

-0.74%

-0.23%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

601.95

600.53

+0.24%

-5.31%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7670

-0.0220

+565bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3360

-0.0450

+469bps

+0bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.0280

0.0010

+406bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7180

-0.0550

+660bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.2820

-0.0390

+664bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.9000

-0.0670

+593bps

-4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.77

6.73

6.50

6.02

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.99

8.43

8.52

6.81

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.63

7.72

7.72

6.36

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.