CEE MARKETS-Crown falls after rate hike opponent gets nod to lead Czech central bank
By Anita Komuves and Jason Hovet
BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, May 11 (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell to a two-month low on Wednesday after Czech Republic President Milos Zeman appointed Ales Michl, a central bank board member who has opposed policy tightening, as the bank's new governor, signalling a likely end to rate hikes.
The crown EURCZK= dropped 1.24% on the day, trading at 25.354 per euro after the president's decision was announced.
Michl, who will replace outgoing Governor Jiri Rusnok from July, said his main goal would be to return inflation to the bank's 2% target from a 15% peak seen in the coming months.
Higher rates were no remedy given inflation was mainly driven by energy prices, he said.
"I expect I will propose, at the first meeting I lead in the summer, stability of interest rates for some time," Michl said.
The new uncertainty on the Czech rate outlook as Michl takes charge is likely to continue to weigh on the crown going forward.
Rusnok has led a board majority that has consistently voted 5-2 for steep rate hikes. But Zeman is still to fill three seats, including Michl's as he moves to his governor role, that could change the balance.
Deutsche Bank said the "extreme" price action in local markets reflected the implications of the move, with short-end rates collapsing, a steeping of the rate curve, less impact on duration bonds, and weaker FX.
Before the announcement ING wrote that Michl's appointment "could hit the crown again and usher in a period of underperformance against the Polish zloty, where the local central bank may be taking the policy rate as high as 8.5% later this year."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.34% higher and trading at 4.6630 versus the common currency on Wednesday. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= edged up 0.08% and was trading at 380.00.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields ticked higher after April inflation came in above expectations at 9.5%, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
"These levels, with long-term yields above 7% could start to be interesting for foreign fund managers, so I expect the trend to turn around soon," he said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was around 7.55%.
The Romanian leu EURRON= was flat against the euro as inflation accelerated above expectations in April, with prices rising 13.76% year-on-year, data showed.
CPI data was published a day after Romania's central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 3.75%, more than expected, as the bank said inflation outlook had worsened.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1234 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3540
25.0390
-1.24%
-1.90%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
380.0000
380.3000
+0.08%
-2.79%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6630
4.6790
+0.34%
-1.54%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9477
4.9469
-0.02%
+0.01%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5370
7.5375
+0.01%
-0.26%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5800
117.6000
+0.02%
+0.00%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1308.67
1297.8400
+0.83%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
41512.67
40663.48
+2.09%
-18.15%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1733.40
1719.24
+0.82%
-23.54%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12178.59
12188.03
-0.08%
-6.76%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1109.10
1119.33
-0.91%
-11.66%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2103.53
2096.01
+0.36%
+1.16%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
818.90
825.02
-0.74%
-0.23%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.95
600.53
+0.24%
-5.31%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7670
-0.0220
+565bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3360
-0.0450
+469bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.0280
0.0010
+406bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7180
-0.0550
+660bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.2820
-0.0390
+664bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.9000
-0.0670
+593bps
-4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.77
6.73
6.50
6.02
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.99
8.43
8.52
6.81
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.63
7.72
7.72
6.36
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
